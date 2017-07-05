REPORTS – July 5, 2017

SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 8:38 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1300 block Martin Avenue, 10:12 a.m.

• RMA assist, 700 block Long Drive, 10:34 p.m.

Tuesday

• Heater fire, 4000 block Coffeen Avenue, 6:15 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson, 4:43 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 5:47 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

Tuesday

• Medical, 5900 block Coffeen Avenue, 5:20 a.m.

• Structure fire, 4118 Coffeen Avenue, 6:12 a.m.

• Grass fire, 166 U.S. Highway 14 East, 10:16 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Monday

• No calls reported.

Tuesday

• Trauma, Avoca Avenue, 4 a.m.

• Medical, Coffee Avenue, 5:18 a.m.

• Standby, Coffeen Avenue, 6:16 a.m.

• Standby, Bar 13 Ranch Road, 9:10 a.m.

• Medical, Halbert Street, 9:37 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:48 a.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 10 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:43 p.m.

• Medical, Country Estates Drive, 3:30 p.m.

• Medical, Fairway Lane, 4:32 p.m.

• Trauma, South Sheridan Avenue, 9 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 10:26 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9 p.m.

• Trauma, Bird Farm Road, 11:02 p.m.

SHERIDAN

MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Monday-Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Suspicious circumstance, Big Horn Avenue, 12:33 a.m.

• Animal incident, Marion Street, 8:48 a.m.

• Court/violation, North Heights Place, 9:38 a.m.

• Death investigation (suspected natural causes,) Martin Avenue, 10:09 a.m.

• Animal dead, West 10th Street, 10:30 a.m.

• Welfare check, South Brooks Street, 10:52 a.m.

• Crime stopper, Big Horn Avenue, 11:16 a.m.

• Dog at large, Marion Court, 12:15 p.m.

• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 12:41 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Alger Street, 1:48 p.m.

• Weed violation, North Sheridan Avenue, 1:52 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Laclede Street, 2:36 p.m.

• Weed violation, Burton Street, 3:02 p.m.

• Drug activity, Coffeen Avenue, 3:04 p.m.

• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 3:24 p.m.

• Urinating in public, North Main Street, 3:46 p.m.

• Neighbor dispute, North Brooks Street, 6:01 p.m.

• Found property, Highland Avenue, 6:18 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Fourth Street, 7:58 p.m.

• Alarm, West Fifth Street, 8:20 p.m.

• Traffic stop, Sheridan area, 9:18 p.m.

• Fireworks, South Main street, 9:42 p.m.

• Barking dog, Pheasant Draw Road, 9:49 p.m.

• Fireworks, West Burrows Street, 9:52 p.m.

• Fireworks, DeSmet Avenue, 9:57 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, East Alger Avenue, 9:58 p.m.

• Fireworks, Huntington Street, 10:09 p.m.

• Fireworks, Big Horn Avenue, 10:12 p.m.

• Domestic, Avoca Place, 10:31 p.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, Steffen Court, 11:09 p.m.

Tuesday

• Barking dog, Emerson Street, 12:05 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 12:27 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Kendrick Park, 1:12 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 2:06 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Long Drive, 5:23 a.m.

• Welfare check, Broadway Street, 7:56 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Warren Avenue, 7:58 a.m.

• Juvenile found, Bungalow Village Lane, 7:59 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Heights Avenue, 8:17 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Nebraska Street, 8:42 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Beaver Street, 8:46 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 10:58 a.m.

• Animal found, Crescent Drive, 12:18 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 1:09 p.m.

• Animal dead, East First Street, 1:21 p.m.

• Animal incident, Eighth Street, 2:01 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Ridgeway Avenue, 2:11 p.m.

• Dog at large, Commercial Lane, 2:49 p.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 3:17 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:54 p.m.

• Minor in possession, Osprey Boulevard, 4:04 p.m.

• Theft cold, East Works Street, 4:27 p.m.

• Dog at large, 11th Street, 4:36 p.m.

• Dog at large, Parker Avenue, 5:03 p.m.

• Accident, Sumner Street, 5:22 p.m.

• Fireworks, Champion Drive, 6:54 p.m.

• Fireworks, East College Avenue, 7:02 p.m.

• Fireworks, Long Drive, 8:10 p.m.

• K9 sniff, East Brundage Lane, 8:13 p.m.

• Animal injured, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:21 p.m.

• Animal found, animal shelter, 8:40 p.m.

• Open door, North Main Street, 9:08 p.m.

• Fireworks, Holmes Avenue, 9:11 p.m.

• Fireworks, Absaraka Street, 10:02 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:15 p.m.

• Fireworks, Dow Street, 10:29 p.m.

• Fireworks, Yonkee Avenue, 10:47 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Gladstone Street, 11 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 11:15 p.m.

• Fireworks, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:20 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Burton Street, 11:26 p.m.

• Fireworks, West Works Street, 11:30 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Highland Avenue, 11:36 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 11:51 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 11:56 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Trespass cold, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 8:51 a.m.

• Subject with gun, Gillette Street, Ranchester, 10:38 a.m.

• Civil dispute, West 13th Street, 12:41 p.m.

• Hit and run, Cat Creek Road, 1:23 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Soldier Creek Road and Keystone Road, 1:44 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Main Street, 3:30 p.m.

• Lost property, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 26, 5:25 p.m.

• Battery, Ranchester, 8:09 p.m.

• Death notification, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 9:56 p.m.

• Fireworks, Weare Street, Ranchester, 11:52 p.m.

Tuesday

• Structure fire, Coffeen Avenue, 6:11 a.m.

• Livestock loose, North Piney Road, Banner, 7:01 a.m.

• Welfare check, Canvasback Road, 3:49 p.m.

• Court/violation, Red Grade Road, Story, 5:12 p.m.

• Indecent exposure, Connor Park, Ranchester, 6:20 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Weare Street, Ranchester, 7:44 pm.

• Welfare check, Easy Street, Banner, 8:44 p.m.

• Welfare check, Bird Farm Road, 9:15 p.m.

• Welfare check, Bird Farm Road, 9:18 p.m.

• Shots fired, Coffeen Avenue, 10:06 p.m.

• Fireworks, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 10:40 p.m.

• Fireworks, Dayton East Road, Dayton, 10:45 p.m.

• Accident, Bird Farm Road and Kruse Creek Road, 11 p.m.

• Accident with injury, Bird Farm Road, mile marker 2, Big Horn, 11:01 p.m.

• Drug activity, Bird Farm Road, 11:20 p.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 11:34 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• William Arthur Mayhew, 74, Sheridan, warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• James Douglas Knipe, 64, Sheridan, interfere with officer, circuit court; disorderly conduct/befouling, municipal court; arrested by SPD

• Marcus William Dotson, 41, Silverthorne, Colorado, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Tuesday

• Paul Conrad Mitchell, 57, compulsory auto insurance, DUI, open container by vehicle operator, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Robert Ryan Gilmore, 38, Piedmont, South Dakota, DUS, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Thomas Anthony Smith, 62, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Dillon Matthew Demontigny, 22, Sheridan, interfere with officer, furnishing liquor to minors, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 59

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 0