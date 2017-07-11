REPORTS – July 11, 2017

SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, East First Street and North Crook Street, 10:06 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Monday

• Medical assist, 600 block Badger Creek Road, 7:12 p.m.

ROCKY

MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:17 a.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 6:04 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:29 a.m.

• Trauma, First Street, 10:04 a.m.

• Medical, Sugarview Drive, 10:53 a.m.

• Trauma, Upper Road, 11:20 a.m.

• Trauma, East Brundage Lane, 11:20 a.m.

• Trauma, West Fifth Street, 11:45 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 1:37 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Place, 5:06 p.m.

• Medical, Badger Creek, 7:11 p.m.

• Trauma, Bighorn Avenue, 9:56 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 12:45 a.m.

• Motorist assist, East Brundage Lane, 8:01 a.m.

• Filthy premises, Dana Avenue, 9:29 a.m.

• Weed violation, Dana Avenue, 9:30 a.m.

• Stalking, West Fifth Street, 9:36 a.m.

• Prowler, Wyoming Avenue, 9:42 a.m.

• Road hazard, Illinois Street,10:01 a.m.

• Medical, Sheridan area, 10:03 a.m.

• Theft from vehicle, Birch Street, 12:10 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:53 p.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 12:57 p.m.

• Accident, Thurmond Street, 1:03 p.m.

• Lost property, Beaver Street, 1:12 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Beaver Street, 1:22 p.m.

• Animal incident, West Fifth Street, 3:13 p.m.

• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 4:56 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Avoca Court, 5:05 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 5:24 p.m.

• Burglary cold, Mydland Road, 5:38 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 6:20 p.m.

• Court violation, Bobwhite Court, 7:29 p.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 8:19 p.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 8:58 p.m.

• Malicious mis, Park, 9:04 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Gould Street, 10:07 p.m.

• Animal found, North Main Street, 10:31 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Long Drive, 10:44 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Riverside Street, 10:44 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Accident, Beaver Creek Road, Brinton Road, 12:19 a.m.

• Accident, Upper Road, 11:22 a.m.

• Trespass warning, Cottonwood Drive, 1:40 p.m.

• Theft cold, Fourth Avenue west, Ranchester, 3:21 p.m.

• Found property, Wyarno Road, 7:23 p.m.

• Assist agency, West 16th Street, 9 p.m.

• Domestic, Main Street, Dayton, 10:15 p.m.

• Theft cold, Gander Drive, 11:35 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• David Armando Rodriguez, 33, Sheridan, FTA warrant (failure to pay), circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Martin O’Connor Brown, 67, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Savannah Sky Schaffer, 22, Sheridan, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Rhiann Nicole Lowe, 29, Roset, warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 56

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 6