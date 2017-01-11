WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Reports — Jan. 11, 2017


SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Activated fire alarm, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 2:32 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block Dunnuck Street, 4:09 p.m.

• Carbon monoxide check, 500 block West Fifth Street, 4:48 p.m.

• RMA assist, 500 block West Works Street, 7:44 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Activated carbon monoxide detector, 200 block Carrington Way, 12:44 a.m

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• No reports available at press time.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Burglar alarm, Bowman Avenue, 4:17 a.m.

• Death notification, South Main Street, 5:12 a.m.

• Mental subject, East Sixth Street, 5:54 a.m.

• Malicious destruction, Coffeen Avenue, 7:41 a.m.

• Found property, East Burkitt Street, 11:07 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Ponderosa Drive, 11:45 a.m.

• Livestock loose, West Fifth Street, 11:48 a.m.

• Dog at large, Jackson Avenue, 11:53 a.m.

• Animal found, West Ninth Street, 12:22 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 1:08 p.m.

• Lost property, Lewis Street, 1:12 p.m.

• Trespass cold, North Main Street, 2:28 p.m.

• Civil dispute, East Brundage Lane, 2:38 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Jefferson Street, 3:13 p.m.

• Death investigation, Dunnuck Street, 3:38 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Val Vista Street, 3:42 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Mydland Road, 3:44 p.m.

• Medical, West Works Street, 7:41 p.m.

• Accident, Main Street, 10:50 p.m.

• Warrant service, West Fifth Street, 11:13 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 11:07 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Willow Street, mile marker 0.5, 11:25 a.m.

• Domestic disturbance, Coffeen Avenue, 2:37 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, First Street, Parkman, 3:23 p.m.

• Citizen assist, River Rock Road, 5:13 p.m.

• Phone harassment, Wagon Box Road, Banner, 5:33 p.m.

• Hit and run, Rosebud Lane, Banner, 7:24 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• David Allen Samdahl, 49, Sheridan, child support warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Devon Lee Baker, 24, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 75

Female inmate count: 20

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 1

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..