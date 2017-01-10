Reports — Jan. 10, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Vehicle fire, 5900 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:16 a.m.

• Carbon monoxide alarm, 500 block West Fifth Street, 7:22 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• Vehicle fire, 5901 Coffeen Ave., 11:14 a.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, Falcon Ridge Court, 2:07 a.m.

• Medical, Long Drive, 2:55 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:33 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:48 a.m.

• Standby, Coffeen Avenue, 11:14 a.m.

• Trauma, Delphi Avenue, 1:08 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 2:24 p.m.

• Trauma, Loucks Street and Main Street, 2:27 p.m.

• Medical, West Lott Street, Buffalo, 4:26 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 5:02 p.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue and Main Street, 7:31 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Alarm, West Brundage Street, 12:10 a.m.

• Medical, Long Drive, 2:52 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Piney Avenue, 6:24 a.m.

• Lost property, North Main Street, 7:30 a.m.

• Harassment, Delphi Avenue, 8:05 a.m.

• Animal found, Marion Street, 8:50 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Thurmond Street, 10:33 a.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, North Custer Street, 12:36 p.m.

• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 12:48 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 1:33 p.m.

• Missing person, South Thurmond Street, 1:41 p.m.

• Accident, Loucks Street, 2:09 p.m.

• Snow removal, Long Drive, 2:41 p.m.

• Parking complaint, North Thurmond Street, 4:28 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Liberty Court, 4:57 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Sheridan Avenue, 5:24 p.m.

• Animal incident, Gladstone Street, 5:51 p.m.

• Accident with injury, Main Street, 7:29 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 7:39 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Park Street, 8:25 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 9:57 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:58 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:13 p.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 11:57 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Bond violation, West 13th Street, 2:49 a.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 14 West, mile marker 85, Dayton, 7:21 a.m.

• Removal of subject, Fort Road, 8:41 a.m.

• Vehicle fire, Coffeen Avenue, 11:13 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 14 West, mile marker 80.81, Dayton, 2:33 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 3:08 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Wildcat Road, 4:04 p.m.

• Livestock loose, East Ridge Road, mile marker 1, 4:31 p.m.

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 7:04 p.m.

• Fight, West 13th Street, 8:49 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Kasey Ann Kaercher, 30, Sheridan, bond revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 74

Female inmate count: 20

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 5