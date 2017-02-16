WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Reports — Feb. 16, 2017


SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Heater fire, 500 block Big Goose Road, 6:51 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1900 block Val Vista Street, 1:27 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1500 block North Main Street, 3:10 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Structure fire (fire in gas furnace), 593 Big Goose Road, 6:47 a.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, Taylor Avenue, 12:53 a.m.

• Fire standby, Big Goose Road, 6:49 a.m.

• Standby, Hoffman Dome, 8:20 a.m.

• Medical, Val Vista Street, 1:26 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:03 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 3:08 p.m.

• Trauma, Taylor Avenue, 4:19 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 5:16 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions reported.

• Dismissals — Allishia M. Lull-Faruque, Sheridan; Luna Lull-Faruque, Sheridan

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:03 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Sugarland Drive, 1:52 a.m.

• Assist agency, Emerson Street, 2:59 a.m.

• Animal injured, Badger Street, 8:48 a.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, Smith Street, 9:49 a.m.

• Cat trap, North Sheridan Avenue, 10:46 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 10:56 a.m.

• Dispute all other, Marion Street, 11:19 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Dana Avenue, 1:06 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Eighth Street, 1:16 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sumner Street, 1:27 p.m.

• Barking dog, Frackleton Street, 1:32 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:41 p.m.

• Vehicle identification number inspection, West 12th Street, 2:24 p.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 2:32 p.m.

• Animal incident, Big Horn Avenue, 2:33 p.m.

• Illegal parking, North Main Street, 2:51 p.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, North Timberline Drive, 3:08 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Main Street, 3:54 p.m.

• Medical, Taylor Avenue, 4:18 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Coffeen Avenue, 4:37 p.m.

• Road Hazard, North Main Street, 5:07 p.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 5:11 p.m.

• Runaway, Yonkee Avenue, 6:07 p.m.

• Runaway, Mydland Road, 6:34 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Burkitt Street, 7:20 p.m.

• Civil dispute, East Loucks Street, 7:41 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 10:56 p.m.

• Illegal parking, South Jefferson Street, 11:28 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Suspicious person, Beatty Gulch Road, 2:07 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Parker D. Hendrickson, 20, Sheridan, DWUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 62

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0

Number of releases for the previous day: 1

