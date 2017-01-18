WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Reports — Jan. 18, 2017


SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block Broadway Street, 3:58 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1300 block Hi Tech Drive, 3:26 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 3000 block Coffeen Avenue, 7:54 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 3000 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:15 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 10:06 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• No reports available at press time.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Harassment, Avoca Place, 5:51 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 8:07 a.m.

• Illegal parking, West Works Street, 8:40 a.m.

• Accident, Big Horn Avenue, 8:52 a.m.

• Dog at large, Illinois Street, 9:30 a.m.

• Accident, Schiller Street, 9:38 a.m.

• Alarm, East Heald Street, 10:12 a.m.

• Cat trap, North Brooks Street, 10:13 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Parker Avenue, 10:33 a.m.

• Accident, First Street, 10:46 a.m.

• Barking dog, Omarr Avenue, 10:48 a.m.

• Forgery, South Gould Street, 11:06 a.m.

• DUS, East Brundage Lane, 11:23 a.m.

• Illegal parking, Frank Street, 11:26 a.m.

• Snow removal, Brundage Lane, 11:54 a.m.

• Damaged property, Victoria Street, 12:04 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:08 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 1:26 p.m.

• Dog at large, Pheasant Place, 1:47 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, West 11th Street, 2:16 p.m.

• Littering, Thurmond Street, 2:35 p.m.

• Illegal parking, Sherman Avenue, 2:52 p.m.

• Fraud, East College Avenue, 4:26 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Sheridan area, 4:41 p.m.

• Runaway, Sumner Street, 5:50 p.m.

• Dog at large, Park Drive, 5:59 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 6:05 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Fifth Street, 6:31 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Martin Avenue, 8:38 p.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 8:58 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Gould Street, 9:09 p.m.

• Animal found, East Heald Street, 10:29 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Traffic complaint, Black Mountain Drive, Dayton, 10:10 a.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 10:30 a.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Jennifer Ann Warriner, 48, Sheridan, obtain prescriptions by fraud, conspire/deliver controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Dustin Eugene Vincent, 43, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Turner John Taylor, 19, Sheridan, burglary, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Nathaniel J. Easley, 24, Sheridan, compulsory auto insurance, DWUI (incapable of safely driving), circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 71

Female inmate count: 16

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 8

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..