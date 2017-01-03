WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Reports — Jan. 03, 2017


SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block Long Drive, 2:29 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 800 block East Burkitt Street, 6:27 a.m.

• RMA assist, Woodland Park Road, 10:53 a.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, 400 block Gladstone Street, 8:34 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Edwards Drive, 12:05 p.m.

• Smoke investigation, 600 block Long Drive, 5:05 p.m.

• Odor investigation, 300 block Huntington Street, 6:14 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 3000 block Coffeen Avenue, 6:38 p.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 600 block Long Drive, 1:07 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1600 block Terra Avenue, 5:53 p.m.

Monday

• RMA assist, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 10:28 a.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• No calls reported.

Saturday

• Smoke investigation, 654 Long Drive, 5:06 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, Bell Drive, 10:23 a.m.

Monday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, Long Drive, 2:26 a.m.

• Medical, Arlington Street, 6:11 a.m.

• Medical, Gladstone Street, 9:16 a.m.

• Medical, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:36 a.m.

• Medical, Aspen Grove Drive, 9:46 a.m.

• Medical, Woodland Park Road, 10:20 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:47 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:08 pm.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 12:27 p.m.

• Medical, Lewis Street, 1:05 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:54 p.m.

• Medical, Arlington Street, 3:20 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:35 p.m.

• Trauma, East Eighth Street, 8:01 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:06 a.m.

• Medical, Cat Trail Lane, 8:11 a.m.

• Medical, Gladstone Street, 8:20 a.m.

• Medical, Highway 14 West, 9:12 a.m.

• Medical, Strahan Parkway, 10:53 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:08 p.m.

• Trauma, Edwards Drive, 12:01 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:02 p.m.

• Trauma, Sumner Street, 1:09 p.m.

• Trauma, mile marker 544, Interstate 90, 1:12 p.m.

• Trauma, mile marker 543, Interstate 90, 1:21 p.m.

• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 2:21 p.m.

• Trauma, Smith Street, 3:30 p.m.

• Medical, Gladstone Street, 5:01 p.m.

• Medical, Strahan Parkway, 9:51 p.m.

• Medical, Sibley Circle, 10 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, Avoca Place, 6:50 a.m.

• Medical, Bell Drive, 10:21 a.m.

• Trauma, mile marker 40, Interstate 90, 12:08 p.m.

• Medical, Long Drive, 1:03 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 1:57 p.m.

• Trauma, Whitney Street, 2:39 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 5:49 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 6:29 p.m.

Monday

• Trauma, Emerson Street, 1:37 a.m.

• Medical, East Works Street, 1:45 a.m.

• Medical, East Heald Street, 7:25 a.m.

• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 9:25 a.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 10:19 a.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 10:19 a.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:27 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:06 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street,1:41 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:35 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 5:25 p.m.

• Trauma, mile marker 39, Interstate 90, 6:03 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 6:10 p.m.

• Medical, East Sixth Street, 6:54 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 6:57 p.m.

• Medical, Strahan Parkway, 7:35 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:56 p.m.

• Trauma, Parker Avenue, 9:15 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday

• Admissions — Tanya A. O’Dea, Sheridan; Nora Brook O’Dea, Sheridan; Kayden Michael Peterson, Sheridan

• No dismissals reported.

Saturday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

Sunday

• Admissions — Brandy I. Johnsen, Sheridan; Mia Luna Johnsen, Sheridan

• No dismissals reported.

Monday

• Admissions — Tinsley Jaye Esponda, Buffalo

• Dismissals — Brandy I. Johnsen, Sheridan; Mia Luna Johnsen, Sheridan

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Assist agency, West 15th Street, 1:42 a.m.

• Illegal parking, East First Street, 2:11 a.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, First West Parkway, 4:46 a.m.

• Accident, West Whitney Street, 8:10 a.m.

• Welfare check, Highland Avenue, 8:37 a.m.

• Barking dog, Ponds Drive, 9:29 a.m.

• Motorist assist, South Linden Avenue, 9:56 a.m.

• Civil dispute, West 12th Street, 10 a.m.

• Phone harassment, Fifth Avenue East, 10:14 a.m.

• Dog at large, Colorado Street, 10:51 a.m.

• Assist Sheriff’s Office, West Fifth Street, 11:54 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Nebraska Street, 12:21 p.m.

• Motorist assist, West Works Street, 12:30 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 1:22 p.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 1:28 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:43 p.m.

• Fraud, West 10th Street, 1:47 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:53 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Broadway Street, 2:39 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 2:40 p.m.

• Accident, West Whitney Street, 2:57 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, South Carlin Street, 3:02 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 3:35 p.m.

• Assist agency, Grinnell Plaza, 4:37 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, South Carlin Street, 6:07 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Ninth Street, 6:48 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 7:42 p.m.

• Shots, Burrows Street, 8:06 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 9:11 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Clarendon Avenue, 10:12 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:55 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:09 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), West Loucks Street, 11:10 p.m.

Saturday

• Crime Stopper, North Main Street, 12:10 a.m.

• Welfare check, Fort Road, 12:55 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Whitney Street, 2:59 a.m.

• Alarm, East Brundage Lane, 7:13 a.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 10:37 a.m.

• Accident, North Gould Street, 10:59 a.m.

• Alarm, North Heights Avenue, 11:04 a.m.

• Theft cold, Colony Parks Drive, 11:26 a.m.

• Lost property, Broadway Street, 11:38 a.m.

• Dog at large, Clarendon Avenue, 12:44 p.m.

• Accident, Sumner Street, 1:07 p.m.

• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 2:09 p.m.

• Trespass progress, Coffeen Avenue, 3:58 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 4:34 p.m.

• DUS, East Ninth Street, 4:44 p.m.

• Fireworks, Warren Avenue, 7:15 p.m.

• Warrant service, Broadway Street, 9:17 p.m.

• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 9:18 p.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, North Gould Street, 9:37 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sibley Circle, 9:56 p.m.

• Fireworks, Airport Road, 10:06 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Illinois Street, 10:13 p.m.

• Public intoxication, West Brundage Street, 10:32 p.m.

• Removal of subject, East Sixth Street, 10:56 p.m.

• K-9 search, East Heald Street, 11:03 p.m.

Sunday

• Noise complaint, Taylor Avenue, 12:07 a.m.

• Malicious mischief, East Third Street, 12:21 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:14 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:27 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 2:09 a.m.

• DUI, West 11th Street, 2:26 a.m.

• Welfare check, Wyoming Avenue, 3:15 a.m.

• Animal found, East Seventh Street, 9:21 a.m.

• Accident delayed, South Thurmond Avenue, 12:51 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Burton Street, 2:46 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Woodwind Drive, 4:11 p.m.

• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 4:23 p.m.

• Reckless driver, East Brundage Lane, 4:37 p.m.

• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 4:46 p.m.

• Traffic control, Coffeen Avenue, 5:01 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 6:09 p.m.

• Attempt to locate, Val Vista Street, 9:08 p.m.

Monday

• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 9:10 a.m.

• Theft of service, West Fifth Street, 9:32 a.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 10:13 a.m.

• Animal welfare, South Carlin Street, 10:48 a.m.

• Assist agency, College Meadows Drive, 11:23 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Evergreen Place, 11:24 a.m.

• Animal found, Emerson Street, 1:04 p.m.

• Fraud, North Main Street, 1:33 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:07 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Sheridan Avenue, 4 pm.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 6:09 p.m.

• Assist agency, Strahan Parkway, 7:38 p.m.

• Fraud, Sibley Circle, 8 p.m.

• Medical, Parker Avenue, 9:15 p.m.

• Shots, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:36 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Arlington Boulevard, 11:33 p.m.

• Noise complaint, South Main Street, 11:46 p.m.

• Probation violation, Parker Avenue, 11:53 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Suspicious vehicle, State Highway 335, mile marker 3.2, Big Horn, 1:23 a.m.

• Verbal dispute, West 15th Street, 1:39 a.m.

• Welfare check, Bell Drive, 10:03 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Bell Drive, 11:37 a.m.

• Records only, US Highway 14, 1:40 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 3:04 p.m.

• Burglary cold, Rosebud Lane, Banner, 5:02 p.m.

• Accident, Story Brook Lane, Banner, 5:20 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 6:01 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West 17th Street, 6:08 p.m.

• Theft cold, Fort Road, 7:01 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 17, 11:01 p.m.

Saturday

• Welfare check, Bell Drive, 12:46 p.m.

• Hit and run, Decker Road, 1:28 p.m.

• Accident, Island Road and Bird Farm Road, Big Horn, 9:34 p.m.

• Accident private, Fry Drive, 9:57 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Red Fox Drive, 10:36 p.m.

Sunday

• Domestic, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 1:12 a.m.

• Hit and run, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 10:57 a.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 40, Banner, 12:11 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West 15th Street, 8:55 p.m.

Monday

• Trespass cold, Coffeen Avenue, 1:34 p.m.

• Domestic, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 4:53 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 42, Banner, 10:37 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Christopher Michael McClelland, 31, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Fred Steward Green, 27, Clearmont, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Chase Walker Fowler, 20, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Charmaine Renae Josey, 27, Spokane, Washington, criminal trespass, shoplifting ($500-), circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Saturday

• Mia May Wilson, 36, Sheridan, interfere with officer, circuit court, child support warrant, district court, arrested by SPD

• Douglas Dean Thumm, 58, Livingston, Montana, pedestrian under influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Kristina Marie Thornhill, 30, Sheridan, DWUI, possession controlled substance (pill or caps), circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Heather Kathleen Martin, 47, Dayton, warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Rodger Alan Miller, 61, Galveston, Texas, false pretense, district court, arrested by SCSO

Monday

• Kayla Sue Lowe, 23, Afton, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

• Jerry B. Vannortrick, 39, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily Inmate Count: 77

Female Inmate Count: 21

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 2

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 12

Number of releases for the weekend: 9

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 78

