REPORTS – July 27, 2017

SHERIDAN 

FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1600 block Dana Avenue, 3:49 a.m.

• Service call, 400 block Gladstone Street, 6:17 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 11:53 a.m.

• Propane fire, 1100 block Mydland Road, 6:19 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 9:44 p.m.

• Activated smoke alarm, 300 block Wyoming Avenue, 9:55 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE 

DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Medical, 2500 block Stevens Avenue, 9:51 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN 

AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL 

HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE 

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Assist agency, Leopard Street, 9:53 a.m.

• Animal incident, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:01 a.m.

• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:05 a.m.

• Hit and run, East Alger Avenue, 10:08 a.m.

• Barking dog, East Second Street, 10:12 a.m.

• Welfare check, Marion Street, 10:17 a.m.

• Civil dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:07 a.m.

• Removal of subject, North Carlin Street, 11:28 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Heights Avenue, 12:27 p.m.

• Sex battery cold case, North Main Street, 12:44 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Heights Way, 1:29 p.m.

• Welfare check, Blue Sky Court, 2:43 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstances, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:57 p.m.

• Domestic, Fairway Lane, 3:31 p.m.

• Found property, Eighth Street, 3:33 p.m.

• Accident, Works Street, 7:07 p.m.

• Careless driver, North Main Street, 7:38 p.m.

• Animal found, Sheridan area, 9:17 p.m.

• Harassment, Avoca Place, 9:44 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Main Street, 10 p.m.

• Illegal parking, Spaulding Street, 10:03 p.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, Wyoming Avenue, 10:32 p.m.

• Civil standby, North Main Street, 11:21 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West 14th Street, 11:38 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:46 p.m.

Wednesday

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 12:08 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Highland Avenue, 12:24 a.m.

• Drug-other, West Fifth Street, 5:14 a.m.

• Open door, Bellevue Avenue, 5:23 a.m.

• Barking dog, Pheasant Place, 6:31 a.m.

• Threat, North Main Street, 8:40 a.m.

• Vicious dog, Burton Street, 9:11 a.m.

• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 10:37 a.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 11:52 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Carlin street, 11:53 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 12:47 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Tschirgi Street, 12:56 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Taylor Avenue, 1:09 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Taylor Avenue, 1:11 p.m.

• Threat, North Brooks Street, 1:25 p.m.

• Harassment, East Montana Street, 1:41 p.m.

• Assist agency, East Seventh Street, 2:10 p.m.

• Threat, Coffeen Avenue, 2:11 p.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 2:43 p.m.

• Gas theft, East Brundage Lane, 2:57 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Highland Avenue, 3:03 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Brooks Street, 3:11 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 3:19 p.m.

• Found property, South Thurmond Street, 5:19 p.m.

• Welfare check, Emerson Street, 5:34 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, North Elk Street, 6:11 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Sheridan area, 6:25 p.m.

• Drug activity, Avoca avenue, 6:31 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 7:39 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Strahan Parkway, 10:44 p.m.

• Domestic, Long Drive, 11:02 p.m.

• Theft cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:12 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY 

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Assist agency, Park Street, 7:30 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Main Street, Dayton, 12:23 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 3:40 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Columbus Road, Dayton, 4:28 p.m.

• Medical, Stevens Avenue, 9:48 p.m.

• Drug activity, Park Street, 10:23 p.m.

• Barking dog, Sand Turn Court, Dayton, 11:38 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Matosapa Richards, 35, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 52

Female inmate count: 9

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 0

July 27th, 2017

