REPORTS – July 20, 2017

SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 6:56 a.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block Avoca, 11:07 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

Dismissals:

• Nichole Y. Weiss, Ranchester, 9:20 a.m.

• Journee Weiss, Ranchester, 9:20 a.m.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Removal of subject, Avoca Place, 12:20 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:49 a.m.

• Barking dog, Highland Avenue, 3:47 a.m.

• Illegal parking, Dunnuck Street, 4:39 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 5:23 a.m.

• Alarm, West Fifth Street, 5:29 a.m.

• Custody dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:32 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Arlington Blvd., 6:46 a.m.

• Accident, Florence Avenue, 6:48 a.m.

• Custody dispute, North Main Street, 7 a.m.

• Animal incident, West Fifth Street, 7:14 a.m.

• Animal incident, Joe Street, 8:35 a.m.

• Dog at large, Saberton Avenue, 9:12 a.m.

• Damaged property, North Main Street, 9:14 a.m.

• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 9:24 a.m.

• Dog at large, Bellevue Avenue, 9:44 a.m.

• Damaged property, Dunnuck Street, 9:48 a.m.

• Dog at large, Marion Place, 10:28 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Whitney Lane, 10:33 a.m.

• Hit and run, West Loucks Street, 11:18 a.m.

• Parking complaint, North Main street, 12:06 p.m.

• Lost property, First Street, 12:54 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Main street, 1:09 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 1:21 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Elk Street, 1:33 p.m.

• Attempt locate, Holly Ponds Drive, 2:10 p.m.

• Welfare check, Emerson Street, 2:26 p.m.

• Suspicious person, West Timberline Drive, 2:38 p.m.

• Found property, Big Horn Avenue, 3:56 p.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, Idaho, 4:18 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 4:53 p.m.

• Drug activity, East Sixth Street, 7:33 p.m.

• Phone harassment, Champion Drive, 8:29 p.m.

• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:53 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 9:05 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 9:34 p.m.

• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 10:34 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 10:44 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Thurmond Street, 11:02 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 11:16 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:22 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Assist agency, I90 westbound, mile marker 38, Banner, 7:29 a.m.

• Assist agency, Keahey Lane, Sheridan, 9:36 a.m.

• Fire ban violation, West Loucks Street, Sheridan, 12:16 p.m.

• Theft cold, Swaim Road, Sheridan, 4:27 p.m.

• Dog bite, Betty Street, Ranchester, 4:32 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 5:01 p.m.

• Suicide, Forest Service Road 2.8, Story, 5:15 p.m.

• Assist agency, Golf Course Road, Sheridan, 9:23 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Kala May Roufley, 25, Billings, child support warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Justin Tayler Beels, 34, Buffalo, criminal warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 63

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 3