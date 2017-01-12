Reports — Jan. 12, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 11:20 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 5:58 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 8:59 a.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:34 a.m.

• Medical, Meade Creek Road, 6:33 p.m.

• Medical, Michael Drive, 6:38 p.m.

• Trauma, Avoca Avenue, 7:15 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 7:26 p.m.

• Trauma, Girls School Road, 8:47 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:47 a.m.

• Snow removal, Grinnell Plaza, 9:03 a.m.

• Hit and run, South Main Street, 9:43 a.m.

• Snow removal, East Seventh Street, 9:58 a.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 10:36 a.m.

• Fraud, Sugarland Drive, 11:06 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 11:57 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Fifth Street, 12:02 p.m.

• Runaway, South Badger Street, 12:11 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Brooks Street, 12:16 p.m.

• Neighbor dispute, West Fifth Street, 12:37 p.m.

• Accident, East Fifth Street, 12:52 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Brooks Street, 1:08 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:26 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Crook Street, 1:32 p.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, Avon Street, 1:47 p.m.

• Snow removal, Exeter Avenue, 2:02 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Fifth Street, 2:10 p.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 2:34 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 2:49 p.m.

• Vehicle Identification Number inspection, West 12th Street, 3:23 p.m.

• Animal found, Park View Boulevard, 4:13 p.m.

• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 4:40 p.m.

• Warrant service, Omarr Avenue, 4:43 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 4:54 p.m.

• Snow removal, Emerson Street, 4:59 p.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 5:09 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:13 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Parker Avenue, 6:19 p.m.

• Motorist assist, West Loucks Street, 8:38 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:01 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 11:45 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 11:49 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Records only, Fort Road, 9:59 a.m.

• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 11:14 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Meade Creek Road, 6:29 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 11:08 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Edmon Blake Dixon, 34, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 75

Female inmate count: 20

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 2