REPORTS – June 29, 2017

SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block Val Vista, 12:26 a.m.

• RMA assist, 200 block West Sixth Street, 9:16 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1200 block Sixth Avenue East, 11:46 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Medical, West 13th Street, 12:34 a.m.

• Medical, Brundage Lane, 5:32 a.m.

• Medical, Warren Avenue, 6:40 a.m.

• Medical, East Fifth Street, 7:52 a.m.

• Standby, Flying H Ranch, 9 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:31 a.m.

• Medical, West Works Street, 1:49 p.m.

• Trauma, Fort Road, 7:07 p.m.

• Trauma, Big Horn Avenue, 10:35 p.m.

• Medical, Gage Place, 10:36 p.m.

Wednesday

• Medical, West 13th Street, 12:11 a.m.

• Medical, Val Vista Street, 12:23 a.m.

• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 4:42 a.m.

• Medical, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 8:51 a.m.

• Trauma, West Sixth Street, 9:05 a.m.

• Trauma, North Jefferson Street, 9:22 a.m.

• Education, Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library, 10 a.m.

• Medical, Sixth Avenue East, 11:27 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:57 p.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:34 p.m.

• Trauma, Highway 335, 5:46 p.m.

• Medical, Edwards Drive, 6:06 p.m.

• Trauma, North Main Street, 6:41 p.m.

• Medical, East Mountain View Drive, 7:06 p.m.

• Trauma, East Mountain View Drive, 7:20 p.m.

• Trauma, Highland Avenue, 8:31 p.m.

• Trauma, West Sixth Street, 8:33 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:54 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions reported.

• Dismissals — Kalista Mary Wilson, Sheridan; Payton Joan Wilson, Sheridan

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Suspicious person, Mydland Road, 12:05 a.m.

• Medical, Val Vista Street, 12:22 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Fleming Boulevard, 3:15 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Big Horn Avenue, 5:21 a.m.

• Various use permit, Beaver Street, 7:47 a.m.

• Animal found, Pheasant Draw Road, 7:54 a.m.

• Animal injured, North Main Street, 8:49 a.m.

• Weed violation, Dunnuck Street, 9:42 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 11:06 a.m.

• Medical, Sixth Avenue East, 11:26 a.m.

• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 11:29 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Burton Street, 11:30 a.m.

• Animal found, East First Street, 11:42 a.m.

• Court/violation, Fifth Street, 11:50 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 12:06 p.m.

• Dog at large, Omarr Avenue, 12:14 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Wyoming Avenue, 12:17 p.m.

• Careless driver, Gladstone Street, 12:48 p.m.

• Dog at large, Rice Avenue, 12:53 p.m.

• Accident, Third Street, 1:41 p.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, Gladstone Street, 3:07 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 3:24 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Street, 3:54 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:08 p.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 4:41 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 4:49 p.m.

• Theft of service, Holmes Avenue, 5:02 p.m.

• Drug activity, East Eighth Street, 6:12 p.m.

• Barking dog, Griffith Avenue, 6:12 p.m.

• Accident, Fourth Street, 6:18 p.m.

• Fight with weapons, East Mountain View Drive, 6:49 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Seventh Street, 7:42 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 8:22 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 8:36 p.m.

• Removal of subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:41 p.m.

• Fireworks, North Main Street, 10:06 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Theft cold, H Street, Ranchester, 3:41 p.m.

• Assist agency, East Mountain View Drive, 7:32 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Brian Michael Mesa, 39, Sheridan, unlawful contact, aggravated assault/battery, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 63

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 4