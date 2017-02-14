WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Reports — Feb. 14, 2017


SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block West Brundage Street, 8:41 a.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• Vehicle accident, mile marker 20, Interstate 90, 6:02 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 12:09 a.m.

• Medical, South Bridge Street, 1:52 a.m.

• Medical, Frackelton Street, 9:03 a.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:43 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:49 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 2:40 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 3:48 p.m.

• Trauma, mile marker 20, Interstate 90 westbound, 6:02 p.m.

• Medical, Cottonwood Drive, 10:15 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• Admissions — Alisha M. Germann, Sheridan; Maddix Germann, Sheridan

• No dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 7:40 a.m.

• Reckless driver, Sherman Avenue, 8:23 a.m.

• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:57 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Sheridan Avenue, 10:30 a.m.

• Damaged property, Emerson Street, 10:42 a.m.

• Drugs possession, North Main Street, 11:51 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Heights Court, 12:27 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Big Horn Avenue, 1 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Thurmond Street, 1:40 p.m.

• Theft cold, Pheasant Draw Road, 1:48 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Schiller Street, 3:11 p.m.

• Hazardous condition, North Main Street, 3:44 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 4:02 p.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 4:14 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Gould Street, 4:36 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, West Fifth Street, 4:49 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 5:04 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sheridan Avenue, 5:42 p.m.

• Citizen assist, East Loucks Street, 7:05 p.m.

• Found property, Broadway Street, 7:10 p.m.

• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 8:13 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), East Brundage Lane, 8:28 p.m.

• Drug activity, East Brundage Lane, 8:34 p.m.

• Drug activity, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:34 p.m.

• Trespass progress, North Main Street, 10:21 p.m.

• Urinating in public, North Main Street, 10:42 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Carlin Street, 11:41 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Traffic complaint, Red Grade Road, Story, 1:54 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 335, 2:25 p.m.

• DUI, First Street and Johnson Street, Big Horn, 4:09 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, PK Lane, Wolf, 5:16 p.m.

• Accident with injury, mile marker 20, Interstate 90 westbound, 6:01 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, mile marker 36, Interstate 90 eastbound, Banner, 6:08 p.m.

• DUS, West Fifth Street, 6:37 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• John Ray Kirkpatrick, 21, Sheridan, reckless driving, unsafe vehicle, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Zachary Wallace Green, 41, Sheridan, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, possession of controlled substance (plant form), circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Charles Edward Risley, 49, Sheridan, compulsory auto insurance, DWUI, DWUS, driving without interlock device, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Robert Charles Dungan, 46, Buffalo, New York, speeding, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), circuit court, arrested by WHP

• David Charles Lopez, 38, Sheridan, DWUS, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 65

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 6

Number of releases for the previous day: 4

