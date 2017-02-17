WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Reports — Feb. 17, 2017
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block North Brooks Street, 8:39 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Medical, Smith Street, 12:17 a.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:28 a.m.
• Medical, West Brundage Street, 6:24 a.m.
• Trauma, North Brooks Street, 8:32 a.m.
• Medical, East Burkitt Street, 2:12 p.m.
• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 2:59 p.m.
• Medical, Dunnuck Street, 5:23 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Thursday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
Thursday
• DUS, Broadway Street, 6:33 a.m.
• Cat violation, South Mountain View Drive, 8:16 a.m.
• Medical, North Brooks Street, 8:31 a.m.
• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 9:59 a.m.
• Threat, Yonkee Avenue, 10:12 a.m.
• Dog at large, Warren Avenue, 12:11 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Seventh Street, 12:43 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Fifth Street, 1:59 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Burkitt Street, 2:01 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 2:27 p.m.
• Various use permit, Coffeen Avenue, 3:31 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Warren Avenue, 3:38 p.m.
• Dog at large, Johnson Street, 4:27 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:25 p.m.
• Missing person, Long Drive, 5:49 p.m.
• Customer shoplifter, Coffeen Avenue, 5:59 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 8:22 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 8:31 p.m.
• Suspicious person, South Tschirgi Street, 8:51 p.m.
• Neighbor dispute, East Loucks Street, 8:53 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West Fifth Street, 9:32 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 9:58 p.m.
• Mental subject, North Jefferson Street, 11:36 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:57 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:58 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Bond violation, South Thurmond Avenue, 1:02 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Higby Road, 1:13 p.m.
• Welfare check, Saddle Lane, 1:58 p.m.
ARRESTS
Thursday
Thursday
• No new arrests.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 62
Female inmate count: 14
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 1
