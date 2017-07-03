REPORTS – July 3, 2017

SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block South Thurmond, 12:25 p.m.

• RMA assist, 2300 block North Main Street, 7 p.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 8:48 a.m.

• Equipment fire, 600 block Emerson Street, 11:07 a.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 1300 block Avoca Place, 9:44 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Friday-Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Friday

• Trauma, Ranchester, 12:10 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 3:18 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:50 a.m.

• Medical, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 6:47 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 7:25 a.m.

• Medical, East Works Street, 9:57 a.m.

• Medical, South Thurmond Street, 12:22 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:53 p.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 5:22 p.m.

• Medical, US Highway 14A, 5:57 p.m.

• Medical, Wagon Box Road, 6:16 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 6:19 p.m.

• Medical, Bighorn Avenue, 7:27 p.m.

• SPD assist, Avoca, 8:25 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:42 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, Dunnuck Street, 12:47 a.m.

• Trauma, North Main Street, 2:01 a.m.

• Trauma, Avoca, 3:20 a.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:13 a.m.

• Trauma, Smith Street, 8:45 a.m.

• Trauma, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:46 a.m.

• Standby, Bar 13 Road, 9:14 a.m.

• Trauma, North Main Street, 9:51 a.m.

• Trauma, West Fifth Street, 11:37 a.m.

• Medical, Keystone Road, 12:48 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca, 1:24 p.m.

• Trauma, North Main Street, 3:59 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, Warren Street, 12:18 a.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:06 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:30 a.m.

• Cancelled, I-90, mile marker 550, 8:26 a.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 10:06 a.m.

• Medical, Highland Avenue, 11:24 a.m.

• Trauma, North Jefferson Street, 1:14 p.m.

• PD assist, Val Vista Street, 1:57 p.m.

• Trauma, Dayton Fire Hall, 4:03 p.m.

• Trauma, Gladstone Street, 6:36 p.m.

• Standby, Industrial Lane, 6:40 p.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 9 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca, 9:30 p.m.

• Fire standby, Highway 87, mile marker 38.5, 10:48 p.m.

• Medical, Highway 87, mile marker 38.5, 10:48 p.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:49 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Friday-Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Suspicious vehicle, East Loucks Street, 12:03 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:05 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:27 a.m.

• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:04 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 2:07 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 2:09 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 2:21 a.m.

• Welfare check, Yonkee Avenue, 2:36 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West 11th Street, 3:15 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 10:02 a.m.

• Welfare check, West Works Street, 11:02 a.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 11:09 a.m.

• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 11:20 a.m.

• Reckless driver, Dana Avenue, 11:46 a.m.

• Animal found, Brock Avenue, 12:09 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Main Street, 12:47 p.m.

• VIN Inspection, West 12th Street, 1:03 p.m.

• Parent of disabled adult dispute with caretakers, Sheridan area, 1:06 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:12 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:49 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Works Street, 1:59 p.m.

• Dog bite, Cedar Avenue, 3:33 p.m.

• Fireworks, North Main Street, 4:17 p.m.

• Violation restraining, Delphi Avenue, 5:07 p.m.

• Shoplifter in custody, Coffeen Avenue, 5:40 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Marion Court, 6:35 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 6:59 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 7:34 p.m.

• Public intoxication, path behind Avoca, 7:52 p.m.

• Disturb peace, North Main Street, 8:03 p.m.

• DUI, Avoca Avenue, 8:20 p.m.

• Indecent exposure, Strahan Parkway, 8:56 p.m.

• Animal found, South Thurmond Street, 9:44 p.m.

• Dog at large, Vista Street, 9:58 p.m.

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 10:36 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Sheridan area, 10:49 p.m.

• K-9 request, Coffeen Avenue, 11:55 p.m.

Saturday

• DUI, South Thurmond Street, 12:14 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main street, 12:43 a.m.

• Medical, Dunnuck Street, 12:43 a.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 1:59 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 7:17 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, York Circle, 7:36 a.m.

• Loitering, Coffeen Avenue, 7:44 a.m.

• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 8:06 a.m.

• Welfare check, West Loucks Street, 8:25 a.m.

• Damaged property, Demple Street, 8:28 a.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:43 a.m.

• Various use permit, park, 9:12 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West 12th Street, 9:31 a.m.

• Weed violation, Mountain Drive, 9:42 a.m.

• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 11:01 a.m.

• Accident, North Custer Street, 11:23 a.m.

• Animal found, West Whitney Street, 11:37 a.m.

• Animal found, East Seventh Street, 11:50 a.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 12:05 p.m.

• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 12:08 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, First Street, 12:25 p.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, Big Horn Avenue, 12:56 p.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, Big Horn Avenue, 12:57 p.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 1:13 p.m.

• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 1:53 p.m.

• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 3:29 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Marion Street, 3:51 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 5:05 p.m.

• Sale liquor to minor, West Brundage Street, 5:24 p.m.

• Animal found, East Montana Street, 5:30 p.m.

• Sale liquor to minor, North Brooks Street, 5:44 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 7:05 p.m.

• Sale liquor to minor, North Main street, 7:07 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 7:25 p.m.

• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 7:30 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Highland Avenue, 7:56 p.m.

• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 8:40 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 9 p.m.

• Drug activity, Long Drive, 9:38 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Main Street, 9:45 p.m.

• Barking dog, Pheasant Place, 10:35 p.m.

• Fireworks, 12th Street, 10:40 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Coffeen Avenue, 10:52 p.m.

• Suspicious person, DeSmet Avenue, 11:13 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 11:52 p.m.

Sunday

• Assault-simple, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:03 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Brooks Street, 12:34 a.m.

• Urinating public, North Main Street, 1:17 a.m.

• Stalking, Papago Drive, 4:04 a.m.

• Barking Dog, Poplar Trail, 4:07 a.m.

• Mental subject, South Carrington Street, 6:35 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 6:43 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Illinois Street, 8:24 a.m.

• Dog at large, Main Street, 10 a.m.

• Animal found, Sheridan area, 10:51 a.m.

• Hit and run, Pima Drive, 11:07 a.m.

• Citizen flag down, Coffeen Avenue, 11:19 a.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 11:47 a.m.

• Animal found, Emerson Street, 11:59 a.m.

• Animal found, Victoria Street, 12:31 p.m.

• Domestic, Dunnuck Street, 1:32 p.m.

• DUI, 11th Street, 2:01 p.m.

• Careless driver, Sheridan area, 2:01 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 3:21 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 3:29 p.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 3:43 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, Townhouse Place, 3:52 p.m.

• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 4:56 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, Big Horn Avenue, 6:19 p.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 7:39 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, East Third Street, 7:58 p.m.

• Theft from vehicle, Loucks Street, 8:06 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 8:17 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Pioneer Road, 8:37 p.m.

• Fireworks, Custer Street, 9:30 p.m.

• Fireworks, North Main Street, 9:34 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 9:58 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Sheridan area, 10:46 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Fifth Street, 10:49 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Sheridan area, 10:57 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Medical, Highway 14 West and I-90 eastbound, Ranchester, 12:08 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 2:44 a.m.

• Fight, Cemetery Road, Dayton, 1:35 p.m.

• Burglary cold, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 3:02 p.m.

• Warrant service, East Third Avenue, Dayton, 6:03 p.m.

• Search and rescue, Bighorn Mountains, Dayton, 6:52 p.m.

• Vicious dog, First Street, Big Horn, 7:58 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 9:42 p.m.

• Alarm, West Brundage Lane, Sheridan, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday

• Warrant service, Mobile Circle, Ranchester, 12:18 a.m.

• Welfare check, Highway 14-16, Clearmont, 8:05 p.m.

• Accident, Upper Prairie Dog Road West, Banner, 8:07 p.m.

• DUI, I-90 eastbound, mile post 14, 8:11 p.m.

• Accident, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 8:58 p.m.

• Hit and run, Beckton Road, Dayton, 9:01 p.m.

• Assist agency, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 9:23 p.m.

• Harassment, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 9:43 p.m.

• Fireworks, Taylor Avenue, 10:36 p.m.

Sunday

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 10:23 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Walk in, Ranchester, 3:22 p.m.

• Accident, Bird Farm Road, 3:23 p.m.

• Careless driver, North Main Street, 4:40 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Big Goose Road, 4:43 p.m.

• Violation restraining order, Hosburg Drive, Banner, 4:49 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 8:22 p.m.

•DUI, citizen report, I90 eastbound, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 8:45 p.m.

• Fireworks, Coffeen Avenue, 10:13 p.m.

• Attempt locate, Sheridan area, 10:46 p.m.

• Assist WHP, Highway 87 and Highway 193, Banner, 10:46 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Theodore James Plotts, 57, Dayton, burglary, receive/conceal/dispose property, violate family protection order, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Marlin D. Geiss, 57, Sheridan, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Levi Hunter Shryack, 23, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jimmy D. French, 55, Sheridan, vehicle registration required, failure to display license plate, compulsive auto insurance, seat belt restraint, fail to maintain lane of travel, DUS, driving without interlock device, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Robert Todd Milliron, 52, Sheridan, DUI, open container by vehicle operator, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Clifford Lee York, 61, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Charlene Jennifer Meece, 36, Sheridan, compulsory auto insurance, fail to report accident with unattended vehicle, DUI, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• James Faddis Kennedy, 67, Sheridan, open container by vehicle operator, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 61

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 7

Number of releases for the weekend: 4

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 61