SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, East First Street and North Crook Street, 10:06 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE
DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Medical assist, 600 block Badger Creek Road, 7:12 p.m.
ROCKY
MOUNTAIN
AMBULANCE
Monday
• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:17 a.m.
• Medical, West Loucks Street, 6:04 a.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:29 a.m.
• Trauma, First Street, 10:04 a.m.
• Medical, Sugarview Drive, 10:53 a.m.
• Trauma, Upper Road, 11:20 a.m.
• Trauma, East Brundage Lane, 11:20 a.m.
• Trauma, West Fifth Street, 11:45 a.m.
• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 1:37 p.m.
• Medical, Avoca Place, 5:06 p.m.
• Medical, Badger Creek, 7:11 p.m.
• Trauma, Bighorn Avenue, 9:56 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL
HOSPITAL
Monday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 12:45 a.m.
• Motorist assist, East Brundage Lane, 8:01 a.m.
• Filthy premises, Dana Avenue, 9:29 a.m.
• Weed violation, Dana Avenue, 9:30 a.m.
• Stalking, West Fifth Street, 9:36 a.m.
• Prowler, Wyoming Avenue, 9:42 a.m.
• Road hazard, Illinois Street,10:01 a.m.
• Medical, Sheridan area, 10:03 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Birch Street, 12:10 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:53 p.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 12:57 p.m.
• Accident, Thurmond Street, 1:03 p.m.
• Lost property, Beaver Street, 1:12 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Beaver Street, 1:22 p.m.
• Animal incident, West Fifth Street, 3:13 p.m.
• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 4:56 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Avoca Court, 5:05 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 5:24 p.m.
• Burglary cold, Mydland Road, 5:38 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 6:20 p.m.
• Court violation, Bobwhite Court, 7:29 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 8:19 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 8:58 p.m.
• Malicious mis, Park, 9:04 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Gould Street, 10:07 p.m.
• Animal found, North Main Street, 10:31 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Long Drive, 10:44 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Riverside Street, 10:44 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Accident, Beaver Creek Road, Brinton Road, 12:19 a.m.
• Accident, Upper Road, 11:22 a.m.
• Trespass warning, Cottonwood Drive, 1:40 p.m.
• Theft cold, Fourth Avenue west, Ranchester, 3:21 p.m.
• Found property, Wyarno Road, 7:23 p.m.
• Assist agency, West 16th Street, 9 p.m.
• Domestic, Main Street, Dayton, 10:15 p.m.
• Theft cold, Gander Drive, 11:35 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• David Armando Rodriguez, 33, Sheridan, FTA warrant (failure to pay), circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Martin O’Connor Brown, 67, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Savannah Sky Schaffer, 22, Sheridan, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Rhiann Nicole Lowe, 29, Roset, warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 56
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 6