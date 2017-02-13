Reports – Feb. 13, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Activated fire alarm, 700 block Gladstone Street, 12:23 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block Smith Street, 3:42 a.m.

• Structure fire, 100 block West Brundage Street, 5:37 a.m.

• Car fire, 1300 block Victoria Street, 7:39 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 3000 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:57 p.m.

• Roof collapse, 100 block Brundage Street, 1:10 p.m.

Saturday

• Activated fire alarm, 3000 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:53 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 4:04 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 4:26 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 3000 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:02 p.m.

Sunday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block West Works Street, 12:25 a.m.

• Broken natural gas line, 100 block West Brundage Street, 5:05 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• Structure fire, West Brundage Street, 5:35 a.m.

• Vehicle fire, 1344 Victoria Lane, 7:40 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 10 Lane Lane, 1:28 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, Smith Street, 3:52 a.m.

• Fire standby, West Brundage Street, 5:35 a.m.

• Fire standby, Victoria Street, 7:27 a.m.

• Trauma, Avoca Avenue, 7:43 a.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 9:17 a.m.

• Medical, Sheridan Avenue, 12:02 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 1:13 p.m.

• Trauma, West Fifth Street, 5:26 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 7:36 p.m.

• Trauma, Big Horn Avenue, 9:31 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, Fort Road, 12:59 a.m.

• Medical, East Heald Street, 8:15 a.m.

• Trauma, Highway 14 West, 9:09 a.m.

• Medical, Paradise Drive, 11:18 a.m.

• Trauma, US Highway 14A, 3:54 a.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 3:59 a.m.

• Medical, West Alger Street, 5:11 p.m.

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 6:29 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 7:09 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, West Works Street, 12:16 a.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 1:24 p.m.

• Medical, Lewis Street, 2:20 p.m.

• Medical, Avon Street, 11:49 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday-Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Alarm, North Main Street, midnight

• Alarm, Illinois Street, 12:02 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 12:10 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:17 a.m.

• Structure fire, West Brundage Street, 5:34 a.m.

• Drugs scheduled surrender, West 12th Street, 6:30 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Sugarland Drive, 6:56 a.m.

• Vehicle fire, Victoria Street, 7:33 a.m.

• Careless driver, East Loucks Street, 8:09 a.m.

• Dog at large, Park Street, 8:23 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 8:30 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 8:32 a.m.

• Animal found, West Whitney Street, 9:47 a.m.

• Traffic stop, North Main Street, 10:02 a.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Lewis Street, 10:38 a.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 11:23 a.m.

• Hit and run, East Alger Street, 11:40 a.m.

• Parking complaint, East Montana Street, 11:52 a.m.

• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:59 a.m.

• Parking complaint, North Gould Street, 12:33 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 1:01 p.m.

• Dog at large, Long Drive, 1:12 p.m.

• Dog at large, Ninth Street, 1:54 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Nebraska Street, 2:20 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 3:12 p.m.

• Dog at large, Illinois Street, 3:27 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 3:59 p.m.

• Animal cruelty, Dunnuck Street, 5:17 p.m.

• Dog bite, Wyoming Avenue, 6:15 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Ponderosa Drive, 6:27 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Falcon Ridge Court, 7:10 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Yonkee Avenue, 7:12 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Coffeen Avenue, 8:02 p.m.

• Illegal parking, North Main Street, 8:12 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 9:41 p.m.

• Theft cold, Ridgeway Avenue, 10:34 p.m.

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 10:55 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:18 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 11:27 p.m.

• Public intoxication, East Colorado Street, 11:53 p.m.

Saturday

• Noise complaint, West Fifth Street, 2:28 a.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 2:32 a.m.

• Suspicious person, West Eighth Street, 3:49 a.m.

• Various use permit, North Main Street, 7:29 a.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 7:30 a.m.

• Theft from vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 7:41 a.m.

• DUS, North Brooks Street, 9:33 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 9:52 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 10:39 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Broadway Street, 12:38 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Red Grade Road, 1:10 p.m.

• Road hazard, Highland Avenue, 1:12 p.m.

• Mental subject, North Jefferson Street, 1:51 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 1:52 p.m.

• Dog at large, Bellevue Avenue, 2:47 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Sheridan Avenue, 3:37 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Lewis Street, 3:44 p.m.

• Removal of subject, East Brundage Lane, 4:34 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Main Street, 4:51 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Alger Street, 5:03 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Sheridan Avenue, 5:46 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Works Street, 8:17 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 8:38 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:58 p.m.

• DUI, 10th Street, 10:24 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious vehicle, Broadway Street, 2:03 a.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 2:11 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 2:36 a.m.

• Dog at large, Warren Avenue, 9:19 a.m.

• DUS, Main Street, 10:29 a.m.

• Hazardous condition, Coffeen Avenue, 11:26 a.m.

• Child neglect, Sugar View Drive, 12:01 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 12:08 p.m.

• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 12:10 p.m.

• DUS, Brooks Street, 12:51 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 1:41 p.m.

• Accident, Colorado Street, 1:51 p.m.

• Damaged property, North Heights Court, 2:10 p.m.

• Medical, Lewis Street, 2:18 p.m.

• Dog at large, Cedar Avenue, 3:27 p.m.

• Dog at large, West 12th Street, 4:02 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Linden Avenue, 4:13 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Avoca Place, 5:08 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 5:23 p.m.

• Shots, Sixth Street, 6:17 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• 911 hang up unknown, West Third Avenue, Dayton, 1:09 a.m.

• Warrant service, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 1:33 a.m.

• Verbal domestic, West 15th Street, 3:04 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Beaver Creek Road and Big Goose Road, 10:15 a.m.

• Found property, Highway 335, 10:38 a.m.

• Welfare check, Ladore Lane, Story, 10:50 a.m.

• Warrant service, Sheridan Area, 2:54 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West 13th Street, 3:04 p.m.

• Road hazard, Upper Road, mile marker 0.2, 7:32 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Halbert Street and Brook Street, Ranchester, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday

• Accident, Metz Road, 3:31 p.m.

• Welfare check, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 19, 7:16 p.m.

Sunday

• Probation violation, West 15th Street, 1:13 a.m.

• Welfare check, Railway Street, Arvada, 7:33 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 1:17 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Highway 14 West, mile marker 76, Dayton, 4:05 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Piney Road, Banner, 7:20 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• No new arrests reported.

Saturday

• Angie Renee Simmons, 41, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Aubrey Christine Drell, 18, Sheridan, warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Sue Ann Bigleggins, 29, Poplar, Montana, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Riley Paul Demple, 27, Sheridan, expired registration, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Joseph Wayne Fauber, 44, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Ryan Scott Graham, 25, Laramie, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• True J. Triplett, 24, Burlington, DWUI, open container by vehicle operator, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily Inmate Count: 63

Female Inmate Count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 7

Number of releases for the weekend: 3

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 64