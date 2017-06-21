FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

REPORTS – June 21, 2017

SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block Broadway Street , 10:28 a.m.

• RMA assist, 500 block West Works Street, 6:59 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Trauma, Gage Place, 4:34

• Medical, Avoca Place, 6:03 p.m.

• Trauma, North Main Street, 7:12 a.m.

• Trauma, West Burkitt Street, 8:49 a.m.

• Medical, North Piney Road, 9:18 a.m.

• Medical, Broadway Street, 10:26 a.m.

• Medical, Emerson Street, 12:47 p.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 1:07 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:20 p.m.

• Trauma, North Jefferson Street, 6:35 p.m.

• Trauma, West Works Street, 6:52 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 12:52 a.m.

• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 5:18 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street

• Animal found, Bungalow Village Lane, 7:57 a.m.

• Medical, West Burkitt Street, 8:48 a.m.

• Family dispute, North Main Street, 9 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 9:18 a.m.

• Weed violation, Avoca Avenue, 10:07 a.m.

• Medical, Broadway Street, 10:25 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 11:59 a.m.

• Accident, South Main Street, 12:14 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 12:25 p.m.

• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 12:52 p.m.

• Weed violation, Frackleton Street, 1:35 p.m.

• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 1:46 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 1:51 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 2:15 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Brundage Street, 2:30 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Jefferson Street, 3:13 p.m.

• VIN Inspection, West 12th Street, 3:14 p.m.

• Animal incident, Beaver Street, 3:34 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Sheridan Avenue, 3:53 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Sumner Street, 3:57 p.m.

• Theft cold, East Brundage Lane, 4:19 p.m.

• Civil dispute, East Mountain View, 4:38 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 5:17 p.m.

• Welfare check, Highland Avenue, 5:56 p.m.

• Dog at large, Grade Road, 6:12 p.m.

• Dog bite, Rosewood Court, 7:13 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:17 p.m.

• Dog at large, Holloway Avenue, 7:35 p.m.

• Careless driver, North Jefferson Street, 8:28 p.m.

• Animal found, West Fifth Street, 8:28 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 9:03 p.m.

• K9 request, Long Drive, 9:22 p.m.

• Noise complaint, East Woodland Park, 10:09 p.m.

• K9 request, North Main Street, 10:17 p.m.

• Mental subject, West Sixth Street, 10:17 p.m.

• Removal of subject, East Timberline Drive, 10:36 p.m.

• Barking dog, Harrison Street, 11:23 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 11:35 p.m.

• Shots, Coffeen Avenue, 11:52 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Alarm, State Highway 193, Banner, 7:08 a.m.

• Custody dispute, Home Ranch Place, 11:43 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Big Goose Road, 4:12 p.m.

• Shots, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 5:21 p.m.

• Removal of subject, West Halbert, Ranchester, 8:03

• Neighbor dispute, Maxine Place, 8:24 p.m.

• Warrant service, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 9:21 p.m.

• Assist agency, East Sixth Street and North Main, 10:09 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Chadron Lee Newton, 18, burglary, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Nicholas Robert Lapp, 27, Ranchester, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Darren Emerson Bodan, 52, Casper, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 62

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 4

