Reports June 23-25

SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Natural gas line leak, 2400 block Juniper Lane, 9:57 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 2:45 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Minuteman Court, 7:38 p.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 12:43 a.m.

• Rescue, Piney Trail, 1:48 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 8:37 p.m.

• Odor investigation, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 10:04 p.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 800 block Dunnuck Street, 2:59 a.m.

• RMA assist, 600 block Florence Street, 8:42 a.m.

• RMA assist, 900 block Beckton Avenue, 4:15 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Friday

• No calls reported.

Saturday

• Vehicle fire, Interstate 90, mile marker 28, 9:37 p.m.

Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Friday-Sunday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN

MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Friday-Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:58 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:59 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:59 a.m.

• DUI, North Thurmond Street, 2:37 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Brundage Street, 3:07 a.m.

• Accident with injury, Val Vista Street, 3:20 a.m.

• Burglary cold, North Main Street, 5:04 a.m.

• Damaged property, Grinnell Plaza, 5:24 a.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 8:34 a.m.

• Weed violation, East Ninth Street, 9:09 a.m.

• Haz-mat, Juniper Lane, 9:57 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 10:05 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 10:27 a.m.

• Various use permit, Beaver Street, 10:53 a.m.

• Accident delayed, Broadway Street, 11:03 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Birch Street, 11:21 a.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 12:11 p.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 12:19 p.m.

• Alarm, West Loucks Street, 12:47 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, East Loucks Street, 1:04 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 1:33 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Brundage Lane, 1:41 p.m.

• Reckless driver, DeSmet Avenue, 2:20 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Ponderosa Drive, 2:38 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West Loucks Street, 2:47 p.m.

• Dog at large, Ponderosa Drive, 2:51 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:54 p.m.

• Animal injured, Heartland Drive, 3:23 p.m.

• Cat trap, Mydland Road, 4:11 p.m.

• Assist WHP, Sheridan area, 4:18 p.m.

• Dog at large, Ponderosa Drive, 4:22 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 5:02 p.m.

• Animal found, Val Vista Street, 7:46 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 10th Street, 8:07 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 8:36 p.m.

• Accident, East Fourth Street, 8:56 p.m.

• DUI, Sheridan area, 9:25 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 10:19 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 10:20 p.m.

• Animal found, Omarr Avenue, 10:29 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:31 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 11:27 p.m.

• Burglary progress, West Loucks Street, 11:29 p.m.

• Drug activity, Adam Street, 11:45 p.m.

Saturday

• Removal of subject, Grinnell Plaza, 12:05 a.m.

• Fight, Water Street, 12:21 a.m.

• Alarm, East College Avenue, 2:30 a.m.

• Criminal entry, West Fifth Street, 4:03 a.m.

• Various use permit, Beaver Street, 5:59 a.m.

• Various use permit, North Main street, 6:03 a.m.

• Various use permit, Big Horn Avenue, 6:05 a.m.

• DUS, West First Street, 8:16 a.m.

• Animal found, Avoca Avenue, 8:39 a.m.

• Civil dispute, West Works Street, 8:59 a.m.

• Dispute all others, Sugarland Drive, 9:48 a.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 10:17 a.m.

• Counterfeiting, Coffeen Avenue, 10:58 a.m.

• Domestic, Long Drive, 11:24 a.m.

• Dog bite, North Main Street, 11:51 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Sugarland Drive, 12:10 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Sherman Avenue, 12:52 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Park Street, 1:01 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 1:17 p.m.

• Violation of restraining order, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 2:16 p.m.

• Citizen assist, York Circle, 3:34 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, East Eighth Street, 4:52 p.m.

• Animal incident, North Gould Street, 5:07 p.m.

• Alarm, burglar, East Loucks Street, 5:35 p.m.

• Warrant service, East Loucks Street, 5:50 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 7:08 p.m.

• Animal found, West First Street, 7:24 p.m.

• Harassment, Beaver Street, 7:44 p.m.

• DUS, East Brundage Lane, 8:55 p.m.

• Fireworks, Martin Street, 9:14 p.m.

• Fireworks, North Main Street, 9:48 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Warren Avenue, 10:03 p.m.

• Barking dog, Point Drive, 10:49 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 10:51 p.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 11:05 p.m.

• Barking dog, Sumner Street, 11:54 p.m.

Sunday

• DUI, Avoca Avenue, 12:18 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:56 a.m.

• Alarm, North Main Street, 1:01 a.m.

• Criminal entry, Long Drive, 1:27 a.m.

• Drugs/possession, Lewis Street, 2:29 a.m.

• Welfare check, South Badger Street, 9:44 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 10:31 a.m.

• Barking dog, Gladstone Street, 10:34 a.m.

• Animal found, Park Drive, 11:28 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Burton Street, 11:47 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 12:46 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:47 p.m.

• Weed violation, Adair Avenue, 1:12 p.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 1:21 p.m.

• Weed violation, West Loucks Street, 1:36 p.m.

• Found property, Main Street, 1:51 p.m.

• Filthy premises, Birch Street, 3:04 p.m.

• Medical, Beckton Avenue, 4:13 p.m.

• Animal found, Reservoir, 4:42 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Joe Street, 5:05 p.m.

• Animal incident, Skeels Street, 6:23 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Avoca Court, 6:40 p.m.

• Accident, Sugarland, 6:43 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Jefferson Street, 8:31 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Yonkee Avenue, 9:11 p.m.

• Welfare check, Holmes Avenue, 9:33 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Brooks Street, 10:51 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 10:58 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Suspicious vehicle, Dee Drive and Steve Drive, 6:48 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Beaver Creek Road, 9:18 a.m.

• Lost property, Highway 14A, mile marker 82, Dayton, 11:23 a.m.

• Accident, Higby Road, mile marker 0.4, 11:51 a.m.

• Animal cruelty, Meade Creek Road, 3:01 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 3:15 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fort Road and North Main Street, 4:28 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Indian Paintbrush Road, 5:52 p.m.

• Shots fired, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 5:57 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, South Fork Avenue, Dayton, 9:25 p.m.

• Assist agency, Adam Street, 11:47 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious circumstance, East Seymour Street, 12:49 a.m.

• Warrant service, West Works Street and South Brooks Street, 2:17 a.m.

• Welfare check, Airway Drive, 8:19 a.m.

• Possession stolen property, H Street, Ranchester, 8:43 a.m.

• Criminal entry, Forest Service Road, Dayton, 10:35 a.m.

• Burglary, Copper Creek Road, 0.3 miles south of FSR, Dayton, 11:03 a.m.

• Search and rescue, Piney Creek, Story, 1:33 p.m.

• DUI, Highway 343, mile marker 1, Dayton, 8:32 p.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, West Loucks Street, 9:03 p.m.

Sunday

• Alarm, Hardin Street, Ranchester, 12:43 p.m.

• Property destruction, West Halbert, Ranchester, 1:39 p.m.

• Welfare check, Fourth Avenue West, Ranchester, 2:47 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Highway 87, 2:51 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Theodore James Plotts, 57, Ranchester, receive/conceal/dispose/property, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• William Odell Mabe III, 41, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SPD

• Thomas Donald Roush, 41, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Rachel Dionne Goesahead, 41, Lodge Grass, Montana, DUI, no valid driver’s license, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Saturday

• Steven Jay Flack, 60, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Rueben Lovato, 55, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Shannon Joe Morris, 23, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Rodney F. Laird, Jr., 37, Sheridan, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Nicole Lynn King, 26, Sheridan, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Teresa Marie Pease, 54, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court; warrant, circuit court; probation violation, district court, arrested by SPD

• Jenady Ana Vieira, 33, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Ervin George Jefferson, 57, Dayton, DUI (alcohol greater than 10 percent), circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Luke Thomas Young, 21, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court; contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Matthew Donovan Welsh, 25, Gillette, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Rodolfo Fuentes-Lopez, 35, Sheridan, DUI, no valid driver’s license, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Sean B. Maher, 44, Sheridan, manufacturing/deliver methamphetamine, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• William R. Herden, 18, Ranchester, bond revocation, use/under influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily Inmate Count: 70

Female Inmate Count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 21

Number of releases for the weekend: 10

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 73