Reports – July 19, 2017

SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Activated smoke detector, 800 block West Burkitt Street, 3:41 a.m.
• Activated smoke detector, 1200 block Second Avenue East, 4:34 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE
DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Smoke investigation, Big Horn Y, 7:24 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN
AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Medical, Bowman Avenue, 1:42 a.m.
• Trauma, Bighorn Avenue, 2:51 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:42 a.m.
• Standby, Bar 13 Ranch Road, 9:15 a.m.
• Trauma, US Highway 87 and Highway 335, 2:37 p.m.
• Medical, Fort Road, 3:17 p.m.
• Trauma, Val Vista Street, 4:44 p.m.
• Medical, Fort Road, 5:06 p.m.
• Medical, Bighorn Avenue, 9:37 p.m.
SHERIDAN
MEMORIAL
HOSPITAL
Tuesday
• No admissions reported.
• Dismissals — Jaime G. Aguado, Sheridan; Shain Henry Aguado, Sheridan
SHERIDAN POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Lost child, North Main Street, 2:18 a.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Harrison Street, 2:56 a.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 3:06 a.m.
• DUI, Val Vista Street, 3:57 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Burton Street, 6:56 a.m.
• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 7:47 a.m.
• Lost property, East Brundage Lane, 7:56 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 7:57 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, West Fifth Street, 8:55 a.m.
• Theft cold, North Main Street, 9:21 a.m.
• Domestic, West Seventh Street, 10:18 a.m.
• Tree/shrub violation, West 11th Street, 10:29 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Dunnuck Street, 10:39 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Highway 14 East, 10:58 a.m.
• Citizen assist, South Main Street, 11:45 a.m.
• Loitering, Coffeen Avenue, 12:12 p.m.
• Accident, Loucks Street, 12:17 p.m.
• K9 sniff, Coffeen Avenue, 12:23 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 12:40 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 1:03 p.m.
• Weed violation, Emerson Street, 1:17 p.m.
• Damaged property, Long Drive, 2:06 p.m.
• Mental subject, North Main Street, 3:16 p.m.
• K9 sniff, Coffeen Avenue, 4:25 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 4:34 p.m.
• Found property, Fort Road, 4:37 p.m.
• Dog bite, Lookout Point Drive, 5:04 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 5:07 p.m.
• Animal found, Gladstone Street, 5:41 p.m.
• Found property, Water Street, 5:46 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Timberline Drive, 8:18 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Sixth Street, 9:44 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 10:44 p.m.
• Threat, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:49 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:50 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Abandoned vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 10:30 a.m.
• Damaged property, River Road, Ranchester, 11:11 a.m.
• Trespass cold, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 11:13 a.m.
• Theft cold, North Piney Road, Banner, 1:01 p.m.
• Theft cold, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 1:08 p.m.
• Welfare check, West 13th Street, 5:28 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Alexander Hamilton-Michael Babb, 28, Sheridan, destruction of property less than $500, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Sarah Jean Thunder, 32, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Nathan Jess Schuerman, 38, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 62
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 3