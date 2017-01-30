Reports — Jan. 30, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• No calls reported.

Saturday

• Activated fire alarm, 900 block Park Drive, 10:36 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2300 block North Main Street, 7:46 p.m.

Sunday

• Assist Dayton Fire Department, structure fire, Highway 343, Dayton, 4:45 p.m.

• Garbage fire, 900 block Third Avenue East, 8:06 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday-Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:22 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 12:36 p.m.

• Trauma, North Main Street, 2:58 p.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 3:52 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 4:16 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 7:04 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:16 a.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:53 p.m.

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 4:49 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 7:43 p.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 8:26 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:29 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, Timberline Drive, 8:53 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 12:18 p.m.

• Trauma, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 1:56 p.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:38 p.m.

• Fire standby, Highway 343, Dayton, 4:43 p.m.

• Medical, West 13th Street, 4:45 p.m.

• Medical, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 7:14 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday

• Admissions — Drake Michael Trueblood, Sheridan; Angela M. Brugger, Sheridan; Owen Scott Brugger, Sheridan

• Dismissals — Mackenzie E. Batman, Story; William Decatur Batman, Story

Saturday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

Sunday

• Admissions — Gina E. Carroll, Sheridan; baby girl Carroll, Sheridan; baby girl Myers, Sheridan

• Dismissals — Rachael E. Trueblood, Sheridan; Drake Michael Trueblood, Sheridan; Angela M. Brugger, Sheridan; Owen Scott Brugger, Sheridan

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 3:09 a.m.

• Neighbor dispute, East Eighth Street, 7:20 a.m.

• Lost property, North Main Street, 8:03 a.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, Victoria Street, 8:07 a.m.

• Civil standby, North Main Street, 9:55 a.m.

• Dog at large, Hill Pond Drive, 10:38 a.m.

• Snow removal, Huntington Street, 12:06 p.m.

• Snow removal, South Main Street, 12:10 p.m.

• Snow removal, South Brooks Street, 12:11 p.m.

• Animal found, Olympus Drive, 12:15 p.m.

• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 12:17 p.m.

• Fraud, Dunnuck Street, 1:14 p.m.

• Theft cold, Skeels Street, 1:18 p.m.

• Hit and run, Sheridan area, 2:04 p.m.

• Neighbor dispute, Harrison Street, 2:18 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 3:10 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Heights Road, 3:50 p.m.

• Follow up, Sheridan area, 4:48 p.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 6:21 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 6:53 p.m.

• Removal of subject, West Fifth Street, 6:55 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), College Avenue, 7:01 p.m.

• Phone Harassment, Big Horn Avenue, 8:25 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Jefferson Street, 10:15 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:48 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:49 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:49 p.m.

Saturday

• Pursuit/eluding, 11th Street, 12:36 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 2:55 a.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 3:28 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 3:31 a.m.

• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:51 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 12:56 p.m.

• Welfare check, Brock Avenue, 1:14 p.m.

• Welfare check, Huntington Street, 1:35 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 2:06 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Big Horn Avenue, 2:56 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:09 p.m.

• Road hazard, South Thurmond Avenue, 4:18 p.m.

• Dog at large, Victoria Street, 4:47 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Avon Street, 4:37 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 4:52 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Burkitt Street, 5:49 p.m.

• Drug activity, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:25 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Heights Court, 9:53 p.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 9:55 p.m.

Sunday

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 12:11 a.m.

• Welfare check, Sugar View Drive, 12:12 a.m.

• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:41 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:58 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:58 a.m.

• Mental subject, South Carlin Street, 2:22 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 2:24 a.m.

• Dog at large, Avoca Place, 3:47 a.m.

• Mental subject, South Carlin Street, 6:22 a.m.

• Dog at large, Warren Avenue, 9:57 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Big Horn Avenue, 11:34 a.m.

• Dog at large, Victoria Street, 12:17 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Victoria Street, 12:36 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, First Avenue East, 3:09 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, First Avenue East, 3:09 p.m.

• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 3:20 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:38 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Arapahoe Street, 3:51 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 6:53 p.m.

• Open door, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:54 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 8:21 p.m.

• Accident, Heald Street, 9:27 p.m.

• Accident, North Brooks Street, 10:35 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Records only, West 13th Street, 9:33 a.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Bird Farm Road and Highway 335, Big Horn, 3:27 p.m.

Saturday

• Fight, West 13th Street, 2:38 p.m.

• Hit and run, State Highway 335, 4:13 p.m.

• DUI (citizen assist), West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 8:47 p.m.

Sunday

• Removal of subject, West 15th Street, 12:57 a.m.

• Hit and run, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 1:15 p.m.

• DUI, Highway 14 West and Carl Street, Ranchester, 4:51 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 335, Big Horn, 9:47 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, 10:08 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Edmon B. Dixon, 34, Sheridan, pedestrian under influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• No arrests.

Sunday

• Michael A. Brinster, 48, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Robert H. Warner, 54, Ranchester, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Spring W. Swick, 39, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily Inmate Count: 66

Female Inmate Count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 6

Number of releases for the weekend: 6

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 67