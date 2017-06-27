FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports, June 27, 2017

SHERIDAN 

FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2200 West Fifth Street, 7:25 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE 

DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Monday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL 

HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE 

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Dispute all other, Shirley Cove, 12:25 a.m.

• Drug activity, North Gould Street, 2:58 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Joe Street, 7:13 a.m.

• Animal found, East Works Street, 8:12 a.m.

• Medical, Bryant Street, 8:27 a.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, Canfield Street, 8:41 a.m.

• Found property, East Fifth Street, 8:56 a.m.

• Careless driver, Highway 335, 9:10 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Brundage Street, 9:13 a.m.

• Animal incident, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:19 a.m.

• Counterfeiting, Coffeen Avenue, 10:53 a.m.

• Accident delayed, Lewis Street, 11:20 a.m.

• Warrant service, West Seventh Street, 12:20 p.m.

• Threats cold, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 12:23 p.m.

• Fraud, West Fifth Street, 1:09 p.m.

• Harassment, Sheridan area, 2:07 p.m.

• Careless driver, Heald Street, 2:26 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Big Horn Avenue, 2:44 p.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, East College Avenue, 2:50 p.m.

• Filthy premises, North Main Street, 3:35 p.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, Woodworth Street, 3:54 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:45 p.m.

• Fraud, Sheridan area, 4:45 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 4:52 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 5:02 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 5:09 p.m.

• Animal incident, Colony Park Drive, 6 p.m.

• Threats cold, Bellevue Avenue, 6:43 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Sheridan Avenue, 8:05 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Avoca Place, 8:48 p.m.

• Threats cold, East Third Street, 9:36 p.m.

• Animal found, West 12th Street, 9:42 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 10:21 p.m.

• Neighbor Dispute, Avoca Court, 10:28 p.m.

• Minor in possession, Burton Street, 10:40 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Kendrick Park, 11:06 p.m.

• DUI, South Brooks Street, 11:30 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY 

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Death investigation, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 8:10 a.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, Canfield Street and Decker Road, 9:04 a.m.

• Theft cold, Main Street, Dayton, 3:39 p.m.

• Assist agency, Omarr Avenue, 4:41 p.m.

• Theft cold, Dayton Street, Mobile Circle, Ranchester, 6:11 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstances Smith Street, Dayton, 10:55 p.m.

• Open door, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 11:01 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Charles Christian Case, 23, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Aaron Davey Gebauer, 38, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Dee Ann Taylor, 53, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Nicholas Logan Macha, 18, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 52

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 12

