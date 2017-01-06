WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Reports – Jan. 06, 2017
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Controlled burn, Highway 14 East, mile marker 5.5, 7:24 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1000 block Adams Street, 8:42 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 4:02 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Reported structure fire, Highway 14 East, mile marker 5.5, 7:20 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Thursday
• No admissions reported.
• Dismissals — Hannah M. Sheely, Sheridan; Eliana Grace Sheely, Sheridan
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• DUI, Thurmond Street, 12:06 a.m.
• Lost property, Sheridan area, 7:46 a.m.
• Snow removal, Coffeen Avenue, 8:34 a.m.
• Snow removal, Fifth Street, 8:39 a.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 9:29 a.m.
• Alarm, East Brundage Lane, 9:39 a.m.
• Accident, Fourth Avenue East, 9:42 a.m.
• Domestic, Bellevue Avenue, 11:09 a.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 12 p.m.
• Mental subject, North Main Street, 12:23 p.m.
• Civil dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:45 p.m.
• Phone harassment, Gladstone Street, 12:54 p.m.
• Child endangerment, Mydland Road, 12:59 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Lewis Street, 1:26 p.m.
• Child endangerment, Grinnell Plaza, 1:49 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Delphi Avenue, 2:52 p.m.
• Zoning, planning, fire violation, North Gould Street, 2:59 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:26 p.m.
• Fraud, North Main Street, 3:32 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 4:12 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Warren Avenue, 4:23 p.m.
• Dog at large, Victoria Street, 4:48 p.m.
• Public intoxication, West Fifth Street, 5:30 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 5:41 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 7:53 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 7:58 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 8:43 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Delphi Avenue, 9:57 p.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 10:10 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 10:42 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Fire (other), Highway 14 East, mile marker 5, 7:21 a.m.
• Death investigation, Highway 335, 8:13 a.m.
• Accident, Hersey Road, mile marker 0.15, Parkman, 10:40 a.m.
• Threats cold, Meade Avenue, Clearmont, 11:34 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 11, Ranchester, 12:41 p.m.
• Accident, Powder Horn Road, 2:23 p.m.
• Accident, Birch Avenue, 3:44 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Barker Road, Parkman, 6:22 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Megan Sue Trujillo, 26, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• James William Stacy, 38, Sheridan, unlawful contact, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 76
Female inmate count: 19
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 6
Staff Reports
Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)
- New Faces — Jan. 06, 2017 - January 6, 2017
- Jaycees accepting nominations for Outstanding Young Sheridanite - January 6, 2017
- Chamber to host monthly luncheon - January 6, 2017