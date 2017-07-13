FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports, July 13, 2017

Home|Incident Reports, Local News, News|Reports, July 13, 2017

SHERIDAN 

FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block Marion Street, 9:10 a.m.

• Smoke investigation, 1400 block North Heights Road, 7:53 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE 

DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN 

AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, no address provided, 6:53 a.m.

• Trauma, no address provided, 7:17 am.

• Rodeo standby, Sheridan County Fairgrounds, 8:30 a.m.

• Medical, Marion Street, 9:07 a.m.

• Polo standby, Bird Farm Road, 9:15 a.m.

• Rodeo standby, Sheridan County Fairgrounds, 11 a.m.

• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 11:09 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:44 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 2:10 p.m.

• Trauma, Shirley Cove, 5:53 p.m.

• Rodeo standby, Sheridan County Fairgrounds, 6:30 p.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 6:35 p.m.

• Medical, Sheridan County Fairgrounds, 7:30 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:36 p.m.

• Medical, no address provided, 8:40 p.m.

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 9:27 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL 

HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE 

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Dog at large, Sumner Street, 12:43 a.m.

• Verbal domestic, North Gould Street, 5:02 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Sugarland Drive, 5:48 a.m.

• Various use permit, Victoria Street, 8:18 a.m.

• Various use permit, Victoria Street, 8:18 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Harrison Street, 9:14 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Delphi Avenue, 9:22 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Jefferson Street, 9:41 a.m.

• Dog at large, 12th Street, 9:45 a.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 10:01 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Mydland Road, 10:03 a.m.

• Accident delayed, Delphi Avenue, 10:11 a.m.

• Verbal dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 10:34 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Lewis Street, 11:25 a.m.

• Weed violation, Gladstone Street, 11:43 a.m.

• Civil dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:27 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Alger Avenue, 12:28 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 12:46 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 1:13 p.m.

• Road hazard, North Main Street, 1:23 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Fort Road, 1:25 p.m.

• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 1:30 p.m.

• Assist agency, Gladstone Street, 1:47 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 1:57 p.m.

• Found property, East Loucks Street, 2:19 p.m.

• Animal trap, Marion Place, 3:17 p.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 3:49 p.m.

• Illegal parking, North Linden Avenue, 4:24 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 4:46 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 5:06 p.m.

• Dog at large, Eighth Street, 5:24 p.m.

• Animal welfare, West Alger Avenue, 5:28 p.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 6:09 p.m.

• Barking dog, Poplar Trail, 7:07 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 7:53 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, East Brundage Lane, 8:34 p.m.

• Animal incident, Loucks Street, 10:01 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 10:06 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Coffeen Avenue, 11:13 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY 

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Welfare check, Main Street, Dayton, 1:06 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Aero Loop, 1:29 p.m.

• Damaged property, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 1:56 p.m.

• Threats; cold, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 4:27 p.m.

• Assist agency, East Second Avenue, Dayton, 7:47 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 19, 10:50 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Ruben Altamirano Serna, 39, Sheridan, bond revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Tanner M. Brown, 23, Mills, burglary, misdemeanor theft less than $1,000, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Bill Rzeszutek, 60, Kila, Montana, DUI, open container by vehicle operator, speeding in 75 mph zone, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Jesse Agapito Rodriguez, 48, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Aaron David Ashear, 33, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Devin Joel Rougeau, 24, Lafayette, Louisiana, misdemeanor theft under $1,000, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 61

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 3

By | 2017-07-13T12:24:53+00:00 July 13th, 2017|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com