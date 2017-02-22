Reports — Feb. 22, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 11:54 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 9:00 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 11:34 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 11:52 a.m.

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 12:55 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:41 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 4:38 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 5:20 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:41 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 7:15 p.m.

• Medical, Parkside Court, 9:42 p.m.

• Medical, Highway 314, 10:36 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions reported.

• Dismissals —Haley M Norton, Sheridan, Brycen Norton, Sheridan

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan Area, 2:13 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Highland Avenue, 5:45 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Brooks Street, 8:28 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Arapahoe Street, 8:30 a.m.

• Disturbing the peace, Long Drive, 9:34 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Sheridan Area, 10:27 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Lewis Street, 10:35 a.m.

• Barking dog, Frackleton Street, 10:54 a.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan Area, 11:05 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Heights Drive, 12:03 p.m.

• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 12:40 p.m.

• Attempt locate, Avoca Place, 2:03 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 2:20 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 2:20 p.m.

• Assist agency, College Meadow Drive, 2:50 p.m.

• Animal welfare, East Fourth Street, 2:51 p.m.

• Accident, East Loucks Street, 3:04 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 3:29 p.m.

• Removal of subject, West Alger Avenue, 3:36 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Smith Street, 3:54 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 3:59 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 4:06 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East College Avenue, 4:24 p.m.

• Warrant service, West Brundage Street, 4:57 p.m.

• Gas theft, East Brundage Lane, 5:07 p.m.

• Simple assault, First Street, 6:06 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Sheridan Area, 6:10 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Burkitt Street, 7:21 p.m.

• Warrant service, Fourth Street, 7:24 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Broadway Street, 8:53 p.m.

• Barking dog, Ridgeway Avenue, 9:38 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 10:28 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 10:08 a.m.

• Welfare check, West 13th Street, 10:18 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 11:37 a.m.

• Welfare check, Peno Road, 2:16 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Virgil Norman Huston, 50, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Ashley Nichole Bennett, 30, Cheyenne, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Elizabeth Morgan Cook, 33, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Wesley Wolfback, 63, Busby, Montana, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Thomas Donald Roush, 41, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Nicholas James Bell, 18, Sheridan, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 64

Female inmate count: 17

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 5