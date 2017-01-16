Reports — Jan. 16, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1300 block Avoca Place, 2:07 p.m.

• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 2:14 p.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 11:33 a.m.

• Structure fire, 1400 block Laclede Street, 3:35 p.m.

Sunday

• No calls reported.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• No calls reported.

Saturday

• Structure fire, 1400 block Laclede Street, 3:34 p.m.

Sunday

No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday-Sunday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday

• No admissions reported.

• Dismissals — Amber R. Huff, Sheridan; Remington James Huff, Sheridan

Saturday-Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 1:31 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 5:17 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 7:38 a.m.

• Damaged property, South Main Street, 8 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Sugarland Drive, 8:08 a.m.

• Threats cold, Smith Street, 8:12 a.m.

• Snow removal, Pond Drive, 9:06 a.m.

• Child abuse cold, North Linden Avenue, 9:39 a.m.

• Harassment, Huntington Street, 9:56 a.m.

• Warrant Service, West 13th Street, 10:02 a.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 11:52 a.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 11:55 a.m.

• Vehicle identification number inspection, West 12th Street, 12:07 p.m.

• Accident, West Fifth Street, 1:29 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:33 p.m.

• Child abuse cold, West Fifth Street, 3:02 p.m.

• VIN inspections, West 12th Street, 3:34 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Bellevue Avenue, 3:45 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 4:09 p.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 4:11 p.m.

• Welfare check, Loucks Street, 4:53 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Yonkee Avenue, 5:08 p.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, South Main Street, 5:16 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 6:01 p.m.

• Hit and run, Long Drive, 6:21 p.m.

• Animal found, Creek Road, 6:26 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 6:42 p.m.

• Restraining order violation, North Main Street, 7:12 p.m.

• Domestic, Big Horn Avenue, 8:05 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Eighth Street, 9:08 p.m.

• Malicious mischief, East Mountain View Drive, 9:26 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Harrison Street, 10:04 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:49 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Mandel Street, 10:50 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:55 p.m.

• Animal incident, Strahan Parkway, 10:55 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:56 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, Smith Street, 4:40 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, East Burkitt Street, 5:39 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:51 a.m.

• Follow up, Long Drive, 9:55 a.m.

• Animal dead, Lewis Street, 10:29 a.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 11:06 a.m.

• Death investigation, Avoca Avenue, 11:32 a.m.

• Hazardous condition, West Timberline Drive, 11:49 a.m.

• Accident, Main Street, 12:31 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 1:59 p.m.

• Accident, First Street, 2:01 p.m.

• Accident, Main Street, 2:45 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Seventh Street, 3:05 p.m.

• Structure fire, Laclede Street, 3:33 p.m.

• Welfare check, Val Vista Street, 3:45 p.m.

• Welfare check, Dow Road, 4:35 p.m.

• Welfare check, West 12th Street, 5:41 p.m.

• Mental subject, North Main Street, 5:49 p.m.

• Accident, North Heights Road, 6:03 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Coffeen Avenue, 7:27 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 8:15 p.m.

• Removal of subject, East Brundage Lane, 10:04 p.m.

• Probation violation, Mydland Road, 10:22 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:31 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:34 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:37 p.m.

• Drug (other), North Brooks Street, 11:42 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 2:01 a.m.

• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 8:49 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Sugarland Drive, 9:17 a.m.

• Mental subject, Yonkee Avenue, 9:48 a.m.

• Found property, Hill Pond Drive, 10:04 a.m.

• Snow removal, North Main Street, 11:48 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Works Street, 11:51 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 12:44 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Sumner Street, 1:37 p.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 1:59 p.m.

• Assist agency, Pond Drive, 3:34 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, South Carlin Street, 3:38 p.m.

• Accident, Beaver Street, 4:09 p.m.

• Animal found, East Brundage Lane, 4:11 p.m.

• Animal found, Crescent Drive, 4:27 p.m.

• Animal found, Bellevue Avenue, 4:38 p.m.

• Animal incident, Mydland Road, 4:56 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Gould Street, 5:18 p.m.

• Drugs possession, Sugarland Drive, 9:52 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Fifth Street, 10:34 p.m.

• Domestic, Omarr Avenue, 11:59 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE,

ARREST REPORTS AND JAIL REPORTS

Friday-Sunday

• No reports available at press time due to the holiday.