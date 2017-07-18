FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

REPORTS – July 18, 2017

SHERIDAN 

FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block Harrison Street, 1:28 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 4:32 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE 

DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN 

AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, West 12th Street, 3:27 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:16 a.m.

• Rodeo standby, Sheridan County Fairgrounds, 8:15 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 8:27 a.m.

• Medical, Dow and Gould streets, 10:51 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 11:14 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:38 p.m.

• Medical, Smith Street, 3:08 p.m.

• Medical, West Sixth Street, 4:33 p.m.

• Trauma, Black Mountain Road, 4:59 p.m.

• Trauma, Avon and Kentucky streets, 5:38 p.m.

• Rodeo standby, Sheridan County Fairgrounds, 6:20 p.m.

• Rodeo standby, Sheridan County Fairgrounds, 6:43 p.m.

• Medical, Cheyenne Avenue, 7 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 7:29 p.m.

• Trauma, Sheridan County Fairgrounds, 7:39 p.m.

• Medical, East Eighth Street, 8:24 p.m.

• Medical, Bighorn Avenue, 9 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:14 p.m.

• Medical, West 13th Street, 9:21 p.m.

• Trauma, Avoca Avenue, 11:19 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, West 13th Street, 1:12 a.m.

• Medical, Smith Street, 2:06 a.m.

• Medical, Airport Road, 2:11 a.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:39 a.m.

• Rodeo standby, Sheridan County Fairgrounds, 7:51 a.m.

• Medical, East Second Street, 8:53 a.m.

• Polo standby, Bird Farm Road, 10:15 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 2:30 p.m.

• Trauma, Big Horn Avenue, 4 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:17 p.m.

• Trauma, Highway 335, 6:08 p.m.

• Rodeo standby, Sheridan County Fairgrounds, 6:30 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:45 p.m.

• Medical, Sheridan County Fairgrounds, 8:54 p.m.

• Trauma, Idaho and West Fifth Street, 10:48 p.m.

• Medical, Edwards Drive, 10:48 p.m.

• Medical, Idaho and West Fifth Street, 10:55 p.m.

• Dance standby, North Main Street, 11 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, West 13th Street, 2 a.m.

• Medical, West 13th Street, 6:15 a.m.

• Medical, Edwards, 8:59 a.m.

• Trauma, Summit Drive, 10:28 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:27 a.m.

• Trauma, West Fifth Street, 12:49 p.m.

• Medical, North Gould, 12:59 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:25 p.m.

• Medical, Bighorn Avenue, 4:26 p.m.

• Fire standby, Interstate 90, mile marker 4, 5:15 p.m.

• Medical, Illinois Street, 5:15 p.m.

• Medical, Bighorn Avenue, 5:26 p.m.

• Medical, West Loucks, 7:54 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:01 p.m.

• Medical, Old Highway 87, 10:05 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:48 p.m.

Monday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL 

HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE 

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Barking dog, Bellevue Avenue, 7:04 a.m.

• Lost property, Victoria Street, 7:39 a.m.

• Animal found, Dana Avenue, 8:04 a.m.

• Accident, Frackleton Street, 8:28 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 8:35 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Loucks Street, 8:52 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 9:12 a.m.

• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 9:39 a.m.

• VIN Inspection, West 12th Street, 10:07 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Crescent Drive, 10:22 a.m.

• Dog at large, Grinnell Plaza, 10:43 a.m.

• Welfare check, West Loucks Street, 11:10 a.m.

• Harassment, Avoca Place, 12:17 p.m.

• Hit and run, Second Street, 1:02 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Ridgeway Avenue, 1:07 p.m.

• Weed violation, Carlin Street, 1:22 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 1:54 p.m.

• Cat trap, Olympus Drive, 2:35 p.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 3:08 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Emerson Street, 3:09 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:11 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 3:23 p.m.

• Dog bite, Laclede Street, 4:05 p.m.

• Theft progress, East Burkitt Street, 4:52 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 5:04 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Brundage Lane, 5:20 p.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 5:29 p.m.

• Animal found, Fifth Street, 5:40 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Seventh Street, 6:05 p.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 6:07 p.m.

• Theft cold, West 12th Street, 7:39 p.m.

• Dog at large, Joe Street, 8:01 p.m.

• Minor in possession, Heald Street, 8:26 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Emerson Street, 9:41 p.m.

• Harassment, Bowman Avenue, 9:56 p.m.

• Drug/possession, Emerson Street, 10:02 p.m.

• Animal welfare, East Fifth Street, 10:03 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:32 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, South Mountain View, 10:52 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 10:56 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY 

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Threats; cold, Little Goose Canyon Road, mile marker 1, Story, 9:05 a.m.

• Fraud, Walt Drive, Sheridan, 9:43 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Highway 335, Big Horn, 10:58 a.m.

• Harassment, Long Drive, Sheridan, 3:48 p.m.

• Animal bite, Coffeen Avenue, Sheridan, 5:56 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Daniel Jay Moyer, 56, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Alexander Hamilton-Michael Babb, 28, Sheridan, DUI, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 62

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 14

By | 2017-07-18T11:47:08+00:00 July 18th, 2017|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com