WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Reports — January 20, 2017


SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• No calls reported.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• No reports available at press time.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Traffic complaint, Highland Avenue, 7:31 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, South Brooks Street, 7:40 a.m.

• Lost property, North Main Street, 8:21 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Big Horn Avenue, 9:04 a.m.

• Custody dispute, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 9:05 a.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 9:10 a.m.

• Snow removal, West Fifth Street, 9:18 a.m.

• Snow removal, West Fifth Street, 9:20 a.m.

• Snow removal, West Fifth Street, 9:20 a.m.

• Snow removal, West Fifth Street, 9:21 a.m.

• Snow removal, Marion Street, 9:22 a.m.

• Snow removal, Adair Avenue, 9:24 a.m.

• Snow removal, Bellevue Avenue, 9:25 a.m.

• Snow removal, Bellevue Avenue, 9:29 a.m.

• Snow removal, West Fifth Street, 9:30 a.m.

• Snow removal, Clarendon Avenue, 9:30 a.m.

• Snow removal, Delphi Avenue, 9:31 a.m.

• Snow removal, Delphi Avenue, 9:32 a.m.

• Snow removal, West Fifth Street, 9:33 a.m.

• Snow removal, Burton Street, 9:34 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:54 a.m.

• Lost Property, Gladstone Street, 9:56 a.m.

• Snow removal, West Fifth Street, 10:28 a.m.

• Accident, West Heald Street, 10:42 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Burkitt Street, 12:07 p.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 12:52 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 1:18 p.m.

• Accident, North Gould Street, 1:19 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Main Street, 3:11 p.m.

• Battery, Kennedy Street, 3:28 p.m.

• Furnishing tobacco to minor, North Main Street, 3:31 p.m.

• Attempt locate, North Main Street, 3:59 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Pima Drive, 4:22 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 4:58 p.m.

• Threats cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:16 p.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 7:06 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Coffeen Avenue, 7:40 p.m.

• Barking dog, Pheasant Place, 7:58 p.m.

• Suspicious person, South Carlin Street, 10:32 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:00 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:00 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:10 p.m.

• 911 hang up, East Montana Street, 11:13 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Runaway, Dana Avenue, 9:20 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• No new arrests.

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 66

Female inmate count: 17

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 1

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..