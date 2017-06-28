REPORTS – June 28, 2017

SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1900 block Fifth Street, 7:56 a.m.

• Carbon monoxide check, 400 block Falcon Ridge Court, 3:47 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY

FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Suspicious vehicle, West 11th Street, 12:36 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Village Lane, 12:46 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Yonkee Avenue, 12:53 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 1:24 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 2:03 a.m.

• Prowler, Dunnuck Street, 3:19 a.m.

• Assist agency, North Heights Drive, 3:21 a.m.

• Alarm burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 4:45 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 5:25 a.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 7:01 a.m.

• Civil dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:07 a.m.

• Theft cold, Mydland Road, 7:48 a.m.

• Weed violation, North Heights Place, 9:23 p.m.

• Animal trap, Deer Street, 9:56 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Fifth Street, 10:21 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 10:32 a.m.

• Gas theft, East Brundage Lane, 11:03 a.m.

• Animal dead, Rice Avenue, 11:43 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Mydland Road, 11:52 a.m.

• Threat, Coffeen Avenue, 12:28 p.m.

• Animal found, Sugarland Drive, 1:05 p.m.

• Trespass warning, North Main Street, 1:09 p.m.

• Trespass warning, North Main Street, 1:10 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Lewis Street, 1:21 p.m.

• Child abuse cold, Marion Street, 1:28 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Works Street, 1:37 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 1:57 p.m.

• Animal dead, Pine Drive, 2:19 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 3:05 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 3:26 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Sheridan area, 3:26 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Sheridan Avenue, 4:33 p.m.

• Parking complaint, West Works Street, 4:46 p.m.

• Animal incident, North Carlin Street, 5:47 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Illinois Street, 6:21 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sugarland Drive, 6:39 p.m.

• Traffic control, Sugarland Drive, 7:10 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Sixth Street, 7:23 p.m.

• Fireworks, Heights Lane, 9:35 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:13 p.m.

• Open door, Canfield Street, 10:17 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 10:26 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 10:39 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Wesco Court, 10:44 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, park, 11 p.m.

• DUI controlled substance, Main Street, 11:22 p.m.

• DUI, West Fifth Street, 11:26 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 1:53 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 15th Street, 8:10 a.m.

• Theft cold, Highway 14A, Dayton, 9:27 a.m.

• Harassment, West 13th Street, 11:06 a.m.

• Warrant service, South Main Street, 3:38 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Wesco Court, 10:44 p.m.

• Assist agency, Wesco Court, 11:10 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 11:56 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Russell Allen Grotz, 23, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Timothy Michael Tobin, 40, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Courtney Nichol Waggener, 20, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Dylan James Florez, 18, Sheridan, DUI controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 63

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 5