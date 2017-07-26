REPORTS – July 26, 2017

SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2300 block Aspen Grove Drive, 9:51 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE
DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN
AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• No calls available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL
HOSPITAL
Tuesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Suicidal subject, Bowman Avenue, midnight
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue and East Brundage Lane, 7:22 a.m.
• Assist agency, Leopard Street, 8 a.m.
• Animal welfare, West Loucks Street, 8:05 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Little Goose Canyon Road, mile post 2, 8:27 a.m.
• Accident, Red Grade Road, mile marker 3.5, 10:11 a.m.
• Trespass warning, Dow Prong Road, Banner, 12:23 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West 13th Street, 1:05 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Highway 87 and Highway 335, 4:12 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Ridge Road, 4:39 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Gordon Lacy Libby, 20, Sheridan, warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 48
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 12