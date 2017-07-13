Reports, July 13, 2017

SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block Marion Street, 9:10 a.m.

• Smoke investigation, 1400 block North Heights Road, 7:53 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, no address provided, 6:53 a.m.

• Trauma, no address provided, 7:17 am.

• Rodeo standby, Sheridan County Fairgrounds, 8:30 a.m.

• Medical, Marion Street, 9:07 a.m.

• Polo standby, Bird Farm Road, 9:15 a.m.

• Rodeo standby, Sheridan County Fairgrounds, 11 a.m.

• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 11:09 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:44 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 2:10 p.m.

• Trauma, Shirley Cove, 5:53 p.m.

• Rodeo standby, Sheridan County Fairgrounds, 6:30 p.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 6:35 p.m.

• Medical, Sheridan County Fairgrounds, 7:30 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:36 p.m.

• Medical, no address provided, 8:40 p.m.

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 9:27 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Dog at large, Sumner Street, 12:43 a.m.

• Verbal domestic, North Gould Street, 5:02 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Sugarland Drive, 5:48 a.m.

• Various use permit, Victoria Street, 8:18 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Harrison Street, 9:14 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Delphi Avenue, 9:22 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Jefferson Street, 9:41 a.m.

• Dog at large, 12th Street, 9:45 a.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 10:01 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Mydland Road, 10:03 a.m.

• Accident delayed, Delphi Avenue, 10:11 a.m.

• Verbal dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 10:34 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Lewis Street, 11:25 a.m.

• Weed violation, Gladstone Street, 11:43 a.m.

• Civil dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:27 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Alger Avenue, 12:28 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 12:46 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 1:13 p.m.

• Road hazard, North Main Street, 1:23 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Fort Road, 1:25 p.m.

• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 1:30 p.m.

• Assist agency, Gladstone Street, 1:47 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 1:57 p.m.

• Found property, East Loucks Street, 2:19 p.m.

• Animal trap, Marion Place, 3:17 p.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 3:49 p.m.

• Illegal parking, North Linden Avenue, 4:24 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 4:46 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 5:06 p.m.

• Dog at large, Eighth Street, 5:24 p.m.

• Animal welfare, West Alger Avenue, 5:28 p.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 6:09 p.m.

• Barking dog, Poplar Trail, 7:07 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 7:53 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, East Brundage Lane, 8:34 p.m.

• Animal incident, Loucks Street, 10:01 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 10:06 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Coffeen Avenue, 11:13 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Welfare check, Main Street, Dayton, 1:06 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Aero Loop, 1:29 p.m.

• Damaged property, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 1:56 p.m.

• Threats; cold, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 4:27 p.m.

• Assist agency, East Second Avenue, Dayton, 7:47 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 19, 10:50 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Ruben Altamirano Serna, 39, Sheridan, bond revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Tanner M. Brown, 23, Mills, burglary, misdemeanor theft less than $1,000, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Bill Rzeszutek, 60, Kila, Montana, DUI, open container by vehicle operator, speeding in 75 mph zone, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Jesse Agapito Rodriguez, 48, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Aaron David Ashear, 33, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Devin Joel Rougeau, 24, Lafayette, Louisiana, misdemeanor theft under $1,000, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 61

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 3