Reports — June 7, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1900 block North Main Street, 3:34 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 10:37 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:30 p.m.

• Trauma, Red Grade Road, mile marker 23, 3:18 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 5:12 p.m.

Tuesday

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:52 a.m.

• Medical, Delphi Avenue, 8:01 a.m.

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 10:25 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:42 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:04 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:45 p.m.

• Medical, Town House Place, 2:06 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 3:32 p.m.

• Medical, Hillpond and Long Drive, 4:37 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:10 p.m.

• Medical, West Loucks, 8:19 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 8:59 p.m.

• Medical, Long Drive, 9:34 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:53 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:30 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Runaway, Hill Pond Drive, 12:35 a.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 7:23 a.m.

• Found property, Big Horn Avenue, 7:24 a.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, Sugarland Drive, 8:36 a.m.

• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 8:38 a.m.

• Barking dog, Bellevue Avenue, 8:46 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 9:41 a.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Sugarland Drive, 10:20 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 10:40 a.m.

• Harassment, North Sheridan Avenue, 10:49 a.m.

• K-9 sniff, Coffeen Avenue, 11:05 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Loucks Street, 11:09 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 12:43 p.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, Gould Street, 1:16 p.m.

• Weed violation, East Brundage Lane, 1:17 p.m.

• Runaway, Sheridan area, 1:17 p.m.

• Animal incident, West 12th Street, 1:20 p.m.

• Barking dog, West Timberline Drive, 1:40 p.m

• Suicidal subject, Townhouse Plaza, 1:56 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Papago Drive, 2:35 p.m.

• Fraud, West Brundage Street, 3:36 p.m.

• Weed violation, Woodworth Street, 4:35 p.m.

• Accident, Pond Drive, 4:36 p.m.

• Fraud, Yonkee Avenue, 4:39 p.m.

• Bicycle theft, Beaver Street, 4:54 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Avoca Avenue, 5:03 p.m.

• Animal incident, West 14th Street, 5:35 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 5:36 p.m.

• Alarm, North Main Street, 6:10 p.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 6:20 p.m.

• Theft cold, Sheridan area, 6:38 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Dana Avenue, 7:30 p.m.

• Drug activity, Park Street, 7:41 p.m.

• Bar check, South Gould Street, 7:57 p.m.

• Neighbor dispute, Avoca Court, 8:35 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 8:47 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Long Drive, 9:35 p.m.

• Mental subject, West 12th Street, 10:46 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:34 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:35 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Drug activity, Kristi Lane, 10:46 a.m.

• Theft cold, Kroe Lane, Trail Drive, 4:27 p.m.

• Vandalism cold, Coffeen Avenue, 6:42 p.m.

• Found property, Highway 335, mile marker 1, 8:53 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 8:56 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Michael Jacob Berberick, 33, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 51

Female inmate count: 9

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 1

