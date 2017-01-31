WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Reports — Jan.
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Monday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 12:37 a.m.
• Barking dog, Coffeen Avenue, 6:21 a.m.
• Dog at large, Fifth Street, 6:58 a.m.
• Fraud, North Custer Street, 7:41 a.m.
• Lost property, Sheridan area, 8:23 a.m.
• Dog at large, Broadway Street, 10:32 a.m.
• Warrant service, Grinnell Plaza, 1:16 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Shirley Cove, 2:07 p.m.
• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 2:20 p.m.
• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 2:22 p.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 3:55 p.m.
• Fraud, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:27 p.m.
• Accident, South Main Street, 5:15 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Eighth Street, 6:46 p.m.
• DUI (citizen report), North Main Street, 7:25 p.m.
• Trespass progress, East College Avenue, 8:25 p.m.
• Warrant service, Airport Road, 9:27 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 10:18 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:29 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:53 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Attempt locate, Highway 14 East, Clearmont, 9:27 a.m.
• Warrant service, Sugarland Drive, 3:22 p.m.
• Court violation, South Main Street, 4:40 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 8:42 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Justin Fabela, 25, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Mikki Summerlin, 46, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Brandan Joe Bailey, 32, Red Bluff, California, contempt of court bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 67
Female inmate count: 15
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 3
Staff Reports
Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)
- Love in Stitches makes donation to SMH - January 31, 2017
- NWCCD announces fall President’s Honor Roll - January 31, 2017
- Student News — Jan. 31, 2017 - January 31, 2017