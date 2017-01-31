Reports — Jan.

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• No calls reported.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 12:37 a.m.

• Barking dog, Coffeen Avenue, 6:21 a.m.

• Dog at large, Fifth Street, 6:58 a.m.

• Fraud, North Custer Street, 7:41 a.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 8:23 a.m.

• Dog at large, Broadway Street, 10:32 a.m.

• Warrant service, Grinnell Plaza, 1:16 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Shirley Cove, 2:07 p.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 2:20 p.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 2:22 p.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 3:55 p.m.

• Fraud, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:27 p.m.

• Accident, South Main Street, 5:15 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Eighth Street, 6:46 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), North Main Street, 7:25 p.m.

• Trespass progress, East College Avenue, 8:25 p.m.

• Warrant service, Airport Road, 9:27 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 10:18 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:29 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:53 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Attempt locate, Highway 14 East, Clearmont, 9:27 a.m.

• Warrant service, Sugarland Drive, 3:22 p.m.

• Court violation, South Main Street, 4:40 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 8:42 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Justin Fabela, 25, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Mikki Summerlin, 46, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Brandan Joe Bailey, 32, Red Bluff, California, contempt of court bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 67

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 3