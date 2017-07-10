REPORTS – July 10, 2017

SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• No calls reported.

Saturday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block Smith Street, 7:44 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1300 block Highland Avenue, 11:06 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1100 block West 10th Street, 2:19 p.m.

• RMA assist, 2300 block Aspen Grove Drive, 6:23 p.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 300 block West Loucks Street, 1:50 p.m.

• Grass fire, 800 block Pioneer Road, 2:20 p.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block North Broadway, 7:08 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Friday-Saturday

• No calls reported.

Sunday

• Wildland fire, off Ash Creek, 7:03 p.m.

• Wildland fire, Decker Road, mile marker 8, 7:35 p.m.

• Medical assist, 60 block Cox Valley Road, 9:23 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, North Main Street, 12:19 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3 a.m.

• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 4:13 a.m.

• Standby, Bird Farm Road, 9:15 a.m.

• Medical, North Heights Way, 10:22 a.m.

• Standby, Bird Farm Road, 11:15 a.m.

• Trauma, West Loucks, 1:55 p.m.

• Medical, Walt Drive, 2:32 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:05 p.m.

• Standby, Industrial Lane, 6:15 p.m.

• Medical, Interstate 90 east, mile marker 9, 8:03 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 8:56 p.m.

• Trauma, Smith Creek Lane, 9:26 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 9:57 p.m.

Saturday

• Trauma, Smith Street, 7:39 a.m.

• Standby, Bar Road, 10:30 a.m.

• Medical, Highland Avenue, 11:04 a.m.

• Trauma, Highway 14 west, mile marker 69, 11:32 a.m.

• Trauma, Mountain Home, 12:22 p.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 1:58 p.m.

• Medical, West 10th Street, 2:14 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:43 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 4:01 p.m.

• Medical, Aspen Grove Drive, 6:21 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:30 p.m.

• Medical, Highland Avenue, 9:56 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 3:09 am.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:25 a.m.

• Medical, Pioneer Road, 10:12 a.m.

• Medical, Emerson Street, 11:24 a.m.

• Trauma, Red Grade Road, mile marker 5, 2:05 p.m.

• Trauma, Lewis Street, 2:49 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:09 p.m.

• Trauma, Pass Creek Road, 5:05 p.m.

• Medical, Emerson Street, 5:43 p.m.

• Trauma, North Main Street, 7:21 p.m.

• Medical, North Brooks Street, 7:56 p.m.

• Medical, East Brundage Lane, 7:59 p.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 8 p.m.

• Trauma, West Fifth Street, 8:25 p.m.

• Medical, Cox Valley Road, 9:22 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Friday-Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Medical, North Main Street, 12:19 a.m.

• K9 sniff, Big Horn Avenue, 12:27 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 1:40 a.m.

• Medical, Avoca Place, 4:13 a.m.

• Suspicious person, South Gould Street, 6:28 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Burkitt Street, 7:04 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 7:59 a.m.

• Harassment, North Main Street, 8:23 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Marion Street, 8:39 a.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 8:53 a.m.

• Animal incident, West Works Street, 9:12 a.m.

• Dog at large, South Main Street, 9:42 a.m.

• K9 demonstration for Boy Scouts, West 12th Street, 9:56 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Coffeen Avenue, 10:40 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Beaver Street, 11:38 a.m.

• Theft cold, West Fifth Street, 11:47 a.m.

• Animal found, Delphi Avenue, 11:54 a.m.

• Accident (no injuries), Coffeen Avenue, 12:03 p.m.

• Animal found, Sheri Lane, 12:08 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Yonkee Avenue, 12:11 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Spaulding Street, 12:46 p.m.

• Accident (no injuries), Coffeen Avenue, 1:33 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:44 p.m.

• Animal dead, West Fifth Street, 2:34 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 2:41 p.m.

• Fraud, Jackson Avenue, 3:33 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Broadway Street, 4:40 p.m.

• Open door, Omarr Avenue, 6:10 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:54 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 7:59 p.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 9:24 p.m.

• Fireworks, Drift Lane, 9:50 p.m.

• Fireworks, East Fifth Street, 9:55 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:18 p.m.

• Mental subject, Steffen Court, 10:25 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, East Ninth Street, 10:48 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Big Horn Avenue, 11:41 p.m.

Saturday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:07 a.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 12:12 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:21 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:26 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 12:38 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 1:14 a.m.

• Noise complaint, West Fifth Street, 1:14 a.m.

• Breach of peace, Dunnuck Street, 7:02 a.m.

• Animal incident, North Main Street, 9:02 a.m.

• Harassment, Dunnuck Street, 9:58 a.m.

• Animal injured, Sumner Street, 10:25 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 11:11 a.m.

• Found property, North Jefferson Street, 11:11 a.m.

• Hit and run, North Connor Street, 11:16 a.m.

• Animal found, East College Avenue, 11:50 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Highland Avenue, 12:29 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, College Avenue, 1:27 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Sugarland Drive, 4:44 p.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 4:44 p.m.

• Accident (no injuries), 11th Street, 5:05 p.m.

• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 5:38 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 6:26 p.m.

• Removal of subject, East Brudnage Lane, 6:26 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 6:34 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 7:02 p.m.

• Harassment, East Second Street, 8:11 p.m.

• Animal found, Frackleton Street, 8:44 p.m.

• Medical, Highland Avenue, 9:34 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:57 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Grinnell Plaza, 10:49 p.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 11:05 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Gladstone Street, 11:33 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Summit Drive, 11:47 p.m.

• Traffic stop, Coffeen Avenue, 11:49 p.m.

Sunday

• Public intoxication, Mydland Road, 12:12 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:50 a.m.

• Threat, South Tschirgi Street, 1:22 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Dana Avenue, 2:05 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 8:18 a.m.

• Welfare check, Highland Avenue, 8:54 a.m.

• Animal welfare, North Heights Road, 9:41 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 11:19 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Wyoming Avenue, 1:31 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Avoca Place, 1:41 p.m.

• Grass fire, Pioneer Road, 2:20 p.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 3:23 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Broadway Street, 3:51 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 3:52 p.m.

• Urinating in public, North Main Street, 4:01 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Brooks Street, 5:24 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 6:59 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Eighth Street, 7:09 p.m.

• Mental subject, North Brooks Street, 7:51 p.m.

• Barking dog, North Heights Way, 8:33 p.m.

• Domestic, West Fifth Street, 9:31 p.m.

• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 9:43 p.m.

• Domestic, West Ninth Street, 10:50 p.m.

• Careless driver, Main Street, 11:43 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Warrant service, Fort Road, 7:08 a.m.

• Trespass cold, Painted Hills Drive, 12:38 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Painted Hills Drive, mile post one, 1:14 p.m.

• Court/violation, South Main Street, 2:30 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 6:17 p.m.

• Dog bite, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 7:48 p.m.

• Court violation, East Lane Road, Dayton, 8:15 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 10:08 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Keystone Road, mile post 0.5, Ranchester, 10:09 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Pintail Road, 10:25 p.m.

Saturday

• Animal incident, Metz Road, 7:56 a.m.

• Animal incident, Metz Road, 10:04 a.m.

• Accident with injury, Highway 14 west, mile marker 69, Dayton, 11:29 a.m.

• Vicious dog, Young Meadow Lane, Banner, 12:50 p.m.

• Assist agency, Reservoir, 3:28 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 4:12 p.m.

• Accident, East 11th Street and North Main Street, 5:29 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 14 east, 5:02 p.m.

• Citizen report, I90 westbound, mile marker 42, Banner, 7:35 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 8:32 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Tongue River Drive, 11:33 p.m.

• Alarm, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:41 p.m.

Sunday

• Littering, Gulch Road and Kittering Road, 9:42 p.m.

• Stalking, Holloway Avenue, 1:11 p.m.

• Accident with injury, Red Grade Road, 2:02 p.m.

• Theft cold, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 2:03 p.m.

• Shots, Highway 14 east, 6:43 p.m.

• Family dispute, East Sixth Avenue, Dayton, 7:50 p.m.

• Medical, Cox Valley Road, 9:20 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Craig James Beyer, 53, Sheridan, compulsory auto insurance, elude an officer, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Michael Rob Kindle, 19, Sheridan, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Saturday

• Victoria Amalia Fajardo, 19, Sheridan, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Levi Joseph Van Haele, 25, Sheridan, criminal entry, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Lance Mikel Long, 30, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• John Edward Cotton, 57, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court; disorderly conduct befouling, municipal court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 59

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 8

Number of releases for the weekend: 6

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 60