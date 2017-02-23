WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Reports — Feb. 23, 2017
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:21 a.m.
• Verbal domestic, North Main Street, 1:19 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 2:04 a.m.
• Accident, West Fifth Street, 9:28 a.m.
• Found property, East Brundage Lane, 9:58 a.m.
• Mental subject, Gould Street, 10:58 a.m.
• DUI (citizen report), Coffeen Avenue, 11:48 a.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 12:15 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Val Vista Street, 2:13 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Jefferson Street, 2:19 p.m.
• Vehicle Identification Number inspection, West 12th Street, 2:25 p.m.
• Trespass progress, Coffeen Avenue, 4:32 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Loucks Street, 5:59 p.m.
• Warrant service, South Gould Street, 7:03 p.m.
• Threat, North Heights Drive, 7:18 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Wyoming Avenue, 9:11 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Motorist assist, Highway 193, mile marker 106, Banner, 12:04 a.m.
• Open door, Highway 335, Big Horn, 12:48 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 1:21 a.m.
• Road hazard, Red Grade Road, mile marker 1, Story, 2:35 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 8:25 a.m.
• Medical, Highway 14 East, Banner, 10:20 a.m.
• Civil standby, Willow Street, Big Horn, 1:49 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Aspen Court, Ranchester, 5:04 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Tara Anne Covolo, 38, Laurel, Montana, contempt of court bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Jenny May Wegener, 25, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Cody Eugene Knode, 27, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, breach of peace, circuit court, contempt of court bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Jordan Hames Neumiller, 24, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 61
Female inmate count: 16
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 7
