REPORTS – June 21, 2017

SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block Broadway Street , 10:28 a.m.
• RMA assist, 500 block West Works Street, 6:59 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE
DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN
AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Trauma, Gage Place, 4:34
• Medical, Avoca Place, 6:03 p.m.
• Trauma, North Main Street, 7:12 a.m.
• Trauma, West Burkitt Street, 8:49 a.m.
• Medical, North Piney Road, 9:18 a.m.
• Medical, Broadway Street, 10:26 a.m.
• Medical, Emerson Street, 12:47 p.m.
• Medical, West Loucks Street, 1:07 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:20 p.m.
• Trauma, North Jefferson Street, 6:35 p.m.
• Trauma, West Works Street, 6:52 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL
HOSPITAL
Tuesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 12:52 a.m.
• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 5:18 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street
• Animal found, Bungalow Village Lane, 7:57 a.m.
• Medical, West Burkitt Street, 8:48 a.m.
• Family dispute, North Main Street, 9 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 9:18 a.m.
• Weed violation, Avoca Avenue, 10:07 a.m.
• Medical, Broadway Street, 10:25 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 11:59 a.m.
• Accident, South Main Street, 12:14 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 12:25 p.m.
• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 12:52 p.m.
• Weed violation, Frackleton Street, 1:35 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 1:46 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 1:51 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 2:15 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Brundage Street, 2:30 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Jefferson Street, 3:13 p.m.
• VIN Inspection, West 12th Street, 3:14 p.m.
• Animal incident, Beaver Street, 3:34 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan Avenue, 3:53 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Sumner Street, 3:57 p.m.
• Theft cold, East Brundage Lane, 4:19 p.m.
• Civil dispute, East Mountain View, 4:38 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 5:17 p.m.
• Welfare check, Highland Avenue, 5:56 p.m.
• Dog at large, Grade Road, 6:12 p.m.
• Dog bite, Rosewood Court, 7:13 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:17 p.m.
• Dog at large, Holloway Avenue, 7:35 p.m.
• Careless driver, North Jefferson Street, 8:28 p.m.
• Animal found, West Fifth Street, 8:28 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 9:03 p.m.
• K9 request, Long Drive, 9:22 p.m.
• Noise complaint, East Woodland Park, 10:09 p.m.
• K9 request, North Main Street, 10:17 p.m.
• Mental subject, West Sixth Street, 10:17 p.m.
• Removal of subject, East Timberline Drive, 10:36 p.m.
• Barking dog, Harrison Street, 11:23 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 11:35 p.m.
• Shots, Coffeen Avenue, 11:52 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Alarm, State Highway 193, Banner, 7:08 a.m.
• Custody dispute, Home Ranch Place, 11:43 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Big Goose Road, 4:12 p.m.
• Shots, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 5:21 p.m.
• Removal of subject, West Halbert, Ranchester, 8:03
• Neighbor dispute, Maxine Place, 8:24 p.m.
• Warrant service, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 9:21 p.m.
• Assist agency, East Sixth Street and North Main, 10:09 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Chadron Lee Newton, 18, burglary, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Nicholas Robert Lapp, 27, Ranchester, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Darren Emerson Bodan, 52, Casper, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 62
Female inmate count: 14
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 4