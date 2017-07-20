FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

REPORTS – July 20, 2017

Home|Announcements|Incident Reports|REPORTS – July 20, 2017

SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 6:56 a.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block Avoca, 11:07 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

Dismissals:

• Nichole Y. Weiss, Ranchester, 9:20 a.m.

• Journee Weiss, Ranchester, 9:20 a.m.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Removal of subject, Avoca Place, 12:20 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:49 a.m.

• Barking dog, Highland Avenue, 3:47 a.m.

• Illegal parking, Dunnuck Street, 4:39 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 5:23 a.m.

• Alarm, West Fifth Street, 5:29 a.m.

• Custody dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:32 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Arlington Blvd., 6:46 a.m.

• Accident, Florence Avenue, 6:48 a.m.

• Custody dispute, North Main Street, 7 a.m.

• Animal incident, West Fifth Street, 7:14 a.m.

• Animal incident, Joe Street, 8:35 a.m.

• Dog at large, Saberton Avenue, 9:12 a.m.

• Damaged property, North Main Street, 9:14 a.m.

• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 9:24 a.m.

• Dog at large, Bellevue Avenue, 9:44 a.m.

• Damaged property, Dunnuck Street, 9:48 a.m.

• Dog at large, Marion Place, 10:28 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Whitney Lane, 10:33 a.m.

• Hit and run, West Loucks Street, 11:18 a.m.

• Parking complaint, North Main street, 12:06 p.m.

• Lost property, First Street, 12:54 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Main street, 1:09 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 1:21 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Elk Street, 1:33 p.m.

• Attempt locate, Holly Ponds Drive, 2:10 p.m.

• Welfare check, Emerson Street, 2:26 p.m.

• Suspicious person, West Timberline Drive, 2:38 p.m.

• Found property, Big Horn Avenue, 3:56 p.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, Idaho, 4:18 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 4:53 p.m.

• Drug activity, East Sixth Street, 7:33 p.m.

• Phone harassment, Champion Drive, 8:29 p.m.

• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:53 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 9:05 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 9:34 p.m.

• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 10:34 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 10:44 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Thurmond Street, 11:02 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 11:16 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:22 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Assist agency, I90 westbound, mile marker 38, Banner, 7:29 a.m.

• Assist agency, Keahey Lane, Sheridan, 9:36 a.m.

• Fire ban violation, West Loucks Street, Sheridan, 12:16 p.m.

• Theft cold, Swaim Road, Sheridan, 4:27 p.m.

• Dog bite, Betty Street, Ranchester, 4:32 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 5:01 p.m.

• Suicide, Forest Service Road 2.8, Story, 5:15 p.m.

• Assist agency, Golf Course Road, Sheridan, 9:23 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Kala May Roufley, 25, Billings, child support warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Justin Tayler Beels, 34, Buffalo, criminal warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 63

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 3

By |July 20th, 2017|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com