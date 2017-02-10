Reports — Feb. 10, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Activated fire alarm, 3000 Coffeen Avenue, 11:18 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• Medical, Trish Drive, 12:53 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Medical, Port of entry, 8:17 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:30 a.m.

• Medical, Trish Drive, 12:53 p.m.

• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 1:34 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:16 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 4:05 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 4:31 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 5:02 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 9:51 p.m.

• Trauma, Taylor Street, 11:15 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions reported.

• Dismissals — Maria G. Morris, Sheridan; Charles Patrick Morris, Sheridan

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• DUI, North Main Street, 12:08 a.m.

• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 1:56 a.m.

• Criminal entry, Yonkee Avenue, 3:05 a.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 7:42 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 8:26 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Spaulding Street, 9:25 a.m.

• Animal incident, West Seventh Street, 9:28 a.m.

• Removal of subject, South Scott Street, 9:59 a.m.

• Drug activity, Lewis Street, 10:33 a.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 10:46 a.m.

• Removal of subject, South Thurmond Street, 12:01 p.m.

• K-9 search, Coffeen Avenue, 12:09 p.m.

• Snow removal, East Fourth Street, 12:47 p.m.

• Parking complaint, South Linden Avenue, 1:15 p.m.

• Removal of subject, West Fifth Street, 1:45 p.m.

• Dog at large, A Street, 1:47 p.m.

• Damaged property, North Custer Street, 2:08 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 3:43 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 6:33 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 6:39 p.m.

• Barking dog, Sumner Street, 8:40 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 8:45 p.m.

• Barking dog, Bellevue Avenue, 8:47 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Broadway Street, 10:53 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Omarr Avenue, 11:02 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• 911 hangup, Carl Street, Ranchester, 6:43 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 9:56 a.m.

• Sexual battery cold, Coffeen Avenue, 10:12 a.m.

• Lost property, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 11:13 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Ranchester, 3:34 p.m.

• Warrant service, mile marker 88.2, US Highway 14, Ranchester, 7:31 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Henery Smith, 20, bond revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

• Chastity Edith Callender, 38, Williston, North Dakota, manufacturing or delivering methamphetamine, out of county court, conspire or delivery of a controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Allen Dean Barker, 56, Banner, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Martin Conrad Stops Jr., 24, Crow Agency, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SCSO

• Douglas Scott Burton, 29, Ranchester, child support warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 58

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 8