Reports — Jan. 18, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block Broadway Street, 3:58 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1300 block Hi Tech Drive, 3:26 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 3000 block Coffeen Avenue, 7:54 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 3000 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:15 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 10:06 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Harassment, Avoca Place, 5:51 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 8:07 a.m.

• Illegal parking, West Works Street, 8:40 a.m.

• Accident, Big Horn Avenue, 8:52 a.m.

• Dog at large, Illinois Street, 9:30 a.m.

• Accident, Schiller Street, 9:38 a.m.

• Alarm, East Heald Street, 10:12 a.m.

• Cat trap, North Brooks Street, 10:13 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Parker Avenue, 10:33 a.m.

• Accident, First Street, 10:46 a.m.

• Barking dog, Omarr Avenue, 10:48 a.m.

• Forgery, South Gould Street, 11:06 a.m.

• DUS, East Brundage Lane, 11:23 a.m.

• Illegal parking, Frank Street, 11:26 a.m.

• Snow removal, Brundage Lane, 11:54 a.m.

• Damaged property, Victoria Street, 12:04 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:08 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 1:26 p.m.

• Dog at large, Pheasant Place, 1:47 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, West 11th Street, 2:16 p.m.

• Littering, Thurmond Street, 2:35 p.m.

• Illegal parking, Sherman Avenue, 2:52 p.m.

• Fraud, East College Avenue, 4:26 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Sheridan area, 4:41 p.m.

• Runaway, Sumner Street, 5:50 p.m.

• Dog at large, Park Drive, 5:59 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 6:05 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Fifth Street, 6:31 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Martin Avenue, 8:38 p.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 8:58 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Gould Street, 9:09 p.m.

• Animal found, East Heald Street, 10:29 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Traffic complaint, Black Mountain Drive, Dayton, 10:10 a.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 10:30 a.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Jennifer Ann Warriner, 48, Sheridan, obtain prescriptions by fraud, conspire/deliver controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Dustin Eugene Vincent, 43, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Turner John Taylor, 19, Sheridan, burglary, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Nathaniel J. Easley, 24, Sheridan, compulsory auto insurance, DWUI (incapable of safely driving), circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 71

Female inmate count: 16

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 8