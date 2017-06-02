FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports — June 2, 2017

Home|Announcements|Incident Reports|Reports — June 2, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block Long Drive, 1 p.m.

• Chemical identification (HAZMAT), 300 block A Street, 1:30 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• No reports available at press time.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 2:26 a.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 6:39 a.m.

• Various use permit, Riverside Street, 6:57 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, West Fifth Street, 7:22 a.m.

• Gas theft, Long Drive, 7:42 a.m.

• Barking dog, East Second Street, 8:37 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:04 a.m.

• Animal incident, Marion Street, 9:42 a.m.

• Gas theft, East Brundage Lane, 9:45 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, Pima Drive, 9:55 a.m.

• Fraud, South Main Street, 11:25 a.m.

• Found property, Long Drive, 1:06 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 1:36 p.m.

• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 3:10 p.m.

• Harassment, Holmes Avenue, 3:22 p.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, West Burkitt Street, 4:32 p.m.

• Civil dispute, East First Street, 4:33 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, Ash Avenue, 4:35 p.m.

• Animal dead, Delphi Avenue, 4:42 p.m.

• Theft cold, Absaraka Street, 4:56 p.m.

• Barking dog, Warren Avenue, 5:21 p.m.

• Fraud, Michael Drive, 6 p.m.

• Civil standby, West Fifth Street, 6:11 p.m.

• Barking dog, East Second Street, 6:12 p.m.

• Alarm, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:13 p.m.

• Death investigation, North Main Street, 6:17 p.m.

• Threat, Dunnuck Street, 6:27 p.m.

• Threat, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:09 p.m.

• Alarm, Soldier Creek Road, 7:18 p.m.

• Structure fire, Highway 335, 7:37 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Dana Avenue, 8:15 p.m.

• Vicious dog, Big Horn Avenue, 8:16 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Badger Street, 8:19 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 8:28 p.m.

• Assist agency, East Fifth Street, 9:35 p.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 10:24 p.m.

• Assist agency, Brundage Lane, 10:52 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:28 p.m.

• Trespass progress, West Brundage Street, 11:40 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Trespass progress, Pass Creek Road, Dayton, 12:31 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Highway 87 West, mile marker 30, Banner, 1:22 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Pierce Lane, 9:44 a.m.

• Fraud, Taylor Avenue, 9:47 a.m.

• Damaged property, Lodore Avenue, Banner, 10:08 a.m.

• Civil standby, Highway 335, Big Horn, 10:12 a.m.

• Lost property, Acme Road, mile marker 0.8, Ranchester, 2:14 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 5:44 p.m.

• Child abuse cold, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 5:52 p.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, Dow Prong Road, Banner, 8:46 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 10:44 p.m.

• Mental subject, Oxbow Drive, Banner, 11:03 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Brandon Joe Bailey, 32, Sheridan, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Brandon L. Collen, 21, Buffalo, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Nicholas Shane Victor, 43, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 54

Female inmate count: 7

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 7

By | 2017-06-02T10:46:42+00:00 June 2nd, 2017|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com