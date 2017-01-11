Reports — Jan. 11, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Activated fire alarm, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 2:32 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block Dunnuck Street, 4:09 p.m.

• Carbon monoxide check, 500 block West Fifth Street, 4:48 p.m.

• RMA assist, 500 block West Works Street, 7:44 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Activated carbon monoxide detector, 200 block Carrington Way, 12:44 a.m

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Burglar alarm, Bowman Avenue, 4:17 a.m.

• Death notification, South Main Street, 5:12 a.m.

• Mental subject, East Sixth Street, 5:54 a.m.

• Malicious destruction, Coffeen Avenue, 7:41 a.m.

• Found property, East Burkitt Street, 11:07 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Ponderosa Drive, 11:45 a.m.

• Livestock loose, West Fifth Street, 11:48 a.m.

• Dog at large, Jackson Avenue, 11:53 a.m.

• Animal found, West Ninth Street, 12:22 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 1:08 p.m.

• Lost property, Lewis Street, 1:12 p.m.

• Trespass cold, North Main Street, 2:28 p.m.

• Civil dispute, East Brundage Lane, 2:38 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Jefferson Street, 3:13 p.m.

• Death investigation, Dunnuck Street, 3:38 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Val Vista Street, 3:42 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Mydland Road, 3:44 p.m.

• Medical, West Works Street, 7:41 p.m.

• Accident, Main Street, 10:50 p.m.

• Warrant service, West Fifth Street, 11:13 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 11:07 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Willow Street, mile marker 0.5, 11:25 a.m.

• Domestic disturbance, Coffeen Avenue, 2:37 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, First Street, Parkman, 3:23 p.m.

• Citizen assist, River Rock Road, 5:13 p.m.

• Phone harassment, Wagon Box Road, Banner, 5:33 p.m.

• Hit and run, Rosebud Lane, Banner, 7:24 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• David Allen Samdahl, 49, Sheridan, child support warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Devon Lee Baker, 24, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 75

Female inmate count: 20

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 1