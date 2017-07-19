Reports – July 19, 2017

SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Activated smoke detector, 800 block West Burkitt Street, 3:41 a.m.

• Activated smoke detector, 1200 block Second Avenue East, 4:34 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Smoke investigation, Big Horn Y, 7:24 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Medical, Bowman Avenue, 1:42 a.m.

• Trauma, Bighorn Avenue, 2:51 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:42 a.m.

• Standby, Bar 13 Ranch Road, 9:15 a.m.

• Trauma, US Highway 87 and Highway 335, 2:37 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 3:17 p.m.

• Trauma, Val Vista Street, 4:44 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 5:06 p.m.

• Medical, Bighorn Avenue, 9:37 p.m.

SHERIDAN

MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions reported.

• Dismissals — Jaime G. Aguado, Sheridan; Shain Henry Aguado, Sheridan

SHERIDAN POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Lost child, North Main Street, 2:18 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Harrison Street, 2:56 a.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 3:06 a.m.

• DUI, Val Vista Street, 3:57 a.m.

• Theft from vehicle, Burton Street, 6:56 a.m.

• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 7:47 a.m.

• Lost property, East Brundage Lane, 7:56 a.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 7:57 a.m.

• Theft from vehicle, West Fifth Street, 8:55 a.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 9:21 a.m.

• Domestic, West Seventh Street, 10:18 a.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, West 11th Street, 10:29 a.m.

• Theft from vehicle, Dunnuck Street, 10:39 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Highway 14 East, 10:58 a.m.

• Citizen assist, South Main Street, 11:45 a.m.

• Loitering, Coffeen Avenue, 12:12 p.m.

• Accident, Loucks Street, 12:17 p.m.

• K9 sniff, Coffeen Avenue, 12:23 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 12:40 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 1:03 p.m.

• Weed violation, Emerson Street, 1:17 p.m.

• Damaged property, Long Drive, 2:06 p.m.

• Mental subject, North Main Street, 3:16 p.m.

• K9 sniff, Coffeen Avenue, 4:25 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 4:34 p.m.

• Found property, Fort Road, 4:37 p.m.

• Dog bite, Lookout Point Drive, 5:04 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 5:07 p.m.

• Animal found, Gladstone Street, 5:41 p.m.

• Found property, Water Street, 5:46 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Timberline Drive, 8:18 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Sixth Street, 9:44 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 10:44 p.m.

• Threat, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:49 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:50 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Abandoned vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 10:30 a.m.

• Damaged property, River Road, Ranchester, 11:11 a.m.

• Trespass cold, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 11:13 a.m.

• Theft cold, North Piney Road, Banner, 1:01 p.m.

• Theft cold, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 1:08 p.m.

• Welfare check, West 13th Street, 5:28 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Alexander Hamilton-Michael Babb, 28, Sheridan, destruction of property less than $500, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Sarah Jean Thunder, 32, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Nathan Jess Schuerman, 38, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 62

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 3