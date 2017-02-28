WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Reports — Feb. 28, 2017


SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block Carrington Street, 5 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 2:34 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, Carrington Street, 4:56 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 6:53 a.m.

• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 11:31 a.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 12:18 p.m.

• Medical, Highway 87, mile marker 29, 12:29 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue,12:52 p.m.

• Medical, Seymour Street, 2:25 p.m.

• Medical, Mydland Road, 2:33 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:45 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:15 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:42 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 5:26 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 7:08 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• Admissions — Amber N. Lindberg, Sheridan; Lane Adam Lindberg, Sheridan

• Dismissals — Chelsea S. Wright, Buffalo; McKenna Kae Wright, Buffalo; Raegan Nicole Wright, Buffalo

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 5:01 a.m.

• Accident, Commercial Avenue, 9:02 a.m.

• Vehicle identification number inspection, West 12th Street, 9:44 a.m.

• Lost property, East Brundage Lane, 9:48 a.m.

• Hit and run, South Main Street, 10:08 a.m.

• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 10:51 a.m.

• Alarm, North Main Street, 11:36 a.m.

• Found property, North Brooks Street, 12:05 p.m.

• Accident, West Fifth Street, 12:50 p.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 12:57 p.m.

• Custody dispute, Sheridan area, 12:57 p.m.

• Lost child, 11th Street, 2:50 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Custer Street, 3:49 p.m.

• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 4:37 p.m.

• Dog at large, Warren Avenue, 5:42 p.m.

• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 5:43 p.m.

• Theft cold, South Carlin Street, 8:51 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Fifth Street, 8:55 p.m.

• Runaway, Strahan Parkway, 8:57 p.m.

• Mental subject, North Jefferson Street, 10:06 p.m.

• Curfew violation, North Main Street, 10:29 p.m.

• Prowler, West Fifth Street, 11:38 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Civil dispute, Ranchester, 12:46 p.m.

• DUS, Allen Avenue, 5:49 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• No new arrests.

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 59

Female inmate count: 16

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0

Number of releases for the previous day: 5

