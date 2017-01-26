WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Reports – Jan. 26, 2017


SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 4:04 a.m.

• Medical, Shirley Cove, 12:07 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:25 p.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 6:20 p.m.

• Medical, Long Drive, 11:01 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:15 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Mental subject, South Carlin Street, 4:17 a.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 7:55 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:20 a.m.

• Trespass progress, North Main Street, 11:55 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 12:35 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan Area, 2:03 p.m.

• Snow removal, Sumner Street, 2:41 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Avoca Avenue, 2:52 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Montana Street, 3:15 p.m.

• Animal incident, North Heights Way, 3:54 p.m.

• Illegal parking, Mydland Road, 4:16 p.m.

• Forgery, Poplar Trail, 4:48 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan Area, 5:05 p.m.

• Accident, Broadway Street, 5:14 p.m.

• Deliver message, North Main Street, 6:52 p.m.

• Warrant service, Fourth Avenue East, 7:53 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Avoca Court, 8:13 p.m.

• Hit and run, Martin Avenue, 8:15 p.m.

• Burglary occupied, Airport Road, 9:00 p.m.

• Dog bite, Sherman Avenue, 9:02 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Road hazard, Red Grade Road, mile marker 0.4, 1:24 p.m.

• 911 hang up, Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 8:24 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Javahn Lamont Clark, 21, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 67

Female inmate count: 17

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 1

