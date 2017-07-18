REPORTS – July 18, 2017

SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block Harrison Street, 1:28 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 4:32 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, West 12th Street, 3:27 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:16 a.m.

• Rodeo standby, Sheridan County Fairgrounds, 8:15 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 8:27 a.m.

• Medical, Dow and Gould streets, 10:51 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 11:14 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:38 p.m.

• Medical, Smith Street, 3:08 p.m.

• Medical, West Sixth Street, 4:33 p.m.

• Trauma, Black Mountain Road, 4:59 p.m.

• Trauma, Avon and Kentucky streets, 5:38 p.m.

• Rodeo standby, Sheridan County Fairgrounds, 6:20 p.m.

• Rodeo standby, Sheridan County Fairgrounds, 6:43 p.m.

• Medical, Cheyenne Avenue, 7 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 7:29 p.m.

• Trauma, Sheridan County Fairgrounds, 7:39 p.m.

• Medical, East Eighth Street, 8:24 p.m.

• Medical, Bighorn Avenue, 9 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:14 p.m.

• Medical, West 13th Street, 9:21 p.m.

• Trauma, Avoca Avenue, 11:19 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, West 13th Street, 1:12 a.m.

• Medical, Smith Street, 2:06 a.m.

• Medical, Airport Road, 2:11 a.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:39 a.m.

• Rodeo standby, Sheridan County Fairgrounds, 7:51 a.m.

• Medical, East Second Street, 8:53 a.m.

• Polo standby, Bird Farm Road, 10:15 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 2:30 p.m.

• Trauma, Big Horn Avenue, 4 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:17 p.m.

• Trauma, Highway 335, 6:08 p.m.

• Rodeo standby, Sheridan County Fairgrounds, 6:30 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:45 p.m.

• Medical, Sheridan County Fairgrounds, 8:54 p.m.

• Trauma, Idaho and West Fifth Street, 10:48 p.m.

• Medical, Edwards Drive, 10:48 p.m.

• Medical, Idaho and West Fifth Street, 10:55 p.m.

• Dance standby, North Main Street, 11 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, West 13th Street, 2 a.m.

• Medical, West 13th Street, 6:15 a.m.

• Medical, Edwards, 8:59 a.m.

• Trauma, Summit Drive, 10:28 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:27 a.m.

• Trauma, West Fifth Street, 12:49 p.m.

• Medical, North Gould, 12:59 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:25 p.m.

• Medical, Bighorn Avenue, 4:26 p.m.

• Fire standby, Interstate 90, mile marker 4, 5:15 p.m.

• Medical, Illinois Street, 5:15 p.m.

• Medical, Bighorn Avenue, 5:26 p.m.

• Medical, West Loucks, 7:54 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:01 p.m.

• Medical, Old Highway 87, 10:05 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:48 p.m.

Monday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Barking dog, Bellevue Avenue, 7:04 a.m.

• Lost property, Victoria Street, 7:39 a.m.

• Animal found, Dana Avenue, 8:04 a.m.

• Accident, Frackleton Street, 8:28 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 8:35 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Loucks Street, 8:52 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 9:12 a.m.

• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 9:39 a.m.

• VIN Inspection, West 12th Street, 10:07 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Crescent Drive, 10:22 a.m.

• Dog at large, Grinnell Plaza, 10:43 a.m.

• Welfare check, West Loucks Street, 11:10 a.m.

• Harassment, Avoca Place, 12:17 p.m.

• Hit and run, Second Street, 1:02 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Ridgeway Avenue, 1:07 p.m.

• Weed violation, Carlin Street, 1:22 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 1:54 p.m.

• Cat trap, Olympus Drive, 2:35 p.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 3:08 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Emerson Street, 3:09 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:11 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 3:23 p.m.

• Dog bite, Laclede Street, 4:05 p.m.

• Theft progress, East Burkitt Street, 4:52 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 5:04 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Brundage Lane, 5:20 p.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 5:29 p.m.

• Animal found, Fifth Street, 5:40 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Seventh Street, 6:05 p.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 6:07 p.m.

• Theft cold, West 12th Street, 7:39 p.m.

• Dog at large, Joe Street, 8:01 p.m.

• Minor in possession, Heald Street, 8:26 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Emerson Street, 9:41 p.m.

• Harassment, Bowman Avenue, 9:56 p.m.

• Drug/possession, Emerson Street, 10:02 p.m.

• Animal welfare, East Fifth Street, 10:03 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:32 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, South Mountain View, 10:52 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 10:56 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Threats; cold, Little Goose Canyon Road, mile marker 1, Story, 9:05 a.m.

• Fraud, Walt Drive, Sheridan, 9:43 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Highway 335, Big Horn, 10:58 a.m.

• Harassment, Long Drive, Sheridan, 3:48 p.m.

• Animal bite, Coffeen Avenue, Sheridan, 5:56 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Daniel Jay Moyer, 56, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Alexander Hamilton-Michael Babb, 28, Sheridan, DUI, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 62

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 14