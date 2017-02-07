WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Reports — Feb. 7, 2017


SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Activated fire alarm, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 1:15 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2600 block North Main Street, 3:40 a.m.

• RMA assist, 700 block Ponderosa Drive, 8:44 a.m.

• RMA assist, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 4:46 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1300 block Holmes Avenue, 7:39 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 8:39 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• Medical, Hawk Lane, 2:11 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, DeSmet Avenue, 1:06 a.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 2:14 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 3:39 a.m.

• Medical, Ponderosa Drive, 8:28 a.m.

• Standby, Hoffman Dome, 9:11 a.m.

• Medical, Avon Street, 10:09 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 12:59 p.m.

• Trauma, Hawk Lane, 2:6 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 3:40 p.m.

• Trauma, West Fifth Street, 3:40 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 4:45 p.m.

• Medical, East Sixth Street, 5:49 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:49 p.m.

• Trauma, South Carlin Street, 7:36 p.m.

• Medical, Holmes Avenue, 7:37 p.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:37 p.m.

• Medical, South Carlin Street, 10:21 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• Admissions — Maria G. Morris, Sheridan; Charles Patrick Morris, Sheridan

• Dismissals — Dani J. Stewart, Big Horn; Talia Jo Stewart, Big Horn; Torri L. Schock, Sheridan; baby boy Schock, Sheridan

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Alarm, North Main Street, 7:30 a.m.

• Welfare check, Pinyon Place, 7:33 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Badger Street, 7:47 a.m.

• Mental subject, Smith Street, 7:53 a.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 8:38 a.m.

• Drug other, Long Drive, 8:49 a.m.

• Parking complaint, First West Parkway, 9:44 a.m.

• DUS, Grinnell Plaza, 10:01 a.m.

• Vehicle identification number inspection, West 12th Street, 11:22 a.m.

• Traffic control, Burkitt Street, 11:41 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 12:56 p.m.

• Indecent exposure, Avoca Place, 1:48 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 2:03 p.m.

• Theft cold, Avoca Court, 2:04 p.m.

• Trespass progress, South Canby Street, 2:08 p.m.

• Animal incident, North Heights Avenue, 2:34 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 3:09 p.m.

• Fraud, Huntington Street, 3:11 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Ponderosa Drive, 3:16 p.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 3:40 p.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 3:44 p.m.

• Welfare check, Dow Street, 3:50 p.m.

• Welfare check, West 12th Street, 3:59 p.m.

• Snow removal, Coffeen Avenue, 4:16 p.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, Upper Prairie Dog Road, 4:22 p.m.

• Family dispute, Ponderosa Drive, 4:36 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 4:46 p.m.

• Death investigation, East Sixth Street, 5:45 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Fifth Street, 7:23 p.m.

• Suicide attempt, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:36 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Wesco Court, 10:37 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Minor in possession, Highway 335, Big Horn, 11:24 a.m.

• Bond violation, Hosburg Drive, Banner, 8:20 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Colton Paul McCarthy, 27, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Shellie Mae Pugsley, 47, Great Falls, Montana, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 60

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 2

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

