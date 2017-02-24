WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Reports — Feb. 24, 2017
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Activated fire alarm, 3000 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:18 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2300 block Aspen Grove Drive, 3:28 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1100 block Delphi Avenue, 7:46 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 8:57 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Trauma, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 12:30 a.m.
• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 4:39 a.m.
• Medical, West 12th Street, 11:46 a.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:20 p.m.
• Medical, Smith Street, 3:20 p.m.
• Medical, Aspen Grove Drive, 3:27 p.m.
• Medical, Fort Road, 3:39 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:15 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:45 p.m.
• Medical, Dephi Avenue, 7:44 p.m.
• Medical, Dephi Avenue,7:47 p.m.
• Medical, West Loucks Street, 8:55 p.m.
• Medical, West Brundage Street, 9:11 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Thursday
• Admissions — Baby girl Wright, Buffalo, Baby girl Wright, Buffalo
• No dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Suspicious circumstance, East Works Street, 2:36 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Bellevue Avenue, 4:02 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Weeping Willow Court, 8:46 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 10:28 a.m.
• Child restraint, Sugarland Drive, 10:52 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 10:52 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 11:02 a.m.
• Accident, Adam Street, 11:16 a.m.
• Dog at large, King Street, 12:28 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 1:06 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Carlin Street, 1:18 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 1:22 p.m.
• Attempt locate, Sheridan Area, 1:44 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 2:27 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Park Street, 2:47 p.m.
• Dog at large, Thurmond Street, 3:41 p.m.
• Customer shoplifter, Coffeen Avenue, 5:00 p.m.
• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 7:12 p.m.
• Theft cold, Fort Road, 6:52 p.m.
• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 7:11 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Exeter Avenue, 8:29 p.m.
• Burglary cold, Dunnuck Street, 9:07 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:39 p.m.
• Domestic, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:57 p.m.
• Drug activity, Dunnuck Street, 11:05 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Bar incident, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 12:18 a.m.
• Transport, South Main Street, 10:38 a.m.
• Civil standby, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 12:18 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Kevin Scott Lash, 57, Sheridan, DWUI, DWUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 60
Female inmate count: 15
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 3
