Reports — Feb. 23, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:21 a.m.

• Verbal domestic, North Main Street, 1:19 a.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 2:04 a.m.

• Accident, West Fifth Street, 9:28 a.m.

• Found property, East Brundage Lane, 9:58 a.m.

• Mental subject, Gould Street, 10:58 a.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Coffeen Avenue, 11:48 a.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 12:15 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Val Vista Street, 2:13 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Jefferson Street, 2:19 p.m.

• Vehicle Identification Number inspection, West 12th Street, 2:25 p.m.

• Trespass progress, Coffeen Avenue, 4:32 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Loucks Street, 5:59 p.m.

• Warrant service, South Gould Street, 7:03 p.m.

• Threat, North Heights Drive, 7:18 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Wyoming Avenue, 9:11 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Motorist assist, Highway 193, mile marker 106, Banner, 12:04 a.m.

• Open door, Highway 335, Big Horn, 12:48 a.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 1:21 a.m.

• Road hazard, Red Grade Road, mile marker 1, Story, 2:35 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 8:25 a.m.

• Medical, Highway 14 East, Banner, 10:20 a.m.

• Civil standby, Willow Street, Big Horn, 1:49 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Aspen Court, Ranchester, 5:04 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Tara Anne Covolo, 38, Laurel, Montana, contempt of court bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Jenny May Wegener, 25, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Cody Eugene Knode, 27, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, breach of peace, circuit court, contempt of court bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Jordan Hames Neumiller, 24, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 61

Female inmate count: 16

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 7