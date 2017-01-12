WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Reports — Jan. 12, 2017
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 11:20 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 5:58 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 8:59 a.m.
• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:34 a.m.
• Medical, Meade Creek Road, 6:33 p.m.
• Medical, Michael Drive, 6:38 p.m.
• Trauma, Avoca Avenue, 7:15 p.m.
• Medical, West Brundage Street, 7:26 p.m.
• Trauma, Girls School Road, 8:47 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:47 a.m.
• Snow removal, Grinnell Plaza, 9:03 a.m.
• Hit and run, South Main Street, 9:43 a.m.
• Snow removal, East Seventh Street, 9:58 a.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 10:36 a.m.
• Fraud, Sugarland Drive, 11:06 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 11:57 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Fifth Street, 12:02 p.m.
• Runaway, South Badger Street, 12:11 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Brooks Street, 12:16 p.m.
• Neighbor dispute, West Fifth Street, 12:37 p.m.
• Accident, East Fifth Street, 12:52 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Brooks Street, 1:08 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:26 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Crook Street, 1:32 p.m.
• 911 hang up unknown, Avon Street, 1:47 p.m.
• Snow removal, Exeter Avenue, 2:02 p.m.
• Accident delayed, Fifth Street, 2:10 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 2:34 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 2:49 p.m.
• Vehicle Identification Number inspection, West 12th Street, 3:23 p.m.
• Animal found, Park View Boulevard, 4:13 p.m.
• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 4:40 p.m.
• Warrant service, Omarr Avenue, 4:43 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 4:54 p.m.
• Snow removal, Emerson Street, 4:59 p.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 5:09 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:13 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Parker Avenue, 6:19 p.m.
• Motorist assist, West Loucks Street, 8:38 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:01 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 11:45 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 11:49 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Records only, Fort Road, 9:59 a.m.
• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 11:14 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Meade Creek Road, 6:29 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 11:08 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Edmon Blake Dixon, 34, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 75
Female inmate count: 20
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 2
Staff Reports
Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)
- Beef cattle nutrition focus of UW Extension workshop - January 12, 2017
- Wyoming Guard member recognized as outstanding - January 12, 2017
- Raise a pint to help raise a roof - January 12, 2017