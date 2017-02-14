WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Reports — Feb. 14, 2017
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block West Brundage Street, 8:41 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Vehicle accident, mile marker 20, Interstate 90, 6:02 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Medical, West Brundage Street, 12:09 a.m.
• Medical, South Bridge Street, 1:52 a.m.
• Medical, Frackelton Street, 9:03 a.m.
• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:43 a.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:49 p.m.
• Medical, West Brundage Street, 2:40 p.m.
• Medical, West Brundage Street, 3:48 p.m.
• Trauma, mile marker 20, Interstate 90 westbound, 6:02 p.m.
• Medical, Cottonwood Drive, 10:15 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Monday
• Admissions — Alisha M. Germann, Sheridan; Maddix Germann, Sheridan
• No dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 7:40 a.m.
• Reckless driver, Sherman Avenue, 8:23 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:57 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Sheridan Avenue, 10:30 a.m.
• Damaged property, Emerson Street, 10:42 a.m.
• Drugs possession, North Main Street, 11:51 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Heights Court, 12:27 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Big Horn Avenue, 1 p.m.
• Accident delayed, Thurmond Street, 1:40 p.m.
• Theft cold, Pheasant Draw Road, 1:48 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Schiller Street, 3:11 p.m.
• Hazardous condition, North Main Street, 3:44 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 4:02 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 4:14 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Gould Street, 4:36 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, West Fifth Street, 4:49 p.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 5:04 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan Avenue, 5:42 p.m.
• Citizen assist, East Loucks Street, 7:05 p.m.
• Found property, Broadway Street, 7:10 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 8:13 p.m.
• DUI (citizen report), East Brundage Lane, 8:28 p.m.
• Drug activity, East Brundage Lane, 8:34 p.m.
• Drug activity, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:34 p.m.
• Trespass progress, North Main Street, 10:21 p.m.
• Urinating in public, North Main Street, 10:42 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Carlin Street, 11:41 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Traffic complaint, Red Grade Road, Story, 1:54 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 335, 2:25 p.m.
• DUI, First Street and Johnson Street, Big Horn, 4:09 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, PK Lane, Wolf, 5:16 p.m.
• Accident with injury, mile marker 20, Interstate 90 westbound, 6:01 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, mile marker 36, Interstate 90 eastbound, Banner, 6:08 p.m.
• DUS, West Fifth Street, 6:37 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• John Ray Kirkpatrick, 21, Sheridan, reckless driving, unsafe vehicle, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Zachary Wallace Green, 41, Sheridan, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, possession of controlled substance (plant form), circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Charles Edward Risley, 49, Sheridan, compulsory auto insurance, DWUI, DWUS, driving without interlock device, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Robert Charles Dungan, 46, Buffalo, New York, speeding, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), circuit court, arrested by WHP
• David Charles Lopez, 38, Sheridan, DWUS, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 65
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 6
Number of releases for the previous day: 4
