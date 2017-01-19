WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Reports — Jan. 19, 2017
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Activated fire alarm, 800 block Broadway Street, 6:18 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Medical, North 30th Street, Billings, 8:15 a.m.
• Trauma, North Jefferson Street, 8:50 a.m.
• Trauma, Beckton Road, 8:54 a.m.
• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 9:47 a.m.
• Standby, Omarr Avenue, 9:47 a.m.
• Trauma, North Jefferson Street, 12:40 p.m.
• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 1:11 p.m.
• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 2:02 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:00 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:05 p.m.
• Trauma, Burton Street, 2:07 p.m.
• Medical, South Burma Road, Gillette, 2:30 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:17 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:20 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:03 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:10 p.m.
• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:37 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 1:25 a.m.
• Various use permit, South Gould Street, 8:34 a.m.
• Harassment, North Main Street, 10:05 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Lane, 11:16 a.m.
• Littering, Dana Avenue, 1:02 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Parker Avenue, 1:53 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West 13th Street, 2:05 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West 13th Street, 2:06 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Taylor Avenue, 2:16 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Omarr Avenue, 2:25 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Omarr Avenue, 3:41 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Eighth Street, 4:28 p.m.
• DUI (citizen report), Sheridan Area, 6:40 p.m.
• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 8:09 p.m.
• Assist agency, College Meadow Drive, 8:59 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West 11th Street, 10:57 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Civil dispute, West 15th Street, 10:33 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Fort Road, 11:02 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Beatty Gulch Road, mile marker 8.8, 11:39 a.m.
• Accident, West 15th Street and Dana Avenue, 7:40 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Jeremy Douglas Mcelvin, 26, Summit, Mississippi, contempt of court bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Courtney Nichol Waggener, 20, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 66
Female inmate count: 17
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 2
