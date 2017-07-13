Reports, July 13, 2017

SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block Marion Street, 9:10 a.m.
• Smoke investigation, 1400 block North Heights Road, 7:53 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE
DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN
AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Medical, no address provided, 6:53 a.m.
• Trauma, no address provided, 7:17 am.
• Rodeo standby, Sheridan County Fairgrounds, 8:30 a.m.
• Medical, Marion Street, 9:07 a.m.
• Polo standby, Bird Farm Road, 9:15 a.m.
• Rodeo standby, Sheridan County Fairgrounds, 11 a.m.
• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 11:09 a.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:44 p.m.
• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 2:10 p.m.
• Trauma, Shirley Cove, 5:53 p.m.
• Rodeo standby, Sheridan County Fairgrounds, 6:30 p.m.
• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 6:35 p.m.
• Medical, Sheridan County Fairgrounds, 7:30 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:36 p.m.
• Medical, no address provided, 8:40 p.m.
• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 9:27 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL
HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Dog at large, Sumner Street, 12:43 a.m.
• Verbal domestic, North Gould Street, 5:02 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Sugarland Drive, 5:48 a.m.
• Various use permit, Victoria Street, 8:18 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Harrison Street, 9:14 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Delphi Avenue, 9:22 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Jefferson Street, 9:41 a.m.
• Dog at large, 12th Street, 9:45 a.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 10:01 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Mydland Road, 10:03 a.m.
• Accident delayed, Delphi Avenue, 10:11 a.m.
• Verbal dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 10:34 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Lewis Street, 11:25 a.m.
• Weed violation, Gladstone Street, 11:43 a.m.
• Civil dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:27 p.m.
• Parking complaint, East Alger Avenue, 12:28 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 12:46 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 1:13 p.m.
• Road hazard, North Main Street, 1:23 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Fort Road, 1:25 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 1:30 p.m.
• Assist agency, Gladstone Street, 1:47 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 1:57 p.m.
• Found property, East Loucks Street, 2:19 p.m.
• Animal trap, Marion Place, 3:17 p.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 3:49 p.m.
• Illegal parking, North Linden Avenue, 4:24 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 4:46 p.m.
• Theft cold, North Main Street, 5:06 p.m.
• Dog at large, Eighth Street, 5:24 p.m.
• Animal welfare, West Alger Avenue, 5:28 p.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 6:09 p.m.
• Barking dog, Poplar Trail, 7:07 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 7:53 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, East Brundage Lane, 8:34 p.m.
• Animal incident, Loucks Street, 10:01 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 10:06 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Coffeen Avenue, 11:13 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Welfare check, Main Street, Dayton, 1:06 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Aero Loop, 1:29 p.m.
• Damaged property, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 1:56 p.m.
• Threats; cold, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 4:27 p.m.
• Assist agency, East Second Avenue, Dayton, 7:47 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 19, 10:50 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Ruben Altamirano Serna, 39, Sheridan, bond revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Tanner M. Brown, 23, Mills, burglary, misdemeanor theft less than $1,000, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Bill Rzeszutek, 60, Kila, Montana, DUI, open container by vehicle operator, speeding in 75 mph zone, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Jesse Agapito Rodriguez, 48, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Aaron David Ashear, 33, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Devin Joel Rougeau, 24, Lafayette, Louisiana, misdemeanor theft under $1,000, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 61
Female inmate count: 14
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 3