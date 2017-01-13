WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Reports — Jan. 13, 2017


SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 3:50 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

Admissions

• Amber R. Huff, Sheridan; Remington James Huff, Sheridan

• No dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Barking dog, West Fourth Street, 8:51 a.m.

• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 11:17 a.m.

• Custody dispute, Emerson Street, 11:42 a.m.

• Barking dog, Frackleton Street, 11:52 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Dana Avenue, 12:05 p.m.

• Welfare check, Airport Road, 12:17 p.m.

• Accident, Dow Street, 12:41 p.m.

• Snow removal, Coffeen Avenue, 1:28 p.m.

• Illegal parking, Omarr Avenue, 2:18 p.m.

• Snow removal, North Main Street, 2:43 p.m.

• Careless driver, Sheridan Avenue, 2:51 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:18 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Park Street, 3:53 p.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 4:45 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Brundage Street, 4:56 p.m.

• Alarm, North Main Street, 5:43 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, South Carlin Street, 6:27 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 6:39 p.m.

• Accident, Val Vista Street, 7:01 p.m.

• Hit and run, Long Drive, 7:44 p.m.

• Welfare check, Huntington Street, 8:42 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Accident, Swaim Road, 11:31 a.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 1:55 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 4:14 p.m.

• Alarm, West 13th Street, 7 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Robert Antonio Ramirez, 18, Sheridan, deliver control substance to person under 18, warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Devon Lee Baker, 24, Sheridan, property destruction and deface, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Nathan Ryan Lille, 34, Sheridan, child endangering (misdemeanor), out of county court, arrested by SCSO

 JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 75

Female inmate count: 19

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 3

 

