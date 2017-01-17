WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Reports — Jan. 17, 2017


SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1300 block Avon Street, 1 p.m.

• RMA assist, Park Side Court, 5:11 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, Highway 87, 4:05 a.m.

• Trauma, Fifth Street and Main Street, 9 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 9:48 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 11:36 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 11:51 a.m.

• Medical, Taxi Drive, 12:51 p.m.

• Medical, Avon Street, 1 p.m.

• Medical, Highland Drive, 12:54 p.m.

• Medical, Hollow Creek Rd, 1:09 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 4:35 p.m.

• Medical, Park Side Court, 5:10 p.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 6:07 p.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 7:12 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 7:56 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:29 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 10:05 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Abandoned vehicle, Red Grade Road, 7:59 a.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 9:01 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Works Street, 9:46 a.m.

• Accident, South Main Street, 9:49 p.m.

• Barking dog, Holmes Avenue, 10:37 p.m.

• Snow removal, South Thurmond Avenue, 10:40 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 11:11 p.m.

• Domestic, East Brundage Lane, 11:18 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:26 p.m.

• Medical, Avon Street, 12:59 p.m.

• Accident, Frank Street, 2:06 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Delphi Avenue, 2:26 p.m.

• Battery, Lewis Street, 2:41 p.m.

• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 2:55 p.m.

• Snow removal, West Fifth Street, 3:17 p.m.

• Snow removal, West Brundage Lane, 3:18 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Fifth Street, 3:45 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 5:05 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 8:55 p.m.

• DUI, Broadway Street, 9:30 p.m.

• Drugs possession, East Brundage Lane, 11:08 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Accident, Paradise Park Road and Airway Drive, 8:30 a.m.

• Runaway, Dana Avenue, 9:16 a.m.

• Court violation, South Main Street, 12:34 p.m.

• Accident, Airport Road, 5:25 p.m.

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 6:04 p.m.

• Assist agency, Prairie Spring Lane and Upper Road, 7:13 p.m.

Saturday

• Juvenile probation, Big Horn Avenue, Highway 332, 11:32 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Higby Road, 6:53 p.m.

• Accident, Beaver Creek Road, 7:09 p.m.

• Assist agency, Highway 14 East, 8:22 p.m.

Sunday

• Domestic, Yonkee Avenue, 3:33 p.m.

• DUI, Hill Pond Drive and Mydland Road, 3:33 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Red Grade Road, 7:01 p.m.

Monday

• Assist agency, East Fifth Street and North Main Street, 8:58 a.m.

• Drug (other), West Ridge Lane, 9:13 a.m.

• Hit and run, West Brundage Lane, 1:21 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Matthew Lincoln Fiscus, 45, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Mia May Wilson, 36, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Aaron Forest Larsen, 43, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Patrick Thomas Mudd, 41, Dayton, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Andrew Wayne Chivers, 38, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Kalei Elizabeth Bowman, 31, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, DWUI, warrant, circuit court, expired drivers license, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Tabatha Amanda Worth, 33, Sheridan, pedestrian under influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Monday

• Turner John Taylor, 19, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, contempt of court bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Kristina Michelle Pomeroy, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Issac Christopher Shatek, 22, Sheridan, DWUI, DWUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

 JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 71

Female inmate count: 19

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 9

Number of releases for the weekend: 16

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 70

