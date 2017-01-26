WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Reports – Jan. 26, 2017
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 4:04 a.m.
• Medical, Shirley Cove, 12:07 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:25 p.m.
• Medical, West Loucks Street, 6:20 p.m.
• Medical, Long Drive, 11:01 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:15 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Mental subject, South Carlin Street, 4:17 a.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 7:55 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:20 a.m.
• Trespass progress, North Main Street, 11:55 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 12:35 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan Area, 2:03 p.m.
• Snow removal, Sumner Street, 2:41 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Avoca Avenue, 2:52 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Montana Street, 3:15 p.m.
• Animal incident, North Heights Way, 3:54 p.m.
• Illegal parking, Mydland Road, 4:16 p.m.
• Forgery, Poplar Trail, 4:48 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan Area, 5:05 p.m.
• Accident, Broadway Street, 5:14 p.m.
• Deliver message, North Main Street, 6:52 p.m.
• Warrant service, Fourth Avenue East, 7:53 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Avoca Court, 8:13 p.m.
• Hit and run, Martin Avenue, 8:15 p.m.
• Burglary occupied, Airport Road, 9:00 p.m.
• Dog bite, Sherman Avenue, 9:02 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Road hazard, Red Grade Road, mile marker 0.4, 1:24 p.m.
• 911 hang up, Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 8:24 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Javahn Lamont Clark, 21, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 67
Female inmate count: 17
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 1
