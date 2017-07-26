FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

REPORTS – July 26, 2017

SHERIDAN 

FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2300 block Aspen Grove Drive, 9:51 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE 

DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN 

AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• No calls available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL 

HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE 

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN COUNTY 

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Suicidal subject, Bowman Avenue, midnight

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue and East Brundage Lane, 7:22 a.m.

• Assist agency, Leopard Street, 8 a.m.

• Animal welfare, West Loucks Street, 8:05 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Little Goose Canyon Road, mile post 2, 8:27 a.m.

• Accident, Red Grade Road, mile marker 3.5, 10:11 a.m.

• Trespass warning, Dow Prong Road, Banner, 12:23 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West 13th Street, 1:05 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Highway 87 and Highway 335, 4:12 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Ridge Road, 4:39 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Gordon Lacy Libby, 20, Sheridan, warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 48

Female inmate count: 8

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 12

