REPORTS – July 6, 2017

SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block Coffeen Avenue, 8:31 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Grass fire, Wyoming Information Center, 12:13 a.m.

• Grass fire, Decker Road, 7:05 p.m.

• Down power lines, 400 block Big Goose Road, 8:25 p.m.

ROCKY

MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 12:22 a.m.

• K9 search, North Main Street, 12:37 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 1:05 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 1:53 a.m.

• Minor in possession, North Main Street, 1:53 a.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 4:52 a.m.

• Medical, Illinois Street, 6:26 a.m.

• Lost property, Fifth Street, 7:49 a.m.

• Animal incident, Clarendon Avenue, 8:16 a.m.

• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 10:09 a.m.

• Dog at large, Joe Street, 10:38 a.m.

• Found property, West 12th Street, 10:41 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 10:55 a.m.

• Civil dispute, West Timberline Drive, 11:36 a.m.

• Animal found, Emerson Street, 11:48 a.m.

• Drug activity, Thorne-Rider Park, 12:19 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Heartland Drive, 12:39 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 1:08 p.m.

• Weed violation, Avon Street, 1:56 p.m.

• Barking dog, Avon Street, 2:03 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Scott Street, 2:37 p.m.

• Animal incident, East Woodland Park, 2:38 p.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, West Whitney Street, 4:02 p.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, Big Horn Avenue, 4:03 p.m.

• Assist agency, West 13th Street, 4:03 pm.

• Trespass warning, Avoca Court, 5:02 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 5:45 p.m.

• Shoplifter, custody, West Fifth Street, 6:05 p.m.

• Animal welfare, South Thurmond Street, 6:28 p.m.

• Damaged property, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:32 p.m.

• Careless driver, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:48 p.m.

• Child abuse, West Timberline Drive, 6:52 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 6:59 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Heights Lane, 7:33 p.m.

• Road hazard, Highland, 7:51 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Carlin Street, 7:54 p.m.

• Battery, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:11 p.m.

• Damaged property, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 8:12 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Sheridan area, 8:42 p.m.

• DUI, South Main Street, 8:55 p.m.

• Fireworks, Sheridan area, 9:20 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:21 p.m.

• Fireworks, Taylor Avenue, 9:42 p.m.

• Barking dog, Bungalow Village Lane, 9:47 p.m.

• Alarm, East Loucks Street, 11:10 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Welfare check, Pintail Road, 12:17 a.m.

• Fireworks, Coffeen Avenue, 12:17 a.m.

• Fireworks, 12:23 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 1:17 a.m.

• Vandalism cold, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:32 a.m.

• Neighbor dispute, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 2:38 p.m.

• Malicious destruction, Bird Farm Road, 2:47 p.m.

• Court/Violation, South Main Street, 3:12 p.m.

• Animal welfare, East Woodland Park Road, 4:22 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Halbert, Ranchester, 4:29 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West 17th Street, 7:30 p.m.

• Assist agency, Beaver Creek Road, 8:05 p.m.

• Fireworks, Coffeen Avenue, 9:21 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Robert Edward Guilford, 58, Sheridan, bond revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Heather Kathleen Martin, 48, Ranchester, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Jay Edward Brooks, 57, Peorea, Arizona, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 61

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 9

Number of releases for the previous day: 2