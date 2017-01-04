WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Reports — Jan. 04, 2017


SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 1:55 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block Emerson Street, 2:15 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1700 block North Heights Way, 9:26 a.m.

• Odor investigation, 50 block North Main Street, 10:16 a.m.

• RMA assist, 600 block East Sixth Street, 12:29 p.m.

• RMA assist, 500 block Avoca Court, 12:48 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 3:07 p.m.

• RMA assist, West Fifth Street and Spaulding Street, 4:57 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 12:02 a.m.

• Medical, Emerson Street, 2:11 a.m.

• Medical, North Heights Way, 9:22 a.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 9:21 a.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 11:01 a.m.

• Medical, US Highway 14, 12:19 p.m.

• Medical, East Sixth Street, 12:25 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:31 p.m.

• Trauma, Adkins Street, 12:40 p.m.

• Trauma, Landon Lane, 2:48 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 3:06 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:55 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:53 p.m.

• Medical, Spaulding Street and Fifth Street, 4:56 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:45 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 7:46 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Dog at large, East Works Street, 2:09 a.m.

• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 7 a.m.

• Accident, Wyoming Avenue, 7:17 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Idaho Avenue, 9:32 a.m.

• Hit and run, West Fifth Street, 10:20 a.m.

• Accident, Main Street, 11:41 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Gould Street, 11:55 a.m.

• Dog at large, Bruce Mountain Drive, 12:02 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 12:31 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Works Street, 12:46 p.m.

• Dog at large, Mountain View Drive, 12:56 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Lewis Street, 1:04 p.m.

• Accident, Burkitt Street, 1:35 p.m.

• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 1:42 p.m.

• Accident, Sheridan area, 2:02 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Sheridan area, 2:03 p.m.

• Gas Theft, North Main Street, 2:41 p.m.

• Accident, Dunnuck Street, 4:52 p.m.

• Accident with injury, Fifth Street, 4:55 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 6:24 p.m.

• Alarm, North Main Street, 6:25 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Burkitt Street, 7:21 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 7:45 p.m.

• Domestic, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:48 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 10:51 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 10:52 p.m.

• DUI, West Fourth Street, 11:33 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 11:52 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Whitetail Lane, mile marker 1, 2:37 a.m.

• Trespass cold, East Ridge Road, 10:20 a.m.

• Domestic, Story, 12:39 p.m.

• Assist agency, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 33, 12:50 p.m.

• Alarm, Kroe Lane, 11:40 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Zackery Dewight Morrison, 26, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 75

Female inmate count: 19

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 4

