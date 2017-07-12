REPORTS – July 12, 2017

SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block Fourth Avenue East, 6:50 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:23 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 1:42 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 800 block East Burkitt Street, 2:37 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 3:26 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Medical assist, 2000 block Berry Street, 7:09 a.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN

MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 12:02 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sugarland Drive, 6:39 a.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 7 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 7:31 a.m.

• Various use permit, East Alger Avenue, 8:10 a.m.

• Shots, Sagebrush Drive, 8:35 a.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 8:55 a.m.

• Animal found, North Main Street, 9:11 a.m.

• Drug activity, North Main Street, 9:24 a.m.

• Weed violation, Leopard Street, 10:18 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Gladstone Street, 10:18 a.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 10:34 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Loucks Street, 11:50 a.m.

• Removal of subject, Decker Road, 12:12 p.m.

• Assist agency, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:49 p.m.

• Fraud, North Main Street, 1:21 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 1:45 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 3:41 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Olive Street, 4:13 p.m.

• Hit and run, Fifth Street, 5:31 p.m.

• Theft of service, East Brundage Lane, 6:11 p.m.

• DUI, West Alger Avenue, 6:56 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 7:03 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Beaver Street, 7:30 p.m.

• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 8:08 p.m.

• Theft of service, East Brundage Lane, 8:08 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 8:32 p.m.

• Found property, Main Street, 8:51 p.m.

• Shoplifting, North Main street, 8:59 p.m.

• Open door, South Scott Street, 9:02 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 9:05 p.m.

• Barking dog, East Montana Street, 9:14 p.m.

• Dispute all others, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:48 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Seventh Street, 10:20 p.m.

• Fireworks, North Heights Avenue, 10:23 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 10:33 p.m.

• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 11:08 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:35 p.m.

• Drug/possession, Colorado Street, 11:58 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Assist agency, West 16th Street, 1:36 p.m.

• Theft cold, West 13th Street, 7:11 p.m.

• Fireworks, Beatty Gulch Road, 9:27 p.m.

• Domestic disturbance, West 16th Street, 10:04 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Arthur Apodaca, 32, Sheridan, shoplifting under $500, interfere with officer, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Regina Louisa Baccari, 48, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 57

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 1