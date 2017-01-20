Reports — January 20, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• No calls reported.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Traffic complaint, Highland Avenue, 7:31 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, South Brooks Street, 7:40 a.m.

• Lost property, North Main Street, 8:21 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Big Horn Avenue, 9:04 a.m.

• Custody dispute, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 9:05 a.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 9:10 a.m.

• Snow removal, West Fifth Street, 9:18 a.m.

• Snow removal, West Fifth Street, 9:20 a.m.

• Snow removal, West Fifth Street, 9:20 a.m.

• Snow removal, West Fifth Street, 9:21 a.m.

• Snow removal, Marion Street, 9:22 a.m.

• Snow removal, Adair Avenue, 9:24 a.m.

• Snow removal, Bellevue Avenue, 9:25 a.m.

• Snow removal, Bellevue Avenue, 9:29 a.m.

• Snow removal, West Fifth Street, 9:30 a.m.

• Snow removal, Clarendon Avenue, 9:30 a.m.

• Snow removal, Delphi Avenue, 9:31 a.m.

• Snow removal, Delphi Avenue, 9:32 a.m.

• Snow removal, West Fifth Street, 9:33 a.m.

• Snow removal, Burton Street, 9:34 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:54 a.m.

• Lost Property, Gladstone Street, 9:56 a.m.

• Snow removal, West Fifth Street, 10:28 a.m.

• Accident, West Heald Street, 10:42 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Burkitt Street, 12:07 p.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 12:52 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 1:18 p.m.

• Accident, North Gould Street, 1:19 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Main Street, 3:11 p.m.

• Battery, Kennedy Street, 3:28 p.m.

• Furnishing tobacco to minor, North Main Street, 3:31 p.m.

• Attempt locate, North Main Street, 3:59 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Pima Drive, 4:22 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 4:58 p.m.

• Threats cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:16 p.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 7:06 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Coffeen Avenue, 7:40 p.m.

• Barking dog, Pheasant Place, 7:58 p.m.

• Suspicious person, South Carlin Street, 10:32 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:00 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:00 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:10 p.m.

• 911 hang up, East Montana Street, 11:13 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Runaway, Dana Avenue, 9:20 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• No new arrests.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 66

Female inmate count: 17

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 1