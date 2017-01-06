WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Reports – Jan. 06, 2017


SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Controlled burn, Highway 14 East, mile marker 5.5, 7:24 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1000 block Adams Street, 8:42 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 4:02 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• Reported structure fire, Highway 14 East, mile marker 5.5, 7:20 a.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• No reports available at press time.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions reported.

• Dismissals — Hannah M. Sheely, Sheridan; Eliana Grace Sheely, Sheridan

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• DUI, Thurmond Street, 12:06 a.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 7:46 a.m.

• Snow removal, Coffeen Avenue, 8:34 a.m.

• Snow removal, Fifth Street, 8:39 a.m.

• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 9:29 a.m.

• Alarm, East Brundage Lane, 9:39 a.m.

• Accident, Fourth Avenue East, 9:42 a.m.

• Domestic, Bellevue Avenue, 11:09 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 12 p.m.

• Mental subject, North Main Street, 12:23 p.m.

• Civil dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:45 p.m.

• Phone harassment, Gladstone Street, 12:54 p.m.

• Child endangerment, Mydland Road, 12:59 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Lewis Street, 1:26 p.m.

• Child endangerment, Grinnell Plaza, 1:49 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Delphi Avenue, 2:52 p.m.

• Zoning, planning, fire violation, North Gould Street, 2:59 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:26 p.m.

• Fraud, North Main Street, 3:32 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 4:12 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Warren Avenue, 4:23 p.m.

• Dog at large, Victoria Street, 4:48 p.m.

• Public intoxication, West Fifth Street, 5:30 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 5:41 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 7:53 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 7:58 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 8:43 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Delphi Avenue, 9:57 p.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 10:10 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 10:42 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Fire (other), Highway 14 East, mile marker 5, 7:21 a.m.

• Death investigation, Highway 335, 8:13 a.m.

• Accident, Hersey Road, mile marker 0.15, Parkman, 10:40 a.m.

• Threats cold, Meade Avenue, Clearmont, 11:34 a.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 11, Ranchester, 12:41 p.m.

• Accident, Powder Horn Road, 2:23 p.m.

• Accident, Birch Avenue, 3:44 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Barker Road, Parkman, 6:22 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Megan Sue Trujillo, 26, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• James William Stacy, 38, Sheridan, unlawful contact, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 76

Female inmate count: 19

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 6

