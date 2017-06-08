Reports — June 8, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block Dunnuck Street, 11:43 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Medical, Halbert Street, 11:33 a.m.
• Medical, West Brundage, 1:23 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2 p.m.
• Medical, South Second Street (Big Horn), 2:38 p.m.
• Trauma, Story Brook Lane, 4:24 p.m.
• Trauma, West Alger Street, 8:24 p.m.
• Canceled, Murphy Gulch Road, 9:39 p.m.
• Standby, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:45 p.m.
• Trauma, Absoraka Street, 11:17 p.m.
• Medical, Dunnuck Street, 11:39 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Hit and run, Gould Street, 12:13 a.m.
• Barking dog, South Main Street, 8:23 a.m.
• Animal dead, Big Horn Avenue, 8:26 a.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 8:44 a.m.
• Found property, park, 8:45 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sixth Street, 10:30 a.m.
• Lost property, Pioneer Road, 11:17 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 11:36 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 11:42 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 12:32 p.m.
• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 1:01 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:26 p.m.
• Mental subject, West Brundage Street, 1:27 p.m.
• Weed violation, Sagebrush Drive, 1:43 p.m.
• Animal found, Big Horn Avenue, 2:25 p.m.
• Lost property, Sheridan area, 2:27 p.m.
• Weed violation, Avoca Place, 3:29 p.m.
• Trespass progress, North Main Street, 3:50 p.m.
• Accident, Fort Road and Main Street, 4:22 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Main Street, 4:44 p.m.
• Traffic stop, Sheridan area, 5:13 p.m.
• K-9 sniff, North Heights Court, 5:40 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:48 p.m.
• Civil dispute, East Eighth Street, 8:28 p.m.
• Court/violation, North Gould Street, 8:57 p.m.
• Interference, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:19 p.m.
• Medical assist, Dunnuck Street, 11:39 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Malicious misdemeanor, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 1:35 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:08 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Allen Avenue, 9:49 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 12:23 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 12:59 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Wondra Avenue, Ranchester, 1:39 p.m.
• Welfare check, Highway 193, Banner, 2:17 p.m.
• Welfare check, Main Street, Dayton, 2:25 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 7:17 p.m.
• Accident, Murphy Gulch Road, mile marker .5, Banner, 9:37 p.m.
• Welfare check, Wagon Box Road, Banner, 10:05 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Wolf Creek Road, Connor Park, Ranchester, 10:12 p.m.
• Drug-Other, Coffeen Avenue, 11:46 p.m.
• Warrant service, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 11:53 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Patrick Lee Mayfield, 25, Sheridan, burglary-aggravated, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Patrick Lee Mayfield, 25, Sheridan, burglary, felony theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Lindsey Marie Ennis, 28, Sheridan, manufacture or deliver methamphetamine, receive/conceal/dispose property, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Stephen Lee Hoffman, 27, Fort Collins, Colorado, manufacture or deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, receive/conceal/dispose property, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• James M. Graff, 69, Grandville, Michigan, compulsory auto insurance, no headlights after dark, interference with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Robert Peter Ainsworth, 35, Ranchester, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 57
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 6
Number of releases for the previous day: 2