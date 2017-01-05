WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Reports — Jan. 05, 2017


SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2200 block West Fifth Street, 5:16 a.m.

• RMA assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 12:21 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1300 block High Tech Drive, 1:11 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 4:18 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 8:12 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• No reports available at press time.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 3:21 a.m.

• Domestic, Long Drive, 3:22 a.m.

• Verbal dispute, Juniper Lane, 4:40 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:12 a.m.

• Found property, Broadway Street, 7:59 a.m.

• Accident, Brooks Street, 8:31 a.m.

• DUS, Tschirgi Street, 9:23 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 9:33 a.m.

• Fraud, East Seventh Street, 10:42 a.m.

• Animal incident, North Main Street, 10:59 a.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 11:01 a.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 11:36 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 11:49 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 11:50 a.m.

• Fight, Lewis Street, 12:03 p.m.

• Criminal entry, Long Drive, 12:20 p.m.

• Accident, Omarr Avenue, 12:51 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 1:20 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 1:46 p.m.

• Hazardous condition, Park Street, 1:59 p.m.

• Snow removal, Coffeen Avenue, 2:21 p.m.

• Threat, North Gould Street, 2:53 p.m.

• Runaway, Long Drive, 2:56 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Wyoming Avenue, 3:02 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, West Brundage Lane, 4:50 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 4:50 p.m.

• Dog at large, 14th Street, 6:44 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Jefferson Street, 8:14 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Liberty Court, 8:21 p.m.

• Welfare check, Shirley Cove, 10:42 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 87, 1:19 a.m.

• Warrant service, Rosebud Lane, Banner, 8:45 a.m.

• Domestic, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 12:08 p.m.

• Welfare check, Upper Road, 2:13 p.m.

• 911 hang up, Jim Creek Road, Banner, 2:50 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Leola April Trombley, 33, Banner, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Michelle Besson, 55, Sheridan, DWUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Shane William Merkey, 24, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• John David Diaz, 37, Sheridan, compulsory auto insurance, failure to report accident with unattended vehicle, DWUI, DWUS, driving without interlock device, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Thomas Dean Aksamit, 47, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 78

Female inmate count: 19

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 2

