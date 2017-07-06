REPORTS – July 6, 2017

SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block Coffeen Avenue, 8:31 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE
DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Grass fire, Wyoming Information Center, 12:13 a.m.
• Grass fire, Decker Road, 7:05 p.m.
• Down power lines, 400 block Big Goose Road, 8:25 p.m.
ROCKY
MOUNTAIN
AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL
HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 12:22 a.m.
• K9 search, North Main Street, 12:37 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 1:05 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 1:53 a.m.
• Minor in possession, North Main Street, 1:53 a.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 4:52 a.m.
• Medical, Illinois Street, 6:26 a.m.
• Lost property, Fifth Street, 7:49 a.m.
• Animal incident, Clarendon Avenue, 8:16 a.m.
• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 10:09 a.m.
• Dog at large, Joe Street, 10:38 a.m.
• Found property, West 12th Street, 10:41 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 10:55 a.m.
• Civil dispute, West Timberline Drive, 11:36 a.m.
• Animal found, Emerson Street, 11:48 a.m.
• Drug activity, Thorne-Rider Park, 12:19 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Heartland Drive, 12:39 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 1:08 p.m.
• Weed violation, Avon Street, 1:56 p.m.
• Barking dog, Avon Street, 2:03 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Scott Street, 2:37 p.m.
• Animal incident, East Woodland Park, 2:38 p.m.
• Tree/shrub violation, West Whitney Street, 4:02 p.m.
• Tree/shrub violation, Big Horn Avenue, 4:03 p.m.
• Assist agency, West 13th Street, 4:03 pm.
• Trespass warning, Avoca Court, 5:02 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 5:45 p.m.
• Shoplifter, custody, West Fifth Street, 6:05 p.m.
• Animal welfare, South Thurmond Street, 6:28 p.m.
• Damaged property, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:32 p.m.
• Careless driver, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:48 p.m.
• Child abuse, West Timberline Drive, 6:52 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 6:59 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Heights Lane, 7:33 p.m.
• Road hazard, Highland, 7:51 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Carlin Street, 7:54 p.m.
• Battery, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:11 p.m.
• Damaged property, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 8:12 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Sheridan area, 8:42 p.m.
• DUI, South Main Street, 8:55 p.m.
• Fireworks, Sheridan area, 9:20 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:21 p.m.
• Fireworks, Taylor Avenue, 9:42 p.m.
• Barking dog, Bungalow Village Lane, 9:47 p.m.
• Alarm, East Loucks Street, 11:10 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Welfare check, Pintail Road, 12:17 a.m.
• Fireworks, Coffeen Avenue, 12:17 a.m.
• Fireworks, 12:23 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 1:17 a.m.
• Vandalism cold, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:32 a.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 2:38 p.m.
• Malicious destruction, Bird Farm Road, 2:47 p.m.
• Court/Violation, South Main Street, 3:12 p.m.
• Animal welfare, East Woodland Park Road, 4:22 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Halbert, Ranchester, 4:29 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West 17th Street, 7:30 p.m.
• Assist agency, Beaver Creek Road, 8:05 p.m.
• Fireworks, Coffeen Avenue, 9:21 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Robert Edward Guilford, 58, Sheridan, bond revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Heather Kathleen Martin, 48, Ranchester, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jay Edward Brooks, 57, Peorea, Arizona, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 61
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 9
Number of releases for the previous day: 2