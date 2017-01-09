WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Reports — Jan. 09, 2017


SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block Michael Drive, 12:57 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 Big Horn Avenue, 3:34 p.m.

Saturday

• No calls reported.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 9:47 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• Activated fire alarm, 9 Lane Lane, 7:56 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 17 Lane Lane, 8:08 p.m.

Saturday

• Carbon monoxide alarm, 900 block West 15th Street, 5:38 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 9:44 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, Smith Street, 5:29 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:39 a.m.

• Medical, LaClede Street, 10:04 a.m.

• Medical, Parkside Court, 10:13 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:47 p.m.

• Medical, Michael Drive, 12:55 p.m.

• Medical, Trish Drive, 1:12 p.m.

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 1:37 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:40 p.m.

• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 1:50 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:18 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 3:32 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:54 p.m.

• Trauma, West Works Street, 8:21 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, West 11th Street, 11:06 a.m.

• Medical, West Works Street, 12:31 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:48 p.m.

• Trauma/canceled, Interstate 90, mile marker 548, 3:52 p.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 4:45 p.m.

• Medical, East Timberline Drive, 5:55 p.m.

• Trauma, West Works Street, 10:50 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:40 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 6:12 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:27 a.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 9:38 a.m.

• Medical, Rose Lane, noon

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:20 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:38 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 9:43 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday

• Admissions — Autumn R. Laplant, Dayton; Dale James Laplant, Dayton

• No dismissals reported.

Saturday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

Sunday

• No admissions reported.

• Dismissals — Autumn R. Laplant, Dayton; Dale James Laplant, Dayton

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 5:46 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Mydland Road, 10:21 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Canby Street, 10:28 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Canby Street, 10:29 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Long Drive, 11:31 a.m.

• Snow removal, North Main Street, 11:46 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 12:19 p.m.

• Snow removal, South Thurmond Avenue, 12:27 p.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 1:12 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 2:45 p.m.

• Dog at large, Exeter Avenue, 2:45 p.m.

• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 2:53 p.m.

• Animal welfare, West Works Street, 3:01 p.m.

• Snow removal, Cheyenne Street, 3:08 p.m.

• Illegal parking, Cheyenne Street, 3:09 p.m.

• Animal bite, Kona Place, 3:29 p.m.

• Welfare check, Highland Avenue, 3:52 p.m.

• Fraud, South Canby Street, 3:56 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 4:21 p.m.

• Accident, Dow Street, 4:54 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Carlin Street, 4:58 p.m.

• Animal found, West Timberline Drive, 5:09 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:26 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:48 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Works Street, 6:22 p.m.

• Domestic, Omarr Avenue, 6:42 p.m.

• Animal welfare, East Brundage Lane, 7:08 p.m.

• Shoplifter, Coffeen Avenue, 7:11 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Emerson Street, 7:25 p.m.

• Dispute all other, East Burkitt Street, 8:22 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Loucks Street, 8:25 p.m.

• Accident, East Third Street, 10:06 p.m.

• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 10:15 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 12:53 p.m.

Saturday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:16 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street,12:24 a.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 12:38 a.m.

• Welfare check, Park Street, 1:22 a.m.

• Alarm, Wetlands Drive, 7:33 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Mountain View Drive, 8:23 a.m.

• Removal of subject, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:11 a.m.

• Accident, West Parkway, 10:16 a.m.

• Theft cold, No Name Bar, 10:43 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:42 a.m.

• Sex battery cold, Omarr Avenue, 12:53 p.m.

• Careless driver, Fifth Street, 2:40 p.m.

• Barking dog, North Heights Lane, 3:53 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Warren Avenue, 4:22 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Adair Avenue, 4:50 p.m.

• Shots, Long Drive, 6:40 p.m.

• Illegal parking, North Main Street, 7:09 p.m.

• Dog at large, Long Drive, 7:36 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:32 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 8:56 p.m.

• Drugs possession, Coffeen Avenue, 9:14 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:47 p.m.

• Medical, West Works Street, 10:48 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:15 p.m.

• Dog at large, Broadway Street, 11:49 p.m.

Sunday

• Bar check, Broadway Street, midnight

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:02 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 10:59 a.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 11:12 a.m.

• Theft of service, Sibley Circle, 12:27 p.m.

• Fraud, Fifth Avenue East, 1:15 p.m.

• Careless driver, East Brundage Street, 1:25 p.m.

• Domestic, East Ridge Road, 2:54 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), North Main Street, 3:32 p.m.

• Alarm, Sugarland Drive, 6:07 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Park Street, 6:54 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Coffeen Avenue, 7:04 p.m.

• Animal injured, Long Drive, 7:10 p.m.

• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 7:23 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 7:46 p.m.

• Barking dog, Illinois Street, 9:45 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Accident, Wolf Creek Road, mile marker 5.2, Ranchester, 1:07 p.m.

Saturday

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 4:07 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Broadway Street, 7:48 a.m.

• Dog bite, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday

• Welfare check, Island Road, Big Horn, 12:52 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, South Rail Road, Banner, 7:14 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Angel Marie RidgeBear, 28, Lame Deer, Montana, shoplifting, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Edwin Jose Rios Vasquez, 28, Buffalo, fighting in public, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Joshua Stuart Thomas, 26, Dayton, fighting in public, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Angela Michele Burton, 34, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Ruben Altamirano Serna, 39, Sheridan, probation violation, out of county court, arrested by Campus PD

Sunday

• Karen Zonite Veinbergs, 56, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Michael Patrick Donahue, 36, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily Inmate Count: 78

Female Inmate Count: 21

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 8

Number of releases for the weekend: 6

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 80

