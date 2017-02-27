WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Reports — Feb. 27, 2017


SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Activated fire alarm, 200 block Smith Street, 7:56 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block North Main Street, 12:39 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1400 block Burton Street, 2:32 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1600 block Parkside Court, 4:14 p.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, 2100 block North Main Street, 12:28 a.m.

• Fire, 800 block North Main Street, 3:22 a.m.

• RMA assist, Interstate 90, mile marker 25, 7:57 p.m.

Sunday

• Diesel spill, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 8:21 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 3000 block Coffeen Avenue, 9:08 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• No calls reported.

Saturday

• Vehicle accident, Interstate 90, mile marker 25, 7:48 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, 2000 block Berry Street, 1:01 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, Mydland Road, 12:16 p.m.

• Trauma, North Main Street, 12:23 p.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 1:38 p.m.

• Medical, Burton Street, 2:28 p.m.

• Medical, Highway 14 West, 2:45 p.m.

• Medical, Parkside Court, 4:11 p.m.

• Medical, North Gould Street, 5:38 p.m.

• Medical, Pioneer Road, 5:46 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:00 p.m.

• Medical, Johnson Street, 6:30 p.m.

• Trauma, Sheri Lane, 7:05 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 9:03 p.m.

• Trauma, Interstate 90, mile marker 538, 9:17 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 9:19 p.m.

• Medical, Gander Drive, 10:51 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, North Main Street, 12:25 a.m.

• Trauma, West Loucks Street, 4:43 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 11:36 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 1:35 p.m.

• Trauma, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:58 p.m.

• Medical, North Sheridan Avenue, 3:49 p.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:18 p.m.

• Trauma, Interstate 90, mile marker 26, 7:49 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 9:38 p.m.

• Trauma, West Fifth Street, 10:37 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:05 a.m.

• Medical, Woodworth Street, 2:19 a.m.

• Medical, Berry Avenue, 1:02 p.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:47 p.m.

• Medical, US 14, Burgess Junction, 3:03 p.m.

• Trauma, North Main Street, 5:12 p.m.

• Medical, Heather Lane, 5:30 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:37 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:40 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street,11:28 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday-Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:50 a.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 2:11 a.m.

• DUI, East Fifth Street, 2:21 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Gladstone Street, 9:22 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Emerson Street, 9:29 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Colorado Street, 9:37 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East College Avenue, 9:53 a.m.

• Vehicle identification number inspection, West 12th Street, 10:15 a.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 11:35 a.m.

• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 11:44 a.m.

• Gas theft, East Brundage Lane, 12:02 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Marion Street, 12:06 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:28 p.m.

• Found property, Sheridan area, 12:43 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Works Street, 12:44 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:55 p.m.

• Harassment, North Gould Street, 1:58 p.m.

• Counterfeiting, Coffeen Avenue, 2:13 p.m.

• Animal lost, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:40 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Wyoming Avenue, 2:56 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:14 p.m.

• Careless driver, North Main Street, 4:28 p.m.

• Shoplifter, Coffeen Avenue, 4:32 p.m.

• Damaged property, Avoca Place, 4:40 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 5:56 p.m.

• DUS, South Gould Street, 7:45 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 8:45 p.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 9:20 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 10:33 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Smith Street, 11:40 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 12:18 a.m.

• Minor in possession, West 10th Street, 12:58 a.m.

• Fire, Fifth Street, 3:19 a.m.

• Various use permit, Victoria Street, 7:48 a.m.

• Kidnapping, Coffeen Avenue, 8:57 a.m.

• Harassment, Highland Avenue, 10:39 a.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 11:45 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 11:51 a.m.

• Filthy premises, Emerson Street, 11:54 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Colorado Street, 12:05 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Strahan Parkway, 1:08 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Wetlands Drive, 1:37 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Martin Avenue, 1:53 p.m.

• Theft cold, West 12th Street, 2:52 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 2:57 p.m.

• Barking dog, Frackleton Street, 3:02 p.m.

• Barking dog, Gladstone Street, 3:04 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Sheridan Avenue, 3:37 p.m.

• Suicide attempt, North Sheridan Avenue, 3:48 p.m.

• Removal of subject, East Sixth Street, 5:06 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Carlin Street, 5:30 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Adams Street, 6:43 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Fifth Street, 7:11 p.m.

• Dog at large, Bobwhite Court, 7:17 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), West Brundage Street, 7:31 p.m.

• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 8 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Avoca Place, 8:19 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 9:53 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Kilbourne Street, 9:57 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West 12th Street, 10:01 p.m.

• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:14 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:54 p.m.

Sunday

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 12:54 a.m.

• Assist agency, Broadway Street, 2:22 a.m.

• Dog at large, Heald Street, 2:27 a.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 3:07 a.m.

• Drug activity, North Main Street, 3:17 a.m.

• Dog at large, Bender Lane, 8:51 a.m.

• Dog bite, West Fifth Street, 9:13 a.m.

• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 9:43 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 1:14 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:42 p.m.

• Dispute all other, South Carlin Street, 1:43 p.m.

• Shoplifter, Coffeen Avenue, 3:10 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Fort Road, 3:16 p.m.

• Welfare check, Val Vista Street, 4:01 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Florence Avenue, 5:45 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Dana Avenue, 6:36 p.m.

• Runaway, Strahan Parkway, 6:38 p.m.

• Barking dog, Bungalow Village Lane, 7:04 p.m.

• Minor in possession, Meadowlark Lane, 7:19 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 8:14 p.m.

• Drug activity, North Main Street, 8:45 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 9:32 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 5, Parkman, 12:39 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Big Goose Road, 7:19 a.m.

• Welfare check, Easy Street, Story, 4:12 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 6:13 p.m.

• Medical, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 6:58 p.m.

• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 8:33 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, North Main Street, 12:24 a.m.

• Harassment, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 8 a.m.

• Intoxication, West Brundage Lane, 8:44 a.m.

• Theft cold, Fort Road, 11:51 a.m.

• Theft cold, Beatty Gulch Road and West 12th Street, 2:52 p.m.

• Traffic enforcement, Keystone Road, mile marker 4, Ranchester, 3:02 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 25, 7:47 p.m.

• Search and rescue, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 11:52 p.m.

Sunday

• Burglar alarm, Aviation Drive, 10:18 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 7:47 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Ashley Kay Mabbitt, 19, Evansville, burglary, forgery, identity theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Brittany Breann Hardy, 23, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SCSO

• Augustus Clay Carter, 23, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Quenton Keith Foulke, 21, Boyd, Kansas, contempt of court bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Jacob Danial Asmussen, 39, Sheridan, failure to pay warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Marc Robert Dugan Jr, 47, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Sue Ann Bigleggins, 29, Poplar, Montana, misdemeanor theft, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Sunday

• Joshua Efton Poole, 39, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Michelle Mahr-Watson, 61, Sheridan, shoplifting, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily Inmate Count: 64

Female Inmate Count: 19

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 13

Number of releases for the weekend: 9

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 65

