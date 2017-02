Reports — Feb. 20, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Activated fire alarm, 1400 block O’Dell Court, 1:25 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1000 block Laclede Street, 2:44 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1900 block Edwards Drive, 6:18 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1700 block North Heights Circle, 7:56 p.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 11:45 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1900 block Val Vista Street, 12:42 p.m.

• RMA assist, 2000 block Pheasant Draw, 3:59 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 3000 block Coffeen Avenue, 5:09 p.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 1900 block Big Horn Avenue, 12:42 p.m.

• RMA assist, 600 block East Works Street, 8:04 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday-Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday-Sunday

• No reports available at press time due to holiday.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday

• Admissions — Sanaz Gurnett, Buffalo; Walter Patrick Gurnett, Buffalo

• Dismissals — Hilary P. Cherry, Sheridan; Eugene Cherry, Sheridan; Sierra N. Costas, Sheridan; Dylan James Costas, Sheridan

Saturday-Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday-Sunday

• No reports available at press time due to holiday.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday-Sunday

• No reports available at press time due to holiday.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday-Sunday

• No reports available at press time due to holiday.

JAIL

Today

• No reports available at press time due to holiday.