WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Reports — Feb. 17, 2017


SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block North Brooks Street, 8:39 a.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Medical, Smith Street, 12:17 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:28 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 6:24 a.m.

• Trauma, North Brooks Street, 8:32 a.m.

• Medical, East Burkitt Street, 2:12 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 2:59 p.m.

• Medical, Dunnuck Street, 5:23 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• DUS, Broadway Street, 6:33 a.m.

• Cat violation, South Mountain View Drive, 8:16 a.m.

• Medical, North Brooks Street, 8:31 a.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 9:59 a.m.

• Threat, Yonkee Avenue, 10:12 a.m.

• Dog at large, Warren Avenue, 12:11 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Seventh Street, 12:43 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Fifth Street, 1:59 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Burkitt Street, 2:01 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 2:27 p.m.

• Various use permit, Coffeen Avenue, 3:31 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Warren Avenue, 3:38 p.m.

• Dog at large, Johnson Street, 4:27 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:25 p.m.

• Missing person, Long Drive, 5:49 p.m.

• Customer shoplifter, Coffeen Avenue, 5:59 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 8:22 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 8:31 p.m.

• Suspicious person, South Tschirgi Street, 8:51 p.m.

• Neighbor dispute, East Loucks Street, 8:53 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West Fifth Street, 9:32 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 9:58 p.m.

• Mental subject, North Jefferson Street, 11:36 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:57 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:58 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Bond violation, South Thurmond Avenue, 1:02 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Higby Road, 1:13 p.m.

• Welfare check, Saddle Lane, 1:58 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• No new arrests.

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 62

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 1

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..