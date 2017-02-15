Reports — Feb. 15, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, Interstate 90, mile marker 25, 8:23 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Vehicle accident, mile marker 25, Interstate 90, 8:20 a.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Medical, Cottonwood Lane, 3:31 a.m.

• Trauma, Interstate 90, mile marker 25, 8:11 a.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 8:30 a.m.

• Medical, Illinois Street, 9:04 a.m.

• Trauma, South Main Street, 10:19 a.m.

• Medical, Hillcrest Drive, 1:17 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 1:20 p.m.

• Medical, 387 Highway 193, 1:40 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:54 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 5:54 p.m.

• Medical, Smith Street, 9:11 p.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 11:17 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• Admissions — Hilary P. Cherry, Sheridan; baby boy Cherry, Sheridan

• Dismissals — Carissa N. Roberts, Buffalo; Woodsy Arlo Wayne Roberts, Buffalo; Alisha M. Germann, Sheridan; Maddix Royal Germann, Sheridan

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Domestic, Long Drive, 3:35 a.m.

• Theft cold, Warren Avenue, 7:23 a.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 eastbound, 8:19 a.m.

• Careless driver, Osprey Boulevard, 9:44 a.m.

• Death investigation, North Heights Circle, 10 a.m.

• Snow removal, South Main Street, 10:53 a.m.

• Customer shoplifter, West Fifth Street, 10:54 a.m.

• Theft cold, Kroe Lane, 11:33 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Burkitt Street, 12:56 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 1:23 p.m.

• Fraud, Michael Drive, 1:47 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Fort Road, 1:50 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 2:31 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Lewis Street, 2:51 p.m.

• Criminal entry, Coffeen Avenue, 3:29 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Burkitt Street, 3:36 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Alger Avenue, 3:45 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Shirley Cove, 3:53 p.m.

• Warrant service, Thurmond Street, 4:06 p.m.

• Parking complaint, South Linden Avenue, 4:33 p.m.

• Barking dog, Illinois Street, 4:36 p.m.

• Filthy premises, East 11th Street, 4:50 p.m.

• Animal found, Decker Road, 5:41 p.m.

• DUS, Wyoming Avenue, 7:30 p.m.

• Assist agency, Avon Street, 8:46 p.m.

• Welfare check, Smith Street, 8:59 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Long Drive, 9:15 p.m.

• Mental subject, South Carlin Street, 10:44 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Traffic complaint, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 2:10 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West 15th Street, 11:44 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Peno Road, 12:34 p.m.

• Animal welfare, West 16th Street, 3:20 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Dry Ranch Road, 5:16 p.m.

• Domestic disturbance, Coffeen Avenue, 9:39 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Jordan Luke-Flynn Watson, 34, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Jared Dal Bell, 37, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 63

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 4