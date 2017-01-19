Reports — Jan. 19, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Activated fire alarm, 800 block Broadway Street, 6:18 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, North 30th Street, Billings, 8:15 a.m.

• Trauma, North Jefferson Street, 8:50 a.m.

• Trauma, Beckton Road, 8:54 a.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 9:47 a.m.

• Standby, Omarr Avenue, 9:47 a.m.

• Trauma, North Jefferson Street, 12:40 p.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 1:11 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 2:02 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:00 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:05 p.m.

• Trauma, Burton Street, 2:07 p.m.

• Medical, South Burma Road, Gillette, 2:30 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:17 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:20 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:03 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:10 p.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:37 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 1:25 a.m.

• Various use permit, South Gould Street, 8:34 a.m.

• Harassment, North Main Street, 10:05 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Lane, 11:16 a.m.

• Littering, Dana Avenue, 1:02 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Parker Avenue, 1:53 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West 13th Street, 2:05 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West 13th Street, 2:06 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Taylor Avenue, 2:16 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Omarr Avenue, 2:25 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Omarr Avenue, 3:41 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Eighth Street, 4:28 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Sheridan Area, 6:40 p.m.

• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 8:09 p.m.

• Assist agency, College Meadow Drive, 8:59 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West 11th Street, 10:57 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Civil dispute, West 15th Street, 10:33 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Fort Road, 11:02 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Beatty Gulch Road, mile marker 8.8, 11:39 a.m.

• Accident, West 15th Street and Dana Avenue, 7:40 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Jeremy Douglas Mcelvin, 26, Summit, Mississippi, contempt of court bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Courtney Nichol Waggener, 20, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 66

Female inmate count: 17

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 2