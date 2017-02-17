Reports — Feb. 17, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block North Brooks Street, 8:39 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Medical, Smith Street, 12:17 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:28 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 6:24 a.m.

• Trauma, North Brooks Street, 8:32 a.m.

• Medical, East Burkitt Street, 2:12 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 2:59 p.m.

• Medical, Dunnuck Street, 5:23 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• DUS, Broadway Street, 6:33 a.m.

• Cat violation, South Mountain View Drive, 8:16 a.m.

• Medical, North Brooks Street, 8:31 a.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 9:59 a.m.

• Threat, Yonkee Avenue, 10:12 a.m.

• Dog at large, Warren Avenue, 12:11 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Seventh Street, 12:43 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Fifth Street, 1:59 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Burkitt Street, 2:01 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 2:27 p.m.

• Various use permit, Coffeen Avenue, 3:31 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Warren Avenue, 3:38 p.m.

• Dog at large, Johnson Street, 4:27 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:25 p.m.

• Missing person, Long Drive, 5:49 p.m.

• Customer shoplifter, Coffeen Avenue, 5:59 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 8:22 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 8:31 p.m.

• Suspicious person, South Tschirgi Street, 8:51 p.m.

• Neighbor dispute, East Loucks Street, 8:53 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West Fifth Street, 9:32 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 9:58 p.m.

• Mental subject, North Jefferson Street, 11:36 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:57 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:58 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Bond violation, South Thurmond Avenue, 1:02 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Higby Road, 1:13 p.m.

• Welfare check, Saddle Lane, 1:58 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• No new arrests.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 62

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 1