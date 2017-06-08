FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports — June 8, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block Dunnuck Street, 11:43 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, Halbert Street, 11:33 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage, 1:23 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2 p.m.

• Medical, South Second Street (Big Horn), 2:38 p.m.

• Trauma, Story Brook Lane, 4:24 p.m.

• Trauma, West Alger Street, 8:24 p.m.

• Canceled, Murphy Gulch Road, 9:39 p.m.

• Standby, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:45 p.m.

• Trauma, Absoraka Street, 11:17 p.m.

• Medical, Dunnuck Street, 11:39 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Hit and run, Gould Street, 12:13 a.m.

• Barking dog, South Main Street, 8:23 a.m.

• Animal dead, Big Horn Avenue, 8:26 a.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 8:44 a.m.

• Found property, park, 8:45 a.m.

• Dog at large, Sixth Street, 10:30 a.m.

• Lost property, Pioneer Road, 11:17 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 11:36 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 11:42 a.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 12:32 p.m.

• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 1:01 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:26 p.m.

• Mental subject, West Brundage Street, 1:27 p.m.

• Weed violation, Sagebrush Drive, 1:43 p.m.

• Animal found, Big Horn Avenue, 2:25 p.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 2:27 p.m.

• Weed violation, Avoca Place, 3:29 p.m.

• Trespass progress, North Main Street, 3:50 p.m.

• Accident, Fort Road and Main Street, 4:22 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Main Street, 4:44 p.m.

• Traffic stop, Sheridan area, 5:13 p.m.

• K-9 sniff, North Heights Court, 5:40 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:48 p.m.

• Civil dispute, East Eighth Street, 8:28 p.m.

• Court/violation, North Gould Street, 8:57 p.m.

• Interference, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:19 p.m.

• Medical assist, Dunnuck Street, 11:39 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Malicious misdemeanor, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 1:35 a.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:08 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Allen Avenue, 9:49 a.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 12:23 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 12:59 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Wondra Avenue, Ranchester, 1:39 p.m.

• Welfare check, Highway 193, Banner, 2:17 p.m.

• Welfare check, Main Street, Dayton, 2:25 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 7:17 p.m.

• Accident, Murphy Gulch Road, mile marker .5, Banner, 9:37 p.m.

• Welfare check, Wagon Box Road, Banner, 10:05 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Wolf Creek Road, Connor Park, Ranchester, 10:12 p.m.

• Drug-Other, Coffeen Avenue, 11:46 p.m.

• Warrant service, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 11:53 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Patrick Lee Mayfield, 25, Sheridan, burglary-aggravated, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Patrick Lee Mayfield, 25, Sheridan, burglary, felony theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Lindsey Marie Ennis, 28, Sheridan, manufacture or deliver methamphetamine, receive/conceal/dispose property, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Stephen Lee Hoffman, 27, Fort Collins, Colorado, manufacture or deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, receive/conceal/dispose property, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• James M. Graff, 69, Grandville, Michigan, compulsory auto insurance, no headlights after dark, interference with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Robert Peter Ainsworth, 35, Ranchester, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 57

Female inmate count: 9

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 6

Number of releases for the previous day: 2

